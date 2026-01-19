Everyone can invest with ii Family

Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. Currency changes affect international investments, and this can decrease their value in sterling. If you’re unsure if an investment account is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.
With ii Family, you can gift accounts to your family members. You simply add them to your plan and their monthly cost is zero.
Your family are free for you to add on our Plus and Premium plans. If you’re new to ii, opening an account is quick and simple, and for a single, flat fee, you can start sharing with your family.
|Plan
|Core
|Plus
|Premium
|Monthly fee
|£5.99
|£14.99
|£39.99
|Free family accounts
|✗
|5 family members
|Unlimited family members
You can find out more about how our price plans work here. For all the finer details of ii Family, please read the terms and conditions.
“I’d love for my daughters to feel empowered enough to make their own choices. I think the financial freedom that comes from investment can give them that.”
For Peter, supporting his family’s financial future is simpler. For his daughters, ii has been an easy way to learn about investing and build towards their goals of buying a house and travelling.
Already have an ii account? Log in to start adding your family. If you’re on our Plus or Premium plans, select the 'Offers' icon (top right), then select 'ii Family'. Core plan customers will need to upgrade to add a family member.
If you don’t have an account with us yet, you’ll need to join ii before adding your family.
Copy the invitation link and send it to your family member.
Each person you invite can then open an account or log in to accept the invitation.
You'll get a Secure Message to confirm your plans are linked. Though your plans are linked, you and your family members will have your own separate accounts and log in details, giving everyone investment autonomy and privacy.
ii Family is intended for your family members, however you define who they are. You don’t need to share a last name or address, and we’ll never ask you to prove your relationship.
ii Family terms and conditions
1. Subject to these offer terms, this ii Family offer (the “Offer”) is available to Qualifying Customers (as defined in clause 2) of Interactive Investor Services Limited (“ii”, “us”, “we” or “our”) who meet the Qualifying Criteria (as defined in clause 3).
2. The Offer is available to:
a. all existing ii customers who are on the Plus Plan or the Premium Plan (each a “Primary Customer"); and
b. up to five people nominated by a Primary Customer on the Plus Plan and to an unlimited number of people nominated by a Primary Customer on the Premium Plan in accordance with these Offer terms and conditions who are each UK residents and aged over 18 (each a “Secondary Customer").
Each Primary Customer and linked Secondary Customer shall be a “Qualifying Customer".
3. In order to qualify for the Offer, the following criteria must be met:
a. The Primary Customer must follow the process for nominating Secondary Customers as set out by ii from time to time.
b. The Primary Customer must have open at least one of the following ii accounts: ii Stocks and Shares ISA, ii Managed ISA, ii Trading Account or ii Personal Pension (each a “Qualifying Account”). For the avoidance of doubt, joint accounts, charity accounts, company accounts, investment club accounts, and accounts which are managed (or become managed) under a Power of Attorney and/Third Party Authority do not qualify.
c. The Primary Customer cannot nominate themselves as a Secondary Customer.
d. Each Secondary Customer must have or must open at least one Qualifying Account. For the avoidance of doubt, Joint Accounts, ii PTAs, charity accounts, company accounts and investment club accounts do not qualify.
e. Each Secondary Customer must hold an aggregate balance of less than £100,000 in their Qualifying Account(s).
f. A Primary Customer on the Plus Plan may nominate no more than five Secondary Customers at any one time and a Primary Customer on the Premium Plan may nominate an unlimited number of Secondary Customers, (together the “Qualifying Criteria”).
4. For those Qualifying Customers meeting the Qualifying Criteria, in consideration for the payment by the Primary Customer of either a Plus Plan or Premium Plan monthly subscription fee, each Secondary Customer linked to the relevant Primary Customer shall receive ii’s Family Member Plan for £0 per month (please note that all other fees and charges applicable to the Family Member Plan will apply during the Offer and Secondary Customers are ineligible for trading credits during the Offer).
5. If a Secondary Customer’s aggregate Qualifying Account balance exceeds £100,000 at any time, they shall be withdrawn from the Offer and transitioned onto ii’s Plus Plan and the rates and charges set out on our website shall apply (“Rates and Charges”).
6. If, during the Offer, a Secondary Customer changes to any ii service plan other than the ii Family Member Plan, they shall be withdrawn from the Offer and will be subject to the rates and charges payable for the relevant service plan as set out in the Rates and Charges.
7. A Primary Customer and each of their linked Secondary Customers may opt-out of the Offer at any time by giving written notice to us. In the case of an opt-out by the Primary Customer under this clause 7, each linked Secondary Customer shall be transitioned onto ii’s Core Service Plan and Rates and Charges shall apply.
8. Anyone who is seen to be abusing the Offer may be excluded at our absolute discretion.
9. Existing product terms and conditions apply in addition to these Offer terms. In the event of any conflict between the relevant product terms and conditions and the terms and conditions of the Offer, the terms and conditions of this Offer shall prevail.
10. By participating in the Offer all participants agree that ii will not be liable for any costs, expenses, loss or damage sustained or incurred by any participant with regards to the Offer.
11. There is no alternative to the Offer.
12. Any personal data processed by ii in connection with the Offer will be processed in accordance with ii’s privacy policy here. By participating in the Offer, Qualifying Customers consent to any incidental sharing of personal data effected by ii between such Qualifying Customers as is necessary in order for ii to service the Offer.
13. All other Rates and Charges not varied by this Offer shall continue to apply.
14. We reserve the right to alter, withdraw or amend this Offer and/or these terms and conditions at any time without prior notice.
15. This Offer is governed by the laws of England and Wales.
16. All participants in this Offer agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.
17. ii is the promoter of this Offer. The registered office for ii is 201 Deansgate, Manchester, M3 3NW.