Is Ocado about to bounce back?

Its shares have drifted lower after a stunning rally earlier this year, but they're up again after this third-quarter update, reports Graeme Evans . Here's why.

Having been propelled into the FTSE 100 Index on excitement over its intellectual property, it was back to the bread and butter of UK groceries when Ocado updated investors on recent trading today.

There was just one sentence from chief executive Tim Steiner to remind us that Ocado is also working on plans to "change the way the world shops". This is being achieved through the roll out of its "unique technology" at a significant number of Customer Fulfilment Centres around the world.

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The biggest of these contracts is with Kroger, the second largest grocer in the United States. Other deals struck since November have included warehouse and licensing agreements with France's Groupe Casino and Canada's Sobey.

These agreements have led some in the City to describe Ocado as the Microsoft of Retail, with the potential to become the standard platform for retail logistics across all sectors, not just groceries. They are also why shares rocketed as high as 1,150p at the end of July, compared with 239p less than a year earlier.

The stock has fallen back a little since then, partly in the wake of share sales by directors including Steiner, who set up the business with two former Goldman Sachs colleagues in 2000.

The company is now worth more than £6 billion - enough for a place in the FTSE 100 Index and putting more established retailers in the shade. The promotion was achieved subsequent to annual figures in February showing only a £1 million profit and broadly flat underlying earnings of £86 million.

As a result, Ocado has been trading on a spectacular price earnings multiple of more than 4,000 times. The scale of that figure puts today's update on UK grocery trading into context, with Ocado reporting 11.5% growth in revenues to £348.6 million for the 13 weeks to September 2.