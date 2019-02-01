The week ahead: BP, Ocado, GlaxoSmithKline
There are plenty of popular income and growth stocks with potential to surprise in the days ahead.
1st February 2019 16:45
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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There are plenty of popular income and growth stocks with potential to surprise in the days ahead.
Monday 4 February
AGM/EGM
Sealand Capital Galaxy
Tuesday 5 February
Trading Statements
Mattioli Woods, BP, St Modwen Properties, Severstal, RM, Ocado, Amino Technologies
AGM/EGM
Ten Lifestyle, Numis, Stride Gaming
Wednesday 6 February
Trading Statements
Electrocomponents, DP Poland, Severn Trent, Victrex, GlaxoSmithKline, Frontier Developments, Barratt Developments
Thursday 7 February
Trading statements
Tate & Lyle, Thomas Cook, EI Group, Compass, Cranswick, Bellway, Superdry, Supermarket Income REIT, Novolipetsk Steel, Smith & Nephew
AGM/EGM
easyJet, Future, On the Beach
Friday 8 February
Trading statements
SSE
AGM/EGM
Cerillion
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