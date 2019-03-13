Burford Capital: AIM's biggest firm still growing fast

This AIM star is already big enough to make the FTSE 100, but City analysts argue it is worth even more.

The extraordinary story of Burford Capital (LSE:BUR) continued in earnest today as the AIM market's biggest stock delivered another record year of significant profits growth.

With shares up as much as 10%, the business litigation funder is now worth over £4 billion and close to the valuations of Marks & Spencer (LSE:MKS) or Wood Group (LSE:WG.) in the lower reaches of the FTSE 100 index.

That's a remarkable feat for a company only co-founded 10 years ago by Time Warner's former general counsel Christopher Bogart in the wake of the AOL merger, which had just produced the largest corporate contingency fee in history.

Bogart is still at the helm of New York-based Burford, having filled a gap in the market providing capital to the legal sector so that commercial litigation cases can proceed.

Today's results showed no let-up in the pace of growth, with net profits up 24% to $328 million based on an operating margin of 84%. The return on equity was 30% in 2018.

Barford has committed $2.6 billion to new investments in the past two years alone, more than twice the cumulative commitment in the period prior to that. Bogart describes this as "extraordinary" and a "sea change in the legal finance marketplace".

The company met that demand by raising capital on its balance sheet and by making use of its new investment management business, including a ground-breaking deal with a sovereign wealth fund to facilitate US$1.6 billion in litigation finance investments over four years.

Bogart said: