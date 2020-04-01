- Top Investment Trusts

The tables showcase the best performing investment trusts across the entire investment trust universe. As such, you may see more specialist investment trust types feature as the best performing investment trusts across the various timeframes.

Such investment trusts tend to invest in a single country, sector or commodity, and may be more suitable for adventurous investors with a long timeframe.

Investment trusts can be held in an ISA, SIPP, and other investment accounts. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change.

Please remember that past performance is not a guide to future performance. The tables simply offer a snapshot of the best-performing funds over time. When doing your research, it makes sense to look at an even greater variety of time periods to assess performance across different market conditions. It is also a good idea to look at performance on a yearly basis in order to ensure good long-term performance is not just the result of one outstanding year.

Investment trust performance figures – also bear in mind

The performance figures show the total return in sterling unless otherwise specified. Figures are calculated on a share price total return basis.

Like funds (open-ended investment companies or unit trusts), investment trusts are a pooled investment that invest in a 'basket' of underlying assets such as equities, bonds or property; but unlike funds, trusts are listed on the London Stock Exchange and their share prices go up and down according to investor demand and supply.

Therefore, one of the key differences compared to funds is that there are two 'layers' of activity: the performance of the underlying investments (the net asset value) held in the investment trust, and its share price.