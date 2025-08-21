Help your loved ones become confident investors. Build a secure future together with our wide range of family features.
Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you’re unsure if an investment account is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.
Your investment goals may include providing a comfortable future for you and the people you love. But what if you could make investing for your family's future easier by involving them?
Empower your loved ones to make their own financial strides with ii. Gift your family members a free ii account and enjoy our wide range of exclusive features together.
Be the helping hand your family needs to set them on the right path to financial success.
Providing for your loved ones is also our priority. A free ii account with our Friends & Family offer gives them the stepping stones they need for a brighter financial future.
Whatever your family's current investing experience, there's something for everyone. Boost their skills with articles from award-winning journalists and exclusive online research toools.
If you're ever in need of some extra support on your journey, you and your family can count on us. Get in touch with our award-winning customer service team with any questions, however big or small.
If you're already an ii customer, you can get your family investing straight away.
Join ii today and start investing with your loved ones for less.
We know family comes first. We want to help give the people you love the opportunity to invest.
As an ii investor, you can gift your family members a Stocks & Shares ISA and also a Trading Account. They can invest up to £50,000 and won't pay monthly account fees.
Give the gift of financial control and support your nearest and dearest in building a secure future.
"I nominated my wife for a free account and transferred the boys to ii. Having all our family in one place saves money and allows everyone to benefit from ii's services."
Tony, 53, helped his family build their financial future with our Friends & Family offer. Discover more about how this family got their finances on track with ii.
Help your children put their strongest financial foot forward with a Junior Stocks & Shares ISA.
Give your child the best possible start in life by saving up to £9,000 a year, without paying tax on gains. Even better, on our Investor plan, you can open as many JISAs as you have children for no extra cost.
And by the time they turn 18, they could be on their way to buying their first car, covering university expenses, or building their investment portfolio.
If you're an ii investor, you can join ii Community for free. Download the app to discuss your investments with your family in real time and build your investing network.
Set up closed family groups to share advice, see each other's trades and compare your portfolio performance.
Our Quick-start Funds are expertly selected to help customers start investing seamlessly. Or we can manage your family member's ISA for them with our Managed ISA.
Whatever your family's current investing experience, there's a wide range of guides, videos and podcasts to help them become savvier investors.
Take your family's knowledge to the next level with Investment Coach. Unlock the key tools and educational resources tailored to suit their investing style.
Access a wide range of premium, actionable research tools and exclusive expert insights. Your loved ones can cut through the noise to make smarter investment decisions.
Explore articles that'll pique your loved ones' interests. From beginner investing tips to the latest stock market movements - our experts cover it all.
If you need any help getting your family started investing with us, our award-winning UK-based support team is here for you.
Contact us by phone or secure message with any questions, however big or small.