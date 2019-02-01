The week ahead: BP, Ocado, GlaxoSmithKline

There are plenty of popular income and growth stocks with potential to surprise in the days ahead.

1st February 2019 16:45

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

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There are plenty of popular income and growth stocks with potential to surprise in the days ahead.

Monday 4 February

AGM/EGM

Sealand Capital Galaxy

Tuesday 5 February

Trading Statements

Mattioli Woods, BP, St Modwen Properties, Severstal, RM, Ocado, Amino Technologies 

AGM/EGM

Ten Lifestyle, Numis, Stride Gaming

Wednesday 6 February

Trading Statements

Electrocomponents, DP Poland, Severn Trent, Victrex, GlaxoSmithKline, Frontier Developments, Barratt Developments 

Thursday 7 February

Trading statements

Tate & Lyle, Thomas Cook, EI Group, Compass, Cranswick, Bellway, Superdry, Supermarket Income REIT, Novolipetsk Steel, Smith & Nephew 

AGM/EGM

easyJet, Future, On the Beach 

Friday 8 February

Trading statements

SSE 

AGM/EGM

Cerillion

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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