Top Investment Funds

Top investment funds

See what funds are the most popular with ii customers and check the performance data of the best performing funds.

Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Please note images displayed are for illustrative purposes only.

Top 10 most popular funds in July 2026

Our most popular investments show what's trending with ii customers and are not intended to be taken as personal recommendations or advice. The table below provides a quick glance at the most purchased funds by ii customers.

Please note the data does not include investment trusts or ETFs.

RankingFundSector

One-year return

to 3 August 2026 (%)

Three-year return

to 3 August 2026 (%)

1Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (B8XYYQ8)Short Term Money Market4.01%15%
2Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc (BD3RZ58)Global22%58%
3HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc (BMJJJF9) Global20%59.2%
4Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc (B4PQW15) Mixed Investment 40%-85% Shares17.8%48%
5Artemis Global Income I Acc (B5ZX1M7)Global Equity Income37.5%140.4%
6Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity A Acc (B41XG30)Global22%59%
7Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity A Acc (B3TYHH9)Mixed Investment 40%-85% Shares13.3%37.5%
8Fidelity Index World P Acc (BJS8SJ3)Global19.2%58.5%
9L&G Global Technology Index I Acc (B0CNH16)Technology34%113%
10WS Blue Whale Growth R Sterling Acc (BD6PG78)Global40%115.5%

Source: interactive investor. Performance data to 3 August 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of July. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Choosing the right funds for you

Finding the right investment funds isn't always straightforward. While fund performance matters, it's only one part of the picture. You also have to consider your personal investment goals and how much risk you're comfortable taking.

We keep this page updated with what's trending with our customers and the best performers, to help you compare how different funds stack up.

Keep in mind that most experts suggest holding funds for at least five years. Markets naturally fluctuate, so holding onto your investments gives them time to ride out the volatility. 

"Funds" icon in the top-left corner, woman holding a mobile phone showing a "Portfolio Overview" screen.

Previous most popular funds

RankingFundSector

One-year return

to 1 July 2026 (%)

Three-year return

to 1 June 2026 (%)

1Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (B8XYYQ8)Short Term Money Market4%15.1%
2Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc (BD3RZ58)Global28%62.4%
3HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc (BMJJJF9)Global28%65%
4Artemis Global Income I Acc (B5ZX1M7) Global Equity Income46%147.2%
5Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc (B4PQW15)Mixed Investment 40%-85% Shares22%50.2%
6L&G Global Technology Index I Acc (B0CNH16)Technology51%130%
7Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity A Acc (B41XG30)Global27.2%62%
8Fidelity Index World P Acc (BJS8SJ3)Global26%62.5%
9Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity A Acc (B3TYHH9)Mixed Investment 40%-85% Shares16.7%39.1%
10WS Blue Whale Growth R Sterling Acc (BD6PG78)Global76.4%170%

Source: interactive investor. Performance data to 1 July 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of June. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

 

Fund details

(% return to 1 June 2026)

1Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (Accumulating)
Sector: Short Term Money Market
1-year return: 4.1%
3-year return: 15.1%
2Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc
Sector: Global
1-year return: 30.2%
3-year return: 66.1%
3HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc
Sector: Global
1-year return: 30.5%
3-year return: 70%
4Artemis Global Income I Acc (B5ZX1M7)
Sector: Global Equity Income
1-year return: 53.4%
3-year return: 161.5%
5Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity
Sector: Mixed Investment 40%-85% Shares 
1-year return: 24%
3-year return: 52%
6L&G Global Technology Index Trust
Sector: Technology
1-year return: 65%
3-year return: 142%
7Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity A Acc
Sector: Global
1-year return: 29.1%
3-year return: 64.6%
8Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity A Acc
Sector: Mixed investment 40%-85% shares
1-year return: 18.3%
3-year return: 40.2%
9Fidelity Index World P Acc
Sector: Global
1-year return: 28%
3-year return: 68%
10Polar Capital Global Tech I Inc GBP (B42W4J8)
Sector: Technology
1-year return: 150%
3-year return: 261.3%

Source: interactive investor. Performance data to 1 June 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of May. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

 

Fund details

(% return to 1 May 2026)

1Royal London Short Term Money Market (Accumulating)
Sector: Short Term Money Market
1-year return: 4.1%
3-year return: 15.2%
2Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc
Sector: Global
1-year return: 28%
3-year return: 57.4%
3Artemis Global Income I Acc
Sector: Global Equity Income
1-year return: 53%
3-year return: 136%
4HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc
Sector: Global
1-year return: 28.1%
3-year return: 59%
5Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity
Sector: Mixed Investment 40%-85% Shares 
1-year return: 22%
3-year return: 45%
6Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity A Acc
Sector: Global
1-year return: 28%
3-year return: 56%
7L&G Global Technology Index Trust
Sector: Technology
1-year return: 51%
3-year return: 130%
8Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity A Acc
Sector: Mixed investment 40%-85% shares
1-year return: 17%
3-year return: 34.2%
9Fidelity Index World P Acc
Sector: Global
1-year return: 25%
3-year return: 59%
10Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Inc (Distributing)
Sector: Short Term Money Market
1-year return: 4.1%
3-year return: 15.2%

Source: interactive investor. Performance data to 1 May 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of April. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

 

Fund details

(% return to 1 April 2026)

1Royal London Short Term Money Market (Accumulating)
Sector: Short Term Money Market
1-year return: 4.2
3-year return: 15.2
2Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc
Sector: Global
1-year return: 17.2
3-year return: 47
3Artemis Global Income I Acc
Sector: Global Equity Income
1-year return: 42
3-year return: 122
4Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity
Sector: Mixed Investment 40%-85% Shares
1-year return: 14.9
3-year return: 38.1
5HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc
Sector: Global
1-year return: 15
3-year return: 47.3
6Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity A Acc
Sector: Global
1-year return: 18
3-year return: 47.2
7Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity A Acc
Sector: Mixed investment 40%-85% shares
1-year return: 11.8
3-year return: 29.5
8Fidelity Index World
Sector: Global
1-year return: 14.2
3-year return: 49
9L&G Global Technology Index Trust
Sector: Technology
1-year return: 27.9
3-year return: 93
10Jupiter Gold & Silver I GBP Acc
Sector: Specialist
1-year return: 102.3
3-year return: 187.1

Source: interactive investor. Performance data to 1 April 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of March. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

 

Fund details

(% return to 2 March 2026)

1Artemis Global Income I Acc 
Sector: Global Equity Income
1-year return: 59%
3-year return: 130%
2Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc
Sector: Short Term Money Market
1-year return: 4.3%
3-year return: 15.2%
3Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc 
Sector: Mixed Investment 40–85% Shares
1-year return: 16.3%
3-year return: 45%
4Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc
Sector: Global
1-year return: 17%
3-year return: 53.5%
5HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc
Sector: Global
1-year return: 18%
3-year return: 57%
6Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity A Acc
Sector: Global
1-year return: 19%
3-year return: 54%
7Artemis SmartGARP European Equity
Sector: Europe
1-year return: 54%
3-year return: 107.2%
8Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity A Acc
Sector: Mixed Investment 40–85% Shares
1-year return: 13.6%
3-year return: 36.4%
9L&G Global Technology Index Trust
Sector: Technology
1-year return: 25%
3-year return: 122%
10Vanguard FTSE UK Equity Income Index £ Acc
Sector: UK Equity Income
1-year return: 39%
3-year return: 66%

Source: interactive investor. Performance data to 2 March 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during February. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

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Best performing funds

Here are the top performing funds based on total returns up to 30 June 2026.

FundTotal return after 1 month (%)
Pictet - Biotech14.41
Polar Capital Funds PLC - Biotechnology Fund14.16
Alquity SICAV - VAM US Micro Cap Growth Fund13.86
Candriam Equities L Biotechnology13.72
JSS Equity - All China12.39
Goldman Sachs US Small Cap Equity Portfolio11.83
Alger SICAV - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund11.47
Polar Capital Funds PLC - Polar Capital Global Insurance Fund10.85
Matthews Asia Funds China Innovators Fund10.44
Select Investment Series III SICAV-T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Equity Fund10.36

Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

FundTotal return after 3 months (%)
Barings Korea Trust73.48
Liontrust Global Technology Fund67.77
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund61.97
Polar Capital Funds PLC - Polar Capital Global Technology Fund60.29
Nomura Fund Solutions - Nomura Emerging Markets Fund55.95
Goldman Sachs Global Future Technology Leaders Equity Portfolio55.21
T. Rowe Price Funds SICAV - Global Technology Equity Fund53.85
T. Rowe Price Funds OEIC Global Technology Equity Fund52.74
JPMorgan Funds - Korea Equity Fund52.33
Liontrust Russia Fund52.28

Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

FundTotal return after 6 months (%)
Barings Korea Trust105.37
JPMorgan Funds - Korea Equity Fund77.24
Polar Capital Funds PLC - Polar Capital Global Technology Fund74.71
Nomura Fund Solutions - Nomura Emerging Markets Fund66.89
Polar Capital Funds PLC - Artificial Intelligence Fund64.52
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund62.51
Matthews Asia Funds China Innovators Fund61.62
Liontrust Russia Fund60.39
Goldman Sachs Global Future Technology Leaders Equity Portfolio56.27
Liontrust Global Technology Fund55.45

Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

FundTotal return after 1 year (%)
Barings Korea Trust162.62
Polar Capital Funds PLC - Polar Capital Global Technology Fund132.26
JPMorgan Funds - Korea Equity Fund131.92
Nomura Fund Solutions - Nomura Emerging Markets Fund131.17
Alquity SICAV - VAM US Micro Cap Growth Fund107.18
WS Amati Strategic Metals Fund105.94
Polar Capital Funds PLC - Artificial Intelligence Fund99.31
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund95.88
Royal London Asia Pacific ex Japan Equity Tilt Fund91.31
Pictet - Biotech90.96

Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

FundTotal return after 3 years (%)
Polar Capital Funds PLC - Polar Capital Global Technology Fund270.68
WS Ruffer Gold Fund242.53
Barings Korea Trust226.72
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund225.74
SVS Baker Steel Gold and Precious Metals Fund214.22
Nomura Fund Solutions - Nomura Emerging Markets Fund203.70
Polar Capital Funds PLC - Artificial Intelligence Fund187.08
Jupiter Gold & Silver Fund185.04
JPMorgan Funds - Korea Equity Fund174.76
BlackRock Gold & General Fund172.91

Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

FundTotal return after 7 years (%)
Polar Capital Funds PLC - Polar Capital Global Technology Fund509.55
Legal & General Global Technology Index Trust393.68
Liontrust Global Technology Fund360.85
WS Ruffer Gold Fund357.82
Herald Worldwide Technology Fund347.46
Polar Capital Funds PLC - Artificial Intelligence Fund347.14
Lazard Japanese Strategic Equity Fund324.20
Alger SICAV - Alger Focus Equity Fund314.50
Alquity SICAV - VAM US Micro Cap Growth Fund309.78
Wellington Management Funds (Luxembourg) III SICAV - Asia Technology Fund307.08

Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

Prices, information, data, analyses and opinions provided by Morningstar © 2025 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data, analyses and opinions (“Information”) contained herein: (1) include the proprietary information of Morningstar and its content providers; (2) may not be copied or redistributed except as specifically authorised; (3) do not constitute investment advice; (4) are provided solely for informational purposes; (5) are not warranted to be complete, accurate or timely; and (6) may be drawn from data published on various dates. Morningstar is not responsible for any trading decisions, damages or other losses related to the Information or its use. Please verify all of the Information before using it and don’t make any investment decision except upon the advice of a professional financial adviser. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The value and income derived from investments may go down as well as up.

How to use our top funds data

The tables on this page showcase the best-performing funds including both active and passive or index funds.

Some of the funds that appear may be specialist fund types, these typically focus on a single country, sector or commodity and carry higher levels of risk than broader global or regional funds, so they're generally better suited to adventurous investors.

It's important to remember that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Use the tables on this page as a starting point for your research. We encourage you to look at performance across different timeframes and market conditions as well as check yearly returns in order to ensure a strong long term performance track record isn't just down to one outstanding year.

The performance figures show the total return in GBP unless otherwise specified. Figures are calculated on a bid price to bid price basis or mid to mid for open-ended investment companies (OEICS), with net income (dividends) reinvested.

Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change.
 

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