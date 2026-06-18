eyeQ: healthcare stock fires bullish signal

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Danaher

Macro Relevance: 80%

Model Value: $208.32

Fair Value Gap: -17.19% discount to model value

Data correct as at 18 June 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Healthcare’s quieter quality names have had a rough year, and Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) is firmly among them. The stock began 2026 near $240, then slid to a low around $160 by mid-May.

It has since recovered to the high $170s, still well adrift of where it started, even as the business has steadied. First-quarter results were solid, the bioprocessing slowdown that dogged the company looks to be turning, and analysts still see decent upside.

That gap between what is happening at the company and what is happening to the stock is exactly where eyeQ earns its keep.

Right now, the big-picture economy explains 80% of Danaher’s price moves, well above the 65% mark where we’d say the wider economy is the dominant force. And on that reading, the stock looks genuinely cheap.

eyeQ model value sits at $208.32 against a share price of $177.76, a discount of around 17%. What stands out is that fair value has turned higher in recent weeks while the price has only partly recovered, so the discount has widened even as the stock steadies. The model is pulling away from the price, not drifting towards it.

In plain terms, a lot of bad news already looks priced in. With fair value now turning higher while the stock sits some 17% below it, eyeQ is firing a bullish signal on Danaher.

The bounce off the May low may have further to run if the share price is to close the gap with where macro says it belongs.