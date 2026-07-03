Week Ahead: Severn Trent and Jet2 in the mix

It’s another quiet few days for company results, but there are some interesting reports coming up and there’s always room for a surprise. Here are the key dates for your diary.

3rd July 2026 12:43

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

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A monthly calendar 600

Monday 6 July

Trading statements

BTG Consulting

AGM/EGM

Sirius Real Estate

Tuesday 7 July

Trading statements

Victrex

AGM/EGM

Bytes Technology Group, Pacific Assets Trust

Wednesday 8 July

Trading statements

Gym Group, Jet2  Ordinary Shares (LSE:JET2), Unite Group, Zigup

AGM/EGM

BP Marsh & Partners, Next 15 Group, Capital Gearing Trust, Golden Prospect Precious Metals, Pri0r1ty Intelligence, Rift Helium

Thursday 9 July

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British American Tobacco, AO World and Halma.

Trading statements

Brooks Macdonald, Hostelworld Group, Severn Trent

AGM/EGM

BT Group, Bytes Technology Group, Land Securities, Octopus Apollo VCT, Ondo InsurTech, Pets At Home, Severn Trent (LSE:SVT), Tern

Friday 10 July

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

C&C Group, SDCL Efficiency Income Trust

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Related Categories

    UK sharesAIM & small cap shares

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