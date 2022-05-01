SIPP & ISA cashback offers
Transfer your pension or ISA to us by 30 June and you could get cashback. See terms below.
SIPP cashback offer
Transfer at least £10,000 across one or more pensions by 30 June to claim up to £2,000 cashback.
Simply open an account to get started, or add a SIPP to your plan if you're an existing customer. Terms apply.
Please remember, SIPPs are aimed at people happy to make their own investment decisions. Investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (57 from 2028). We recommend seeking advice from a suitably qualified financial advisor before making any decisions. Pension and tax rules depend on your circumstances and may change in future.
Qualifying transfer values
Multiple transfers count towards your qualifying value. Upon completion of your transfer(s), we'll pay your cashback in one of two ways:
- Customers on our Pension Builder plan will be paid into their nominated bank account.
- Existing customers on our Investor plan will be paid into their Trading Account.
|Transfer value
|Cashback amount
|£10,000 - £24,999.99
|£100
|£25,000 - £99,999.99
|£200
|£100,000 - £999,999.99
|£500
|£1,000,000 - 1,999,999.99
|£1,000
|£2,000,000+
|£2,000
How does a pension transfer to ii work?
You will need your National Insurance number and details of the pension(s) you want to transfer.
Follow our SIPP transfer step-by-step guide (PDF).
You can find more information on our Transfer my pension page.
Start your transfer online
You can do this while opening an account - or you can log in and transfer at any time.
We'll take it from there
We’ll work with your current provider(s) and provide you with regular progress updates.
ISA cashback offer
New customers who open an ISA and transfer £10,000 or more before 30 June will receive a £100 cashback payment.
Once the transfer is complete, we'll pay your cashback into a Trading Account which can be added for free alongside your ISA.
Simply open an ISA to get started. Terms apply.
Important information - investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you're in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
How does an ISA transfer to ii work?
You will need the account details for the ISAs you want to transfer. Read our terms for more information.
You can find more information on our Transfer an ISA page.
Start your transfer online
You can do this while opening an account - or you can log in and transfer at any time.
We'll take it from there
We’ll work with your current provider(s) and provide you with regular progress updates.