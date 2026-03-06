- Top Investment Trusts

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Our most popular investments show what's trending with ii customers and are not intended to be taken as personal recommendations or advice. The table below provides a quick glance at the most purchased funds by ii customers.
|Ranking
|Investment trust
|
One-year total return
to 31 July 2026 (%)
|
Three-year total return
to 31 July 2026 (%)
|1
|Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT)
|55.8
|170.6
|2
|Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT)
|23.9
|86.7
|3
|Henderson Far East Income Ord (LSE:HFEL)
|24.2
|47.1
|4
|Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW)
|3.1
|-1.1
|5
|F&C Investment Trust Ord (LSE:FCIT)
|13.5
|54.3
|6
|City of London Ord (LSE:CTY)
|23.2
|65.2
|7
|Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT)
|77.7
|270.0
|8
|Renewables Infrastructure Grp (LSE:TRIG)
|-0.7
|-13.5
|9
|JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Ord (LSE:JGGI)
|11.0
|44.5
|10
|BlackRock World Mining Trust Ord (LSE:BRWM)
|64.1
|59.7
Source: FE. Performance data to 31 July 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of July 2026. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Finding the right trust isn't always straightforward. While performance matters, it's only one part of the picture. You also have to consider your personal investment goals and how much risk you're comfortable taking.
We keep this page updated with what's trending with our customers and the best performers, to help you compare how different investment trusts stack up.
Keep in mind that most experts suggest holding trusts for at least five years. Markets naturally fluctuate, so holding onto your investments gives them time to ride out the volatility.
|Ranking
|Investment trust
|
One-year total return
to 30 June 2026 (%)
|
Three-year total return
to 30 June 2026 (%)
|1
|Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT)
|42.4
|123.1
|2
|Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT)
|96.2
|223.4
|3
|Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT)
|119.4
|595.6
|4
|Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW)
|-9.1
|-11.2
|5
|Henderson Far East Income Ord (LSE:HFEL)
|26
|48
|6
|City of London Ord (LSE:CTY)
|19.8
|60.3
|7
|F&C Investment Trust Ord (LSE:FCIT)
|27.8
|67.2
|8
|3i Group Ord (LSE:III)
|-39
|34.5
|9
|Allianz Technology Trust Ord (LSE:ATT)
|77.4
|187
|10
|JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Ord (LSE:JGGI)
|12.8
|43
Source: FE. Performance data to 30 June 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of June 2026. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
|
Investment trust details
(% return to 31 May 2026)
|1
|Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT)
1-year return: 55.2%
3-year return: 132%
|2
|Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT)
1-year return: 117.9%
3-year return: 222%
|3
|Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT)
1-year return: 240.6%
3-year return: 573.9%
|4
|3i Group Ord (LSE:III)
1-year return: -42.9%
3-year return: 24.6%
|5
|Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW)
1-year return: -6.5%
3-year return: -16.9%
|6
|City of London Ord (LSE:CTY)
1-year return: 21.5%
3-year return: 58.2%
|7
|Allianz Technology Trust Ord (LSE:ATT)
1-year return: 87.2%
3-year return: 185.2%
|8
|JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Ord (LSE:JGGI)
1-year return: 16.3%
3-year return: 45.5%
|9
|F&C Investment Trust Ord (LSE:FCIT)
1-year return: 26.5%
3-year return: 59.4%
|10
|Henderson Far East Income Ord (LSE:HFEL)
1-year return: 36.2%
3-year return: 50%
Source: FE. Performance data to 31 May 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of May 2026. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
|
Investment trust details
(% return to 30 April 2026)
|1
|Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT)
1-year return: 57.4%
3-year return: 127.6%
|2
|Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT)
1-year return: 289%
3-year return: 459.7%
|3
|Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT)
1-year return: 109%
3-year return: 210.8%
|4
|Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW)
1-year return: -6.9%
3-year return: -21%
|5
|City of London Ord (LSE:CTY)
1-year return: 22%
3-year return: 46.2%
|6
|Henderson Far East Income Ord (LSE:HFEL)
1-year return: 36.5%
3-year return: 38.2%
|7
|Renewables Infrastructure Grp (LSE:TRIG)
1-year return: -6.9%
3-year return: -32.3%
|8
|3i Group Ord (LSE:III)
1-year return: -38.2%
3-year return: 55.2%
|9
|F&C Investment Trust Ord (LSE:FCIT)
1-year return: 25.5%
3-year return: 49.6%
|10
|Temple Bar Ord (LSE:TMPL)
1-year return: 36.4%
3-year return: 82.2%
Source: FE. Performance data to 30 April 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of April 2026. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
|
Investment trust details
(% return to 31 March 2026)
|1
|Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT)
1-year return: 26.8%
3-year return: 78.2%
|2
|Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW)
1-year return: -3.2%
3-year return: -23%
|3
|City of London Ord (LSE:CTY)
1-year return: 24.2%
3-year return: 47.8%
|4
|3i Group Ord (LSE:III)
1-year return: 31.1%
3-year return: 54.9%
|5
|BlackRock World Mining Trust Ord (LSE:BRWM)
1-year return: 90%
3-year return: 48.9%
|6
|Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT)
1-year return: 67%
3-year return: 140%
|7
|Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT)
1-year return: 171.7%
3-year return: 299.5%
|8
|Henderson Far East Income Ord (LSE:HFEL)
1-year return: 28.6%
3-year return: 31.5%
|9
|Supermarket Income REIT REIT (LSE:SUPR)
1-year return: 9.5%
3-year return: 11.5%
|10
|F&C Investment Trust Ord (LSE:FCIT)
1-year return: 13%
3-year return: 38.3%
Source: FE. Performance data to 31 March 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of March 2026. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
|
Investment trust details
(% return to 28 February 2026)
|=1
|Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW)
1-year return: -9.2%
3-year return: -23.9%
|=1
|Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT)
1-year return: 19.3%
3-year return: 76.1%
|3
|City of London (LSE:CTY)
1-year return: 37.6%
3-year return: 55.9%
|4
|Seraphim Space (LSE:SSIT)
1-year return: 164.9%
3-year return: 228.6%
|5
|Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT)
1-year return: 52.5%
3-year return: 163.1%
|6
|HgCapital Trust (LSE:HGT)
1-year return: -23.5%
3-year return: 14.5%
|7
|BlackRock World Mining Trust (LSE:BRWM)
1-year return: 124.5%
3-year return: 72.4%
|8
|Renewables Infrastructure Group (LSE:TRIG)
1-year return: -4.4%
3-year return: -32.9%
|9
|Temple Bar (LSE:TMPL)
1-year return: 40.1%
3-year return: 81.5%
|10
|Fidelity Emerging Markets (LSE:FEML)
1-year return: 89.9%
3-year return: 130.8%
Source: FE. Performance data to 31 January 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of buys in February 2026. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Prices, information, data, analyses and opinions provided by Morningstar © 2025 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data, analyses and opinions (“Information”) contained herein: (1) include the proprietary information of Morningstar and its content providers; (2) may not be copied or redistributed except as specifically authorised; (3) do not constitute investment advice; (4) are provided solely for informational purposes; (5) are not warranted to be complete, accurate or timely; and (6) may be drawn from data published on various dates. Morningstar is not responsible for any trading decisions, damages or other losses related to the Information or its use. Please verify all of the Information before using it and don’t make any investment decision except upon the advice of a professional financial adviser. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The value and income derived from investments may go down as well as up.
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Here are the top performing investment trusts based on total returns up to 30 June 2026.
|Investment trust
|Total return after 1 month (%)
|The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
|20.57
|Eurocastle Investment Limited
|17.20
|Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited
|16.49
|RTW Biotech Opportunities Ltd
|11.71
|3i Group Plc
|11.61
|India Capital Growth Fund Ltd
|10.89
|Aquila European Renewables PLC
|10.83
|International Biotechnology Trust
|10.82
|Worldwide Healthcare
|10.16
|Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC
|9.09
Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
|Investment trust
|Total return after 3 months (%)
|Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc
|53.48
|Polar Capital Technology Trust
|48.54
|Allianz Technology Trust Plc
|48.32
|EPE Special Opportunities
|40.89
|Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust
|36.75
|Pacific Horizon Investment Trust
|36.68
|Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd
|36.60
|JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc
|34.09
|Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Plc
|33.87
|Mobius Investment Trust PLC
|31.09
Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
|Investment trust
|Total return after 6 months (%)
|Baker Steel Resources Trust
|65.16
|EPE Special Opportunities
|61.64
|Seraphim Space Investment Trust plc
|56.49
|Polar Capital Technology Trust
|53.66
|Pacific Horizon Investment Trust
|49.99
|JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc
|45.65
|Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc
|45.60
|Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd
|43.52
|Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust
|42.87
|Allianz Technology Trust Plc
|42.69
Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
|Investment trust
|Total return after 1 year (%)
|The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
|120.949762
|Seraphim Space Investment Trust plc
|119.392498
|RTW Biotech Opportunities Ltd
|106.49548
|Baker Steel Resources Trust
|103.984079
|Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd
|99.229003
|Polar Capital Technology Trust
|96.148545
|International Biotechnology Trust
|94.031773
|Pacific Horizon Investment Trust
|92.182357
|CQS Natural Resources G&I plc
|87.037328
|UIL Limited
|84.066484
Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
|Investment trust
|Total return after 3 years (%)
|Seraphim Space Investment Trust plc
|595.55
|Golden Prospect Precious Metals
|232.85
|Polar Capital Technology Trust
|223.35
|Schiehallion Fund Limited
|213.92
|Baker Steel Resources Trust
|187.64
|Allianz Technology Trust Plc
|187.02
|Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc
|185.48
|Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd
|178.54
|JPMorgan Emerg EMEA Sec Plc
|172.25
|DP Aircraft I Limited
|161.24
Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
|Investment trust
|Total return after 7 years (%)
|CQS Natural Resources G&I plc
|445.30
|Polar Capital Technology Trust
|432.88
|Allianz Technology Trust Plc
|356.86
|Golden Prospect Precious Metals
|265.49
|Pacific Horizon Investment Trust
|263.52
|BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
|251.04
|Geiger Counter
|234.39
|Rockwood Strategic Plc
|234.17
|BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc
|223.20
|JPMorgan American Investment Trust
|188.73
Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
Prices, information, data, analyses and opinions provided by Morningstar © 2025 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data, analyses and opinions (“Information”) contained herein: (1) include the proprietary information of Morningstar and its content providers; (2) may not be copied or redistributed except as specifically authorised; (3) do not constitute investment advice; (4) are provided solely for informational purposes; (5) are not warranted to be complete, accurate or timely; and (6) may be drawn from data published on various dates. Morningstar is not responsible for any trading decisions, damages or other losses related to the Information or its use. Please verify all of the Information before using it and don’t make any investment decision except upon the advice of a professional financial adviser. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The value and income derived from investments may go down as well as up.
The tables on this page showcase the best-performing investment trusts across the various timeframes.
Some of the trusts that appear may be specialist trusts, these typically focus on a single country, sector or commodity and carry higher levels of risk than broader global or regional funds, so they're generally better suited to adventurous investors.
It's important to remember that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Use the tables on this page as a starting point for your research. We encourage you to look at performance across different timeframes and market conditions as well as check yearly returns in order to ensure a strong long term performance track record isn't just down to one outstanding year.
The performance figures show the total return in GBP unless otherwise specified. Figures are calculated on a bid price to bid price basis or mid to mid for open-ended investment companies (OEICS), with net income (dividends) reinvested.
Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change.
Unlike funds, investment trusts are listed on the London Stock Exchange so their share price can move up and down based on investor demand and supply.
Because of this, there are two layers of performance to consider. The performance of the underlying investments held by the trust (known as the net asset value, or NAV) and the share price, which can trade above or below that NAV depending on market demand.
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