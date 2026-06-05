Week Ahead: WH Smith, Halma, Wizz Air

It’s a much quieter period for company results, but there are some interesting reports coming up and there’s always room for a surprise. Here are the key dates for your diary.

5th June 2026 13:18

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Share on

A monthly calendar 600

Monday 8 June

Trading statements

GENinCode

AGM/EGM

Evoke, Jade Road Investments

Tuesday 9 June

Trading statements

Bellway, LBG Media, Molten Ventures, Oxford Instruments

AGM/EGM

Adalan Ventures, Afarak Group, Albion Technology & General VCT, Digital 9 Infrastructure, Fevertree Drinks, Hochschild Mining, Iofina, Poolbeg Pharma, Treatt

Wednesday 10 June

Trading statements

Fuller, Smith & Turner, H-Power, Motorpoint, Pennon, Twentyfour Select Monthly Income Fund, WH Smith (LSE:SMWH), Workspace, Vianet, Vp

AGM/EGM

Blackbird, Concurrent Technologies, Power Probe, Tullow Oil, Zinnwald Lithium

Thursday 11 June

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include: B&M European Value Retail and ICG.

Trading statements

PayPoint, Halma (LSE:HLMA), NCC Group, Norcros, Safestore, Wizz Air Holdings (LSE:WIZZ)

AGM/EGM

BH Macro, Jadestone Energy Group, M&C Saatchi, North Atlantic Smaller Cos Investment Trust, RTW Biotech Opportunities, TruFin

Friday 12 June

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

M P Evans, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Related Categories

    UK sharesInvestment Trusts

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox