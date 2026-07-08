eyeQ: defence play triggers bearish signal

A Eurofighter combat aircraft. Credit: Airbus. “Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Airbus Macro Relevance: 82%

Model Value: 185.09

Fair Value Gap: +8.1% premium to model value Data correct as at 8 July 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. Defence stocks are back in the news as NATO leaders convene in Turkey. Expect announcements around both the size of future spending and the shape of that expenditure, i.e. traditional versus modern warfare capabilities. Airbus SE (EURONEXT:AIR) is a hybrid sitting somewhere in the middle. It is first and foremost a commercial aircraft company, but it still has a strong defence story - it is a big beneficiary if Europe wants to become less reliant on US kit - and it is an aerospace champion. So, for those investing in the defence theme, it is a clear candidate. But not one we would chase right now. Macro explanatory is strong (82%). The good news is macro momentum is trending higher, but it’s a slow and steady move while the stock price has rallied aggressively in June. Indeed, it now sits over 8% above our 185 euro macro fair value level. That’s enough to trigger a bearish signal. Again, Airbus is a stock to watch and a good vehicle for a new world where governments are spending more on rearmament. Just not at these levels according to the macro picture.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

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