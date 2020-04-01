Top Investment Trusts
Top investment trusts
View the best performing and most popular investment trusts over various timeframes.
Most popular with ii customers
Most purchased investment trusts in August 2020
|Investment trust
|AIC sector
|Rank change from July
|1-year return % (as at 1 September 2020)
|3-year return % (as at 1 September 2020)
|Scottish Mortgage
|Global
|no change
|85.9
|124.7
|BlackRock World Mining Trust
|Sector Specialist: Commodities & Natural Resources
|up 2
|22.3
|22.4
|Polar Capital Technology Trust
|Technology & Media
|no change
|55.8
|107.3
|Allianz Technology
|Technology & Media
|down 2
|48.7
|138.5
|Worldwide Healthcare
|Sector Specialist: Biotechnology & Healthcare
|up 2
|25.3
|35.3
|Edinburgh Worldwide
|Global Smaller Companies
|down 2
|42.3
|114.3
|Murray International
|Global Equity Income
|new entry
|-13.6
|-15.7
|City of London
|UK Equity Income
|down 2
|-17
|-13.7
|Personal Assets
|Flexible Investment
|new entry
|7.2
|14.9
|Monks
|Global
|new entry
|24.9
|61.8
Most purchased investment trusts in July 2020
|Investment trust
|AIC sector
|Rank change from June
|1-year return % (as at 3 August 2020)
|3-year return % (as at 3 August 2020)
|Scottish Mortgage
|Global
|no change
|55.2
|118.3
|Allianz Technology
|Technology & Media
|1
|29.3
|128
|Polar Capital Technology Trust
|Technology & Media
|-1
|30.7
|89.3
|Edinburgh Worldwide
|Global Smaller Companies
|no change
|29.6
|108.7
|BlackRock World Mining Trust
|Sector Specialist: Commodities & Natural Resources
|4
|12.9
|30.3
|City of London
|UK Equity Income
|-1
|-22.1
|-15.2
|Worldwide Healthcare
|Sector Specialist: Biotechnology & Healthcare
|-1
|20.1
|38.6
|Baillie Gifford US Growth
|North America
|new entry
|42.3
|n/a
|The Biotech Growth Trust
|Sector Specialist: Biotechnology & Healthcare
|new entry
|51.5
|52.5
|Pacific Horizon Investment Trust
|IT Asia Pacific
|new entry
|67.7
|83.3
Most purchased investment trusts in June 2020
|Investment Trust
|AIC sector
|Rank change from May
|1-year return % (as at 1 July 2020)
|3-year return %
|Scottish Mortgage
|Global
|no change
|55.4
|108.8
|Polar Capital Technology Trust
|Technology & Media
|no change
|52.1
|110
|Allianz Technology
|Technology & Media
|1
|37
|129.9
|Edinburgh Worldwide
|Global Smaller Companies
|1
|35.9
|111.1
|City of London
|UK Equity Income
|1
|-16.2
|-8.3
|Worldwide Healthcare
|Sector Specialist: Biotechnology & Healthcare
|-3
|34.2
|49.6
|Smithson
|Global Smaller Companies
|no change
|19.1
|Alliance Trust
|Global
|no change
|0.3
|18.3
|Monks
|Global
|new entry
|15.3
|54.1
|BlackRock World Mining Trust
|Sector Specialist: Commodities & Natural Resources
|new entry
|8.2
|33.9
Most purchased investment trusts in May 2020
|Rank
|Investment trust
|AIC sector
|Rank change from April
|1-year return % (as at 1 June 2020)
|3-year return %
|1
|Scottish Mortgage
|Global
|no change
|45.5
|86.9
|2
|Polar Capital Technology Trust
|Technology & Media
|no change
|48.1
|66.7
|3
|Worldwide Healthcare
|Sector Specialist: Biotechnology & Healthcare
|4
|39.6
|53.1
|4
|Allianz Technology
|Technology & Media
|1
|32.9
|103.9
|5
|Edinburgh Worldwide
|Global Smaller Companies
|New entry
|35.2
|96.9
|6
|City of London
|UK Equity Income
|-4
|-14.2
|-12.8
|7
|Smithson
|Global Smaller Companies
|1
|24.7
|8
|Alliance Trust
|Global
|-4
|2.1
|14.3
|9
|The Renewables Infrastructure Group
|Sector Specialist: Infrastructure - Renewable Energy
|New entry
|2.1
|28.7
|10
|Finsbury Growth & Income
|UK Equity Income
|New entry
|-4.5
|20
Best performing investment trusts
Below are the top performing investment trusts up to 31 July 2020. For a more comprehensive overview of fund, investment trust and ETF performance, read our latest update.
The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
Top 10 performers after 1 month
Top 10 performers after 3 months
Top 10 performers after 6 months
Top 10 performers after 1 year
Top 10 performers after 3 years
Top 10 performers after 7 years
How to use the data
The tables showcase the best performing investment trusts across the entire investment trust universe. As such, you may see more specialist investment trust types feature as the best performing investment trusts across the various timeframes.
Such investment trusts tend to invest in a single country, sector or commodity, and may be more suitable for adventurous investors with a long timeframe.
Investment trusts can be held in an ISA, SIPP, and other investment accounts. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change.
Please remember that past performance is not a guide to future performance. The tables simply offer a snapshot of the best-performing funds over time. When doing your research, it makes sense to look at an even greater variety of time periods to assess performance across different market conditions. It is also a good idea to look at performance on a yearly basis in order to ensure good long-term performance is not just the result of one outstanding year.
Investment trust performance figures – also bear in mind
The performance figures show the total return in sterling unless otherwise specified. Figures are calculated on a share price total return basis.
Like funds (open-ended investment companies or unit trusts), investment trusts are a pooled investment that invest in a 'basket' of underlying assets such as equities, bonds or property; but unlike funds, trusts are listed on the London Stock Exchange and their share prices go up and down according to investor demand and supply.
Therefore, one of the key differences compared to funds is that there are two 'layers' of activity: the performance of the underlying investments (the net asset value) held in the investment trust, and its share price.
Choosing the right investment trusts for your portfolio
There are around 400 investment trusts available to UK investors – so finding the best investment trusts can be difficult. .
As well as fund performance over time, you should consider your investment goals and appetite for risk.
In general, five years is the minimum recommended period for investing in funds, as the stock market can be unpredictable in the short term.
