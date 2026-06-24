eyeQ: safe-haven stock triggers new bullish signal

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary McDonald’s Macro Relevance: 66%

Model Value: $287.50

Fair Value Gap: -5.83% discount to model value Data correct as at 24 June 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. Two new developments at McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) from a macro perspective. 1) Model confidence has risen back above our 65% threshold for a macro regime. The fast-food stock is once again a macro play. 2) eyeQ’s fair value gap is now almost -6%. That’s cheap enough to trigger a new bullish signal. What’s driving this? The emerging macro regime shows McDonald’s has positive sensitivity to credit spreads and risk appetite - it’s comfortable with credit conditions getting worse and VIX, the widely followed “fear gauge”, to move higher. This is classic defensive behaviour - when markets move into risk off, credit spreads widen, equity volatility rises, MCD is a relative safe haven to hide in. That combination helps explain why, after a prolonged downtrend between mid-March and mid-June, eyeQ model value is showing signs of stabilising. More simply, the stock has been caught up in the latest broad equity wobble, but macro is becoming more important and is suggesting the stock has defensive properties that might make it a good place to wait out any near-term correction. And now we have an attractive entry level. One for the bears to think about.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

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