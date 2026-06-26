Week Ahead: Sainsbury’s, AB Foods, Currys, Focusrite
Well-known retailers are publishing results in the coming days, joining a host of others slated to report numbers. Here are the key dates for your diary.
26th June 2026 13:39
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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Monday 29 June
Trading statements
Focusrite, Foresight Group Holdings, Porvair, Wynnstay Group
AGM/EGM
80 Mile, Amicorp FS (UK), Cadogan Energy Solutions, Creo Medical, CT Automotive Group, Empresaria Group, Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings), European Green Transition, Ferrexpo, Futura Medical, Genflow Biosciences, Halo Minerals, Meridian Mining, Nativo Resources, Palace Capital, Rockfire Resources, Tan Delta Systems
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Tuesday 30 June
Trading statements
Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY), Mercia Asset Management
AGM/EGM
4basebio, ATC Music Group, Aurrigo International, Block Energy, Buccaneer Energy, CelLBxHealth, CPPGroup, Dar Global, Digitalbox, Elixirr International, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, Huddled Group, Inspecs, IQE, Kefi Gold & Copper, Kore Potash, Maintel Holdings, MicroSalt, Novacyt SA, Oberon AIM VCT, Ondine Biomedical, Quantum Data Energy, Renewables Infrastructure, Rockhopper Exploration, Saga, Surgical Innovations, Tern, Tower Resources
Wednesday 1 July
Trading statements
Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Polar Capital Holdings, Supreme, Topps Tiles
AGM/EGM
CleanTech Lithium, Quantum Helium, Sanderson Design Group
Thursday 2 July
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include: CT UK High Income Trust, FirstGroup, Games Workshop, JD Sports, Liontrust Asset Management, Murray International, Next, Paragon Banking Group.
Trading statements
Baltic Classifieds Group, Currys (LSE:CURY), James Latham, Trifast.
AGM/EGM
3i Infrastructure, Braemar, Great Portland Estates, J Sainsbury, Milton Capital, Peel Hunt.
Friday 3 July
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet.
AGM/EGM
Alkemy Capital Investment.
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