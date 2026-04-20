Fund, investment trust and ETF data: April 2026
interactive investor shares listings of fund and ETF data.
20th April 2026 10:24
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To access the data pages in PDF format, click on the links below. Explanatory footnotes are at the bottom of this page.
The format of the PDFs has changed since November 2025 as our data supplier could no longer produce the PDFs in their previous format.
The data, provided by Morningstar, will be published mid-month and dated to the end of the month.
Previously a top-performing PDF was published. Lists of the top-performing funds, investment trusts and ETFs over various time frames to 31 March 2026 can be found on these pages:
- Top Investment Funds | Top funds to invest in - ii
- Top Investment Trusts | Best-Performing Investment Trusts - ii
- Top ETFs | Best-Performing ETFs - ii
The data will appear in the funds and trusts newsletter sent every Sunday. You can sign up for that here.
For the latest ideas and tips about collective investing, retirement planning, and more, visit the interactive investor news hub.
Footnotes
Fund data
- Total return data (including dividends reinvested) is provided by Morningstar to 31 March.
- For three and seven years the annualised return figure is shown.
- Data shown is unit trusts and open-ended investment companies that are members of the Investment Association (IA) sectors.
- In most cases the primary “clean” share class of each fund is used.
- The Morningstar ratings column is a quantitative measure of a fund’s past performance.
Investment trust data
- Share price total return data (including dividends reinvested) is provided by Morningstar to 31 March.
- For three and seven years the annualised return figure is shown
ETF data
- Total return data (including dividends reinvested) is provided by Morningstar to 31 March.
- For three and five years the annualised return figure is shown.
Important information: The data in each PDF is provided to interactive investor by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
Remember that each fund is unique and hence exposed to different levels of risk. Some are relatively low risk, while others can be very risky and those will only be appropriate for more sophisticated investors.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.