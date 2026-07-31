eyeQ: does Iran war hand Shell shares an easy tailwind?

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Shell Macro Relevance: 77%

Model Value: 3,151.82p

Fair Value Gap: 6.34% premium to model value Data correct as at 31 July 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. The war is back. After a brief lull last week, when a pause in the fighting pulled the oil price lower, the US and Iran are trading strikes once more, and crude has spent the month lurching between triple digits and the high $80s. For an oil major, that is the entire weather system. When the world is this fixated on what a barrel is worth, the big-picture economy takes the wheel of the share price, and eyeQ’s model bears that out: macro now explains 77% of Shell (LSE:SHEL)’s moves, comfortably past the level where it becomes the dominant force, and its grip is still tightening. You might think that hands Shell an easy tailwind. The catch is what the market has already done with it. At 3,363.5p, the shares sit higher than eyeQ’s fair value of 3,151.82p, leaving them a little over 6% rich, and that gap is still widening. The war headlines and the spike in oil are not a fresh reason to pile in. They are in the price already, and then some. That is what makes this premium worth respecting. Oil fell hard the moment the fighting paused last week, and it could do so again. Paying up here is really a wager that the fighting gets worse. So, this is one to watch. A drift back towards fair value would offer a far cleaner way in.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

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