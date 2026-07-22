eyeQ: why Aviva shares just triggered bearish signal

Aviva office in London. Photo credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images. “Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Aviva Macro Relevance: 75%

Model Value: 630.00p

Fair Value Gap: +6.35% premium to model value Data correct as at 22 July 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. Aviva (LSE:AV.) has long been regarded as one of the UK’s stronger income stocks, typically offering a dividend yield in the 5% to 7% range. It also has a strong fundamental story with CEO Amanda Blanc credited with simplifying the business, increasing share buybacks and integrating the Direct Line acquisition. So far, so good, and it helps explain the recent rally. The macro perspective, however, offers a slight health warning. While the stock has rallied, eyeQ’s macro fair value has been flatlining around the 630p level for nearly two months now. Macro forces have been both headwinds (rising real yields, high inflation) and tailwinds (tight credit spreads) at the same time. The net result is a neutral picture which, on our metrics, means the latest rally has pushed the share price to levels not justified by macro fundamentals. Indeed, the fair value gap is now over 6%, which is big enough to trigger a new bearish signal. Aviva remains a quality name; one widely owned by retail investors for its solid performance and healthy income stream. But for anyone looking to invest in this name, macro suggests these aren’t opportune levels to chase. Even Aviva bulls should wait for better entry levels.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

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