How do Managed Stocks and Shares ISAs work?

When you open your ISA, you'll define your risk level and savings goals. Your results will match you to a managed portfolio.

Expert investment managers and analysts build each portfolio. They also research every opportunity and diversify portfolios to match your risk profile.

The portfolios may hold a mix or shares, funds, trusts, bonds and more. Most portfolios will track a market index such as the FTSE 100 or S&P 500. This helps to give you a diversified portfolio with lower costs.

Your investment manager will continue to buy and sell investments on your behalf and keep your portfolio balanced to your risk level.

What is a risk profile/level?

Risk is part of investing. The value of investments can go up as much as they can go down. Before you choose a managed fund to invest in, you'll assess your risk tolerance. Essentially, how much are you comfortable losing if the markets take a turn for the worse?

Your risk level will define how the investment manager will build your portfolio. For example, a cautious investor's portfolio will hold less volatile investments such as government bonds. Whereas if you are a more adventurous investor, your portfolio will hold more shares.

The major benefit of a Managed ISA is that experts define the right mix of investments for you, so you won’t inadvertently take on too much risk.

Will investments be matched with my values?

As well as a choice of risk levels, some Managed ISA providers offer ethical portfolios. Where your portfolio will invest in funds that target ethical, social and corporate governance related outcomes.

