Week Ahead: Severn Trent and Jet2 in the mix
It’s another quiet few days for company results, but there are some interesting reports coming up and there’s always room for a surprise. Here are the key dates for your diary.
3rd July 2026 12:43
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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Monday 6 July
Trading statements
BTG Consulting
AGM/EGM
Sirius Real Estate
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Tuesday 7 July
Trading statements
Victrex
AGM/EGM
Bytes Technology Group, Pacific Assets Trust
Wednesday 8 July
Trading statements
Gym Group, Jet2 Ordinary Shares (LSE:JET2), Unite Group, Zigup
AGM/EGM
BP Marsh & Partners, Next 15 Group, Capital Gearing Trust, Golden Prospect Precious Metals, Pri0r1ty Intelligence, Rift Helium
Thursday 9 July
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British American Tobacco, AO World and Halma.
Trading statements
Brooks Macdonald, Hostelworld Group, Severn Trent
AGM/EGM
BT Group, Bytes Technology Group, Land Securities, Octopus Apollo VCT, Ondo InsurTech, Pets At Home, Severn Trent (LSE:SVT), Tern
Friday 10 July
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
C&C Group, SDCL Efficiency Income Trust
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