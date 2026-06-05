Week Ahead: WH Smith, Halma, Wizz Air
It’s a much quieter period for company results, but there are some interesting reports coming up and there’s always room for a surprise. Here are the key dates for your diary.
5th June 2026 13:18
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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Monday 8 June
Trading statements
GENinCode
AGM/EGM
Evoke, Jade Road Investments
- Invest with ii: What is a Managed ISA? | Open a Managed ISA | Transfer an ISA
- Must read: Bellway, WH Smith
Tuesday 9 June
Trading statements
Bellway, LBG Media, Molten Ventures, Oxford Instruments
AGM/EGM
Adalan Ventures, Afarak Group, Albion Technology & General VCT, Digital 9 Infrastructure, Fevertree Drinks, Hochschild Mining, Iofina, Poolbeg Pharma, Treatt
Wednesday 10 June
Trading statements
Fuller, Smith & Turner, H-Power, Motorpoint, Pennon, Twentyfour Select Monthly Income Fund, WH Smith (LSE:SMWH), Workspace, Vianet, Vp
AGM/EGM
Blackbird, Concurrent Technologies, Power Probe, Tullow Oil, Zinnwald Lithium
Thursday 11 June
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include: B&M European Value Retail and ICG.
Trading statements
PayPoint, Halma (LSE:HLMA), NCC Group, Norcros, Safestore, Wizz Air Holdings (LSE:WIZZ)
AGM/EGM
BH Macro, Jadestone Energy Group, M&C Saatchi, North Atlantic Smaller Cos Investment Trust, RTW Biotech Opportunities, TruFin
Friday 12 June
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
M P Evans, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
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