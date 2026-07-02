ii Family investing stories

Important information: The people featured in these videos are actual interactive investor customers and were remunerated for their time. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all the money you invest. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
“I almost didn't believe it at first, but the fact that it’s one fee and then you have your whole family together under that, I mean, that’s really unique.”
With ii, Oliver and Jess have Junior ISAs for all 3 of their sons, without having to pay any extra account fees. They found investing with ii easy and simple, meaning they’ve saved time to spend with their family.
“I’d love for my daughters to feel empowered enough to make their own choices. I think the financial freedom that comes from investing can give them that.”
Peter uses ii Family to teach his daughters, Mel and Myra, about investing from a young age. This supports them in achieving their goals of buying a house, travelling, and being financially independent.
“ii Family encourages my children to get on board with the idea of investing and it means they don't pay any monthly account fees. It's a great thing to do to get your kids into investing at the earliest opportunity.”
Coming from a financial background, Kevin wanted his son George to think about his own finances and set goals. ii Family allows Kevin to pass on what he knows and build good habits from the start.
“Managing my children’s Junior ISAs is exactly the same as managing my own. It’s really convenient to be able to log in and see all 3 of them at the same time without having to manage separate logins.”
Thanks to the ease of having all her children’s Junior ISAs in one place, Lily sees ii as the long-term home for her and her family’s finances.
“Investing allows Lara to grow her wealth so she can make the choices she wants to in life. To fund her marriage or buy that first house. It’s about giving her a secure financial future.”
For Stephen, ii Family made perfect sense. Now both his daughters - and even his mum - are working towards their goals because of him. And he doesn’t even pay anything extra.
Make investing a family habit on an award-winning platform – including Boring Money’s Value for Money and Consumer Education awards.
For a single, flat fee, the whole family can invest in their own way. All our accounts. All our features. All our tools. All our support. All your family needs.