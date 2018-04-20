The week ahead: Lloyds, banks, Glaxo, Shell

There's something for every investor in the coming week as banks, pharmaceuticals and housebuilders queue up to tell us how business is going. Expect some big movers as a result.

Monday 23 April

Trading Statements

Midatech Pharma, Arix Bioscience

AGM/EGM

Globaltrans Investment, Silence Therapeutics

Tuesday 24 April

Trading Statements

Focusrite, Novolipetsk Steel, Proteome Sciences, Sportech, Osirium Technologies, Circassia Pharmaceuticals, St James's Place, Anglo American, London Stock Exchange Group

AGM/EGM

AFC Energy, Biome Technologies, Metro Bank, Empiric Student Property, CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities, Frontier Smart Technologies, Breedon

Wednesday 25 April

Despite some big name numbers early in the week, it's Wednesday when the action really hots up, with Lloyds Banking Group's army of shareholders keen to know if the lender has done enough to break the shares out of a tight trading range.

Further to our previous review of bank sector results season, we've canvassed opinion elsewhere for an alternative view.

Bank sector margins typically improve as interest rates increase, but Lloyds will have to settle for 2.9% in Q1, reckons David Lock, an analyst at Deutsche Bank. That's lower quarter-on-quarter, but in line with management guidance.

Expect loans to be slightly lower this quarter than in Q4, says Lock, due to "run-off [of the loan book] and continued prioritization of margin over volume for the open mortgage book". Costs should be down on the quarter, but a higher year-on-year number will reflect the new strategic plan.

Don't expect any big impact from PPI or impairments, while Lock tips the common equity tier one ratio (CET1) to come in at 14.6%.

Lock still rates Lloyds shares a 'buy' but has trimmed his price target from 80p to 78p.

Glaxosmithkline chief executive Emma Walmsley has been under pressure during the drug major's share price decline, but investors have been bargain hunting in recent weeks.

Big hope here is for Shingrix, Glaxo's shingles vaccine. Launched last year, it's already grabbed a huge share of the US market, and analysts at UBS think it "will likely be bigger, faster than people think", triggering a "significant" earnings boost.

"The GSK growth story is still all about Trelegy, Shingrix and Consumer margin expansion," writes the broker, repeating its 'buy' rating and 1,600p price target.