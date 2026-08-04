eyeQ: drug giant triggers new bullish signal

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Eli Lilly Macro Relevance: 68%

Model Value: $1,221,39

Fair Value Gap: -8.83% discount to model value Data correct as at 4 August 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) reports earnings tomorrow. Given how important that update will be, prudence suggests waiting for company news before taking any new position in the stock. However, from the macro perspective there’s a clear skew already: 68% macro relevance means LLY is a macro-driven company

momentum is neither up nor down but moving sideways - macro fair value has been in the $1,220 area for a month now

the recent fall in the stock has taken it almost 9% cheap to aggregate macro conditions, which is enough to trigger a new bullish signal. Historically, LLY has moved sharply on forward guidance from management, especially around GLP-1 weight-loss drug news. In fact, three months ago first-quarter earnings produced a big jump in the stock price after results beat expectations and management issued bullish guidance. That does suggest the market has optimistic expectations going into these latest results and, ordinarily, a higher bar implies that it’s harder to produce a positive surprise. But any good news on company fundamentals will mean both macro and micro have a constructive story to tell. And when the bottom-up and top-down views align, that adds conviction to the idea.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

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