Star stocks Glaxo and Burford rally and could go higher still

At last, some good news for Graeme Evans to report! Both GlaxoSmithkline and AIM's largest company Burford Capital are soaring ahead of the Christmas break.

Landmark sessions for blue-chip heavyweight GlaxoSmithKline and AIM-listed equivalent Burford Capital gave investors much-needed respite today from the recent torrent of grim stockmarket news.

Glaxo's planned consumer healthcare joint venture with Pfizer finally ends years of shareholder pressure for a break-up, with the pharma giant pledging to spin-off the combined business within three years.

Legal funding specialist Burford, which is now the largest stock on AIM by market cap following today's 18% share price surge, has unveiled a strategic relationship with a sovereign investor to help facilitate US$1.6 billion in litigation finance investments over four years.

Shares in both companies were sharply higher, having already done better than most in terms of weathering the difficult market conditions of 2018.

Today's 7% rise means high-yielding Glaxo is now sitting on an impressive 18% share price rise for the year-to-date as investors warm to the strategy of CEO Emma Walmsley, who took charge in April last year.

There was also reassurance that the changes will not threaten the precious dividend, which has paid 80p a share since 2015 and will now continue to do so for this year's results and next year's. Glaxo currently yields more than 5%.

Walmsley added:

"Ultimately, our goal is to create two exceptional, UK-based global companies, with appropriate capital structures, that are each well positioned to deliver improving returns to shareholders and significant benefits to patients and consumers."

That message comes too late for fund manager Neil Woodford, who urged Walmsley's predecessors, Sir Andrew Witty and Jean-Pierre Garnier, to consider that the sum of Glaxo's parts was significantly greater than the whole.

The company replied that being diversified was a strength with synergies between business units. Fearing a dividend cut, Woodford's patience eventually snapped in May 2017 when he ditched the shares he had held for 15 years.