eyeQ: monitor this barometer stock for miners’ confidence

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Weir Group Macro Relevance: 76%

Model Value: 2458.19p

Fair Value Gap: +10.15% premium to model value Data correct as at 12 August 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. Few FTSE names track the health of the global economy as faithfully as Weir Group (LSE:WEIR). Dig, drill or crush anything out of the ground and Weir’s pumps and tools are somewhere in the chain, which makes the shares a live barometer of how confident the world’s miners are feeling. Right now, they feel good. July’s half-year numbers showed orders climbing and guidance pointing to a stronger finish to the year, and the shares jumped in response, clawing back part of a long slide from last year’s highs. Here is where eyeQ adds a layer. Our model is seeing the big-picture economy now explaining about three-quarters of Weir’s day-to-day moves, and that grip is tightening. When macro is this dominant, the wider economic tide matters more than any single company update. But the same model sounds a note of caution. eyeQ’s fair value sits near 2458p, while the shares closed around 2736p. That is roughly 10% above where the macro backdrop justifies. The rally, in other words, has run a little ahead of the forces driving it. That gap on its own is not a sell signal, especially with fair value itself now ticking higher again. Call it one for the watchlist. If the economic momentum behind Weir keeps building, the shares can grow into their price. If it stalls, that 10% cushion is the first thing at risk.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

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