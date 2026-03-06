Top investment trusts

Top investment trusts

See what investment trusts are the most popular with ii customers and check the performance data of the best performing investment trusts.

Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Please note images displayed are for illustrative purposes only.

Top 10 most popular investment trusts in July 2026

Our most popular investments show what's trending with ii customers and are not intended to be taken as personal recommendations or advice. The table below provides a quick glance at the most purchased funds by ii customers.

Source: FE. Performance data to 31 July 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of July 2026. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Choosing the right investment trust for you

Finding the right trust isn't always straightforward. While performance matters, it's only one part of the picture. You also have to consider your personal investment goals and how much risk you're comfortable taking.

We keep this page updated with what's trending with our customers and the best performers, to help you compare how different investment trusts stack up.

Keep in mind that most experts suggest holding trusts for at least five years. Markets naturally fluctuate, so holding onto your investments gives them time to ride out the volatility.

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Previous most popular investment trusts

Source: FE. Performance data to 30 June 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of June 2026. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

 

Investment trust details

(% return to 31 May 2026)

1Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT)
1-year return: 55.2%
3-year return: 132%
2Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT)
1-year return: 117.9%
3-year return: 222%
3Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT)
1-year return: 240.6%
3-year return: 573.9%
43i Group Ord (LSE:III)
1-year return: -42.9%
3-year return: 24.6%
5Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW)
1-year return: -6.5%
3-year return: -16.9%
6City of London Ord (LSE:CTY)
1-year return: 21.5%
3-year return: 58.2%
7Allianz Technology Trust Ord (LSE:ATT)
1-year return: 87.2%
3-year return: 185.2%
8JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Ord (LSE:JGGI)
1-year return: 16.3%
3-year return: 45.5%
9F&C Investment Trust Ord (LSE:FCIT)
1-year return: 26.5%
3-year return: 59.4%
10Henderson Far East Income Ord (LSE:HFEL)
1-year return: 36.2%
3-year return: 50%

Source: FE. Performance data to 31 May 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of May 2026. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

 

Investment trust details

(% return to 30 April 2026)

1Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT)
1-year return: 57.4%
3-year return: 127.6%
2Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT)
1-year return: 289%
3-year return: 459.7%
3Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT)
1-year return: 109%
3-year return: 210.8%
4Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW)
1-year return: -6.9%
3-year return: -21%
5City of London Ord (LSE:CTY)
1-year return: 22%
3-year return: 46.2%
6Henderson Far East Income Ord (LSE:HFEL)
1-year return: 36.5%
3-year return: 38.2%
7Renewables Infrastructure Grp (LSE:TRIG)
1-year return: -6.9%
3-year return: -32.3%
83i Group Ord (LSE:III)
1-year return: -38.2%
3-year return: 55.2%
9F&C Investment Trust Ord (LSE:FCIT)
1-year return: 25.5%
3-year return: 49.6%
10Temple Bar Ord (LSE:TMPL)
1-year return: 36.4%
3-year return: 82.2%

Source: FE. Performance data to 30 April 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of April 2026. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

 

Investment trust details

(% return to 31 March 2026)

1Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT)
1-year return: 26.8%
3-year return: 78.2%
2Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW)
1-year return: -3.2%
3-year return: -23%
3City of London Ord (LSE:CTY)
1-year return: 24.2%
3-year return: 47.8%
43i Group Ord (LSE:III)
1-year return: 31.1%
3-year return: 54.9%
5BlackRock World Mining Trust Ord (LSE:BRWM)
1-year return: 90%
3-year return: 48.9%
6Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT)
1-year return: 67%
3-year return: 140%
7Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT)
1-year return: 171.7%
3-year return: 299.5%
8Henderson Far East Income Ord (LSE:HFEL)
1-year return: 28.6%
3-year return: 31.5%
9Supermarket Income REIT REIT (LSE:SUPR)
1-year return: 9.5%
3-year return: 11.5%
10F&C Investment Trust Ord (LSE:FCIT)
1-year return: 13%
3-year return: 38.3%

Source: FE. Performance data to 31 March 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of March 2026. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

 

Investment trust details

(% return to 28 February 2026)

=1Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW)
1-year return: -9.2%
3-year return: -23.9%
=1Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT)
1-year return: 19.3%
3-year return: 76.1%
3City of London (LSE:CTY)
1-year return: 37.6%
3-year return: 55.9%
4Seraphim Space (LSE:SSIT)
1-year return: 164.9%
3-year return: 228.6%
5Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT)
1-year return: 52.5%
3-year return: 163.1%
6HgCapital Trust (LSE:HGT)
1-year return: -23.5%
3-year return: 14.5%
7BlackRock World Mining Trust (LSE:BRWM)
1-year return: 124.5%
3-year return: 72.4%
8Renewables Infrastructure Group (LSE:TRIG)
1-year return: -4.4%
3-year return: -32.9%
9Temple Bar (LSE:TMPL)
1-year return: 40.1%
3-year return: 81.5%
10Fidelity Emerging Markets (LSE:FEML)
1-year return: 89.9%
3-year return: 130.8%

Source: FE. Performance data to 31 January 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of buys in February 2026. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Prices, information, data, analyses and opinions provided by Morningstar © 2025 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data, analyses and opinions (“Information”) contained herein: (1) include the proprietary information of Morningstar and its content providers; (2) may not be copied or redistributed except as specifically authorised; (3) do not constitute investment advice; (4) are provided solely for informational purposes; (5) are not warranted to be complete, accurate or timely; and (6) may be drawn from data published on various dates. Morningstar is not responsible for any trading decisions, damages or other losses related to the Information or its use. Please verify all of the Information before using it and don’t make any investment decision except upon the advice of a professional financial adviser. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The value and income derived from investments may go down as well as up.

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Best performing investment trusts

Here are the top performing investment trusts based on total returns up to 30 June 2026.

Investment trustTotal return after 1 month (%)
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC20.57
Eurocastle Investment Limited17.20
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited16.49
RTW Biotech Opportunities Ltd11.71
3i Group Plc11.61
India Capital Growth Fund Ltd10.89
Aquila European Renewables PLC10.83
International Biotechnology Trust10.82
Worldwide Healthcare10.16
Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC9.09

Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

Investment trustTotal return after 3 months (%)
Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc53.48
Polar Capital Technology Trust48.54
Allianz Technology Trust Plc48.32
EPE Special Opportunities40.89
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust36.75
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust36.68
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd36.60
JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc34.09
Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Plc33.87
Mobius Investment Trust PLC31.09

Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

Investment trustTotal return after 6 months (%)
Baker Steel Resources Trust65.16
EPE Special Opportunities61.64
Seraphim Space Investment Trust plc56.49
Polar Capital Technology Trust53.66
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust49.99
JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc45.65
Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc45.60
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd43.52
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust42.87
Allianz Technology Trust Plc42.69

Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

Investment trustTotal return after 1 year (%)
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC120.949762
Seraphim Space Investment Trust plc119.392498
RTW Biotech Opportunities Ltd106.49548
Baker Steel Resources Trust103.984079
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd99.229003
Polar Capital Technology Trust96.148545
International Biotechnology Trust94.031773
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust92.182357
CQS Natural Resources G&I plc87.037328
UIL Limited84.066484

Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

Investment trustTotal return after 3 years (%)
Seraphim Space Investment Trust plc595.55
Golden Prospect Precious Metals232.85
Polar Capital Technology Trust223.35
Schiehallion Fund Limited213.92
Baker Steel Resources Trust187.64
Allianz Technology Trust Plc187.02
Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc185.48
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd178.54
JPMorgan Emerg EMEA Sec Plc172.25
DP Aircraft I Limited161.24

Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

Investment trustTotal return after 7 years (%)
CQS Natural Resources G&I plc445.30
Polar Capital Technology Trust432.88
Allianz Technology Trust Plc356.86
Golden Prospect Precious Metals265.49
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust263.52
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc251.04
Geiger Counter234.39
Rockwood Strategic Plc234.17
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc223.20
JPMorgan American Investment Trust188.73

Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

Prices, information, data, analyses and opinions provided by Morningstar © 2025 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data, analyses and opinions (“Information”) contained herein: (1) include the proprietary information of Morningstar and its content providers; (2) may not be copied or redistributed except as specifically authorised; (3) do not constitute investment advice; (4) are provided solely for informational purposes; (5) are not warranted to be complete, accurate or timely; and (6) may be drawn from data published on various dates. Morningstar is not responsible for any trading decisions, damages or other losses related to the Information or its use. Please verify all of the Information before using it and don’t make any investment decision except upon the advice of a professional financial adviser. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The value and income derived from investments may go down as well as up.

How to use our top investment trust data

The tables on this page showcase the best-performing investment trusts across the various timeframes.

Some of the trusts that appear may be specialist trusts, these typically focus on a single country, sector or commodity and carry higher levels of risk than broader global or regional funds, so they're generally better suited to adventurous investors.

It's important to remember that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Use the tables on this page as a starting point for your research. We encourage you to look at performance across different timeframes and market conditions as well as check yearly returns in order to ensure a strong long term performance track record isn't just down to one outstanding year.

The performance figures show the total return in GBP unless otherwise specified. Figures are calculated on a bid price to bid price basis or mid to mid for open-ended investment companies (OEICS), with net income (dividends) reinvested. 

Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change.

Unlike funds, investment trusts are listed on the London Stock Exchange so their share price can move up and down based on investor demand and supply.

Because of this, there are two layers of performance to consider. The performance of the underlying investments held by the trust (known as the net asset value, or NAV) and the share price, which can trade above or below that NAV depending on market demand.

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