The Week Ahead: Crucial time for these popular stocks
As well as FTSE 100 results, a slew of high-profile mid-caps share their numbers in the days ahead.
12th July 2019 16:11
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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As well as FTSE 100 company results, a slew of high-profile mid-caps share their numbers in the days ahead. interactive investor's head of markets also runs through the big economic news of the week.
Monday 15 July
Trading Statements
Rio Tinto, City of London Group, Polar Capital Technology Trust, Northern Bear
AGM/EGM
JPMorgan European Investment Trust Growth
Tuesday 16 July
Trading Statements
Dairy Crest Group, Hays, BHP Group, Burberry, Gateley
AGM/EGM
Onthemarket, HICL Infrastructure, APQ Global, Axiom European Financial Debt
Wednesday 17 July
Trading Statements
Premier Oil, Severn Trent, TalkTalk Telecom, Headlam, Euromoney Institutional Investor, Galliford Try, Watches of Switzerland
AGM/EGM
Premier Foods, Severn Trent, Yellow Cake, Ramsdens, AO World, Burberry, B.P. Marsh & Partner)
Thursday 18 July
Stocks going ex-dividend on Thursday include Cranswick (LSE:CWK) and Walker Greenbank (LSE:WGB)
Trading statements
Thomas Cook (cancelled), SSE, AO World, easyJet, Moneysupermarket.com, Eve Sleep, Audioboom, Sports Direct International
AGM/EGM
Zoltav Resources, Babcock International, Evgen Pharma, Novacyt
Friday 19 July
AGM/EGM
Live Company Group, British Land, EVR Holdings
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