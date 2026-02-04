- Top Investment Funds

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Our most popular investments show what's trending with ii customers and are not intended to be taken as personal recommendations or advice. The table below provides a quick glance at the most purchased funds by ii customers.
Please note the data does not include investment trusts or ETFs.
|Ranking
|Fund
|Sector
|
One-year return
to 3 August 2026 (%)
|
Three-year return
to 3 August 2026 (%)
|1
|Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (B8XYYQ8)
|Short Term Money Market
|4.01%
|15%
|2
|Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc (BD3RZ58)
|Global
|22%
|58%
|3
|HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc (BMJJJF9)
|Global
|20%
|59.2%
|4
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc (B4PQW15)
|Mixed Investment 40%-85% Shares
|17.8%
|48%
|5
|Artemis Global Income I Acc (B5ZX1M7)
|Global Equity Income
|37.5%
|140.4%
|6
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity A Acc (B41XG30)
|Global
|22%
|59%
|7
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity A Acc (B3TYHH9)
|Mixed Investment 40%-85% Shares
|13.3%
|37.5%
|8
|Fidelity Index World P Acc (BJS8SJ3)
|Global
|19.2%
|58.5%
|9
|L&G Global Technology Index I Acc (B0CNH16)
|Technology
|34%
|113%
|10
|WS Blue Whale Growth R Sterling Acc (BD6PG78)
|Global
|40%
|115.5%
Source: interactive investor. Performance data to 3 August 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of July. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Finding the right investment funds isn't always straightforward. While fund performance matters, it's only one part of the picture. You also have to consider your personal investment goals and how much risk you're comfortable taking.
We keep this page updated with what's trending with our customers and the best performers, to help you compare how different funds stack up.
Keep in mind that most experts suggest holding funds for at least five years. Markets naturally fluctuate, so holding onto your investments gives them time to ride out the volatility.
|Ranking
|Fund
|Sector
|
One-year return
to 1 July 2026 (%)
|
Three-year return
to 1 June 2026 (%)
|1
|Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (B8XYYQ8)
|Short Term Money Market
|4%
|15.1%
|2
|Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc (BD3RZ58)
|Global
|28%
|62.4%
|3
|HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc (BMJJJF9)
|Global
|28%
|65%
|4
|Artemis Global Income I Acc (B5ZX1M7)
|Global Equity Income
|46%
|147.2%
|5
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc (B4PQW15)
|Mixed Investment 40%-85% Shares
|22%
|50.2%
|6
|L&G Global Technology Index I Acc (B0CNH16)
|Technology
|51%
|130%
|7
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity A Acc (B41XG30)
|Global
|27.2%
|62%
|8
|Fidelity Index World P Acc (BJS8SJ3)
|Global
|26%
|62.5%
|9
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity A Acc (B3TYHH9)
|Mixed Investment 40%-85% Shares
|16.7%
|39.1%
|10
|WS Blue Whale Growth R Sterling Acc (BD6PG78)
|Global
|76.4%
|170%
Source: interactive investor. Performance data to 1 July 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of June. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
|
Fund details
(% return to 1 June 2026)
|1
|Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (Accumulating)
Sector: Short Term Money Market
1-year return: 4.1%
3-year return: 15.1%
|2
|Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc
Sector: Global
1-year return: 30.2%
3-year return: 66.1%
|3
|HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc
Sector: Global
1-year return: 30.5%
3-year return: 70%
|4
|Artemis Global Income I Acc (B5ZX1M7)
Sector: Global Equity Income
1-year return: 53.4%
3-year return: 161.5%
|5
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity
Sector: Mixed Investment 40%-85% Shares
1-year return: 24%
3-year return: 52%
|6
|L&G Global Technology Index Trust
Sector: Technology
1-year return: 65%
3-year return: 142%
|7
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity A Acc
Sector: Global
1-year return: 29.1%
3-year return: 64.6%
|8
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity A Acc
Sector: Mixed investment 40%-85% shares
1-year return: 18.3%
3-year return: 40.2%
|9
|Fidelity Index World P Acc
Sector: Global
1-year return: 28%
3-year return: 68%
|10
|Polar Capital Global Tech I Inc GBP (B42W4J8)
Sector: Technology
1-year return: 150%
3-year return: 261.3%
Source: interactive investor. Performance data to 1 June 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of May. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
|
Fund details
(% return to 1 May 2026)
|1
|Royal London Short Term Money Market (Accumulating)
Sector: Short Term Money Market
1-year return: 4.1%
3-year return: 15.2%
|2
|Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc
Sector: Global
1-year return: 28%
3-year return: 57.4%
|3
|Artemis Global Income I Acc
Sector: Global Equity Income
1-year return: 53%
3-year return: 136%
|4
|HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc
Sector: Global
1-year return: 28.1%
3-year return: 59%
|5
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity
Sector: Mixed Investment 40%-85% Shares
1-year return: 22%
3-year return: 45%
|6
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity A Acc
Sector: Global
1-year return: 28%
3-year return: 56%
|7
|L&G Global Technology Index Trust
Sector: Technology
1-year return: 51%
3-year return: 130%
|8
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity A Acc
Sector: Mixed investment 40%-85% shares
1-year return: 17%
3-year return: 34.2%
|9
|Fidelity Index World P Acc
Sector: Global
1-year return: 25%
3-year return: 59%
|10
|Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Inc (Distributing)
Sector: Short Term Money Market
1-year return: 4.1%
3-year return: 15.2%
Source: interactive investor. Performance data to 1 May 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of April. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
|
Fund details
(% return to 1 April 2026)
|1
|Royal London Short Term Money Market (Accumulating)
Sector: Short Term Money Market
1-year return: 4.2
3-year return: 15.2
|2
|Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc
Sector: Global
1-year return: 17.2
3-year return: 47
|3
|Artemis Global Income I Acc
Sector: Global Equity Income
1-year return: 42
3-year return: 122
|4
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity
Sector: Mixed Investment 40%-85% Shares
1-year return: 14.9
3-year return: 38.1
|5
|HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc
Sector: Global
1-year return: 15
3-year return: 47.3
|6
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity A Acc
Sector: Global
1-year return: 18
3-year return: 47.2
|7
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity A Acc
Sector: Mixed investment 40%-85% shares
1-year return: 11.8
3-year return: 29.5
|8
|Fidelity Index World
Sector: Global
1-year return: 14.2
3-year return: 49
|9
|L&G Global Technology Index Trust
Sector: Technology
1-year return: 27.9
3-year return: 93
|10
|Jupiter Gold & Silver I GBP Acc
Sector: Specialist
1-year return: 102.3
3-year return: 187.1
Source: interactive investor. Performance data to 1 April 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of March. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
|
Fund details
(% return to 2 March 2026)
|1
|Artemis Global Income I Acc
Sector: Global Equity Income
1-year return: 59%
3-year return: 130%
|2
|Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc
Sector: Short Term Money Market
1-year return: 4.3%
3-year return: 15.2%
|3
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc
Sector: Mixed Investment 40–85% Shares
1-year return: 16.3%
3-year return: 45%
|4
|Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc
Sector: Global
1-year return: 17%
3-year return: 53.5%
|5
|HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc
Sector: Global
1-year return: 18%
3-year return: 57%
|6
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity A Acc
Sector: Global
1-year return: 19%
3-year return: 54%
|7
|Artemis SmartGARP European Equity
Sector: Europe
1-year return: 54%
3-year return: 107.2%
|8
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity A Acc
Sector: Mixed Investment 40–85% Shares
1-year return: 13.6%
3-year return: 36.4%
|9
|L&G Global Technology Index Trust
Sector: Technology
1-year return: 25%
3-year return: 122%
|10
|Vanguard FTSE UK Equity Income Index £ Acc
Sector: UK Equity Income
1-year return: 39%
3-year return: 66%
Source: interactive investor. Performance data to 2 March 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during February. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
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Here are the top performing funds based on total returns up to 30 June 2026.
|Fund
|Total return after 1 month (%)
|Pictet - Biotech
|14.41
|Polar Capital Funds PLC - Biotechnology Fund
|14.16
|Alquity SICAV - VAM US Micro Cap Growth Fund
|13.86
|Candriam Equities L Biotechnology
|13.72
|JSS Equity - All China
|12.39
|Goldman Sachs US Small Cap Equity Portfolio
|11.83
|Alger SICAV - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund
|11.47
|Polar Capital Funds PLC - Polar Capital Global Insurance Fund
|10.85
|Matthews Asia Funds China Innovators Fund
|10.44
|Select Investment Series III SICAV-T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Equity Fund
|10.36
Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
|Fund
|Total return after 3 months (%)
|Barings Korea Trust
|73.48
|Liontrust Global Technology Fund
|67.77
|Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
|61.97
|Polar Capital Funds PLC - Polar Capital Global Technology Fund
|60.29
|Nomura Fund Solutions - Nomura Emerging Markets Fund
|55.95
|Goldman Sachs Global Future Technology Leaders Equity Portfolio
|55.21
|T. Rowe Price Funds SICAV - Global Technology Equity Fund
|53.85
|T. Rowe Price Funds OEIC Global Technology Equity Fund
|52.74
|JPMorgan Funds - Korea Equity Fund
|52.33
|Liontrust Russia Fund
|52.28
Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
|Fund
|Total return after 6 months (%)
|Barings Korea Trust
|105.37
|JPMorgan Funds - Korea Equity Fund
|77.24
|Polar Capital Funds PLC - Polar Capital Global Technology Fund
|74.71
|Nomura Fund Solutions - Nomura Emerging Markets Fund
|66.89
|Polar Capital Funds PLC - Artificial Intelligence Fund
|64.52
|Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
|62.51
|Matthews Asia Funds China Innovators Fund
|61.62
|Liontrust Russia Fund
|60.39
|Goldman Sachs Global Future Technology Leaders Equity Portfolio
|56.27
|Liontrust Global Technology Fund
|55.45
Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
|Fund
|Total return after 1 year (%)
|Barings Korea Trust
|162.62
|Polar Capital Funds PLC - Polar Capital Global Technology Fund
|132.26
|JPMorgan Funds - Korea Equity Fund
|131.92
|Nomura Fund Solutions - Nomura Emerging Markets Fund
|131.17
|Alquity SICAV - VAM US Micro Cap Growth Fund
|107.18
|WS Amati Strategic Metals Fund
|105.94
|Polar Capital Funds PLC - Artificial Intelligence Fund
|99.31
|Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
|95.88
|Royal London Asia Pacific ex Japan Equity Tilt Fund
|91.31
|Pictet - Biotech
|90.96
Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
|Fund
|Total return after 3 years (%)
|Polar Capital Funds PLC - Polar Capital Global Technology Fund
|270.68
|WS Ruffer Gold Fund
|242.53
|Barings Korea Trust
|226.72
|Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
|225.74
|SVS Baker Steel Gold and Precious Metals Fund
|214.22
|Nomura Fund Solutions - Nomura Emerging Markets Fund
|203.70
|Polar Capital Funds PLC - Artificial Intelligence Fund
|187.08
|Jupiter Gold & Silver Fund
|185.04
|JPMorgan Funds - Korea Equity Fund
|174.76
|BlackRock Gold & General Fund
|172.91
Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
|Fund
|Total return after 7 years (%)
|Polar Capital Funds PLC - Polar Capital Global Technology Fund
|509.55
|Legal & General Global Technology Index Trust
|393.68
|Liontrust Global Technology Fund
|360.85
|WS Ruffer Gold Fund
|357.82
|Herald Worldwide Technology Fund
|347.46
|Polar Capital Funds PLC - Artificial Intelligence Fund
|347.14
|Lazard Japanese Strategic Equity Fund
|324.20
|Alger SICAV - Alger Focus Equity Fund
|314.50
|Alquity SICAV - VAM US Micro Cap Growth Fund
|309.78
|Wellington Management Funds (Luxembourg) III SICAV - Asia Technology Fund
|307.08
Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
Prices, information, data, analyses and opinions provided by Morningstar © 2025 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data, analyses and opinions (“Information”) contained herein: (1) include the proprietary information of Morningstar and its content providers; (2) may not be copied or redistributed except as specifically authorised; (3) do not constitute investment advice; (4) are provided solely for informational purposes; (5) are not warranted to be complete, accurate or timely; and (6) may be drawn from data published on various dates. Morningstar is not responsible for any trading decisions, damages or other losses related to the Information or its use. Please verify all of the Information before using it and don’t make any investment decision except upon the advice of a professional financial adviser. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The value and income derived from investments may go down as well as up.
The tables on this page showcase the best-performing funds including both active and passive or index funds.
Some of the funds that appear may be specialist fund types, these typically focus on a single country, sector or commodity and carry higher levels of risk than broader global or regional funds, so they're generally better suited to adventurous investors.
It's important to remember that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Use the tables on this page as a starting point for your research. We encourage you to look at performance across different timeframes and market conditions as well as check yearly returns in order to ensure a strong long term performance track record isn't just down to one outstanding year.
The performance figures show the total return in GBP unless otherwise specified. Figures are calculated on a bid price to bid price basis or mid to mid for open-ended investment companies (OEICS), with net income (dividends) reinvested.
Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change.
Our in-house experts gather the key investment trends of ii's 500,000+ investors. Discover which funds, investment trusts, and ETFs have been ranked most popular from the last quarter.
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