Top Investment Funds
Top investment funds
View the best performing and most popular funds over various timeframes.
Most popular with ii customers
Most purchased funds in August 2020
|1
|Fundsmith Equity
|Global
|No change
|11.31%
|52.60%
|2
|Baillie Gifford American
|North America
|No change
|79.95%
|176.47%
|3
|Baillie Gifford Positive Change
|Global
|No change
|75.34%
|120.94%
|4
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity
|Mixed investment 40%-85% shares
|+2
|3.66%
|17.05%
|5
|Baillie Gifford Global Discovery
|Global
|-1
|43.59%
|103.58%
|6
|Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth
|Global
|-1
|88.49%
|138.63%
|7
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity
|Mixed investment 40%-85% shares
|-1
|3.48%
|16.10%
|8
|Baillie Gifford Managed
|Mixed investment 40%-85% shares
|No change
|24.45%
|43.49%
|9
|Rathbone Global Opportunities
|Global
|New entry
|24.06%
|60.05%
|10
|L&G Global Technology Index
|Technology and Telecommunications
|New entry
|47.80%
|102.59%
Most purchased funds in July 2020
|1
|Fundsmith Equity
|Global
|No change
|4.33%
|48.76%
|2
|Baillie Gifford American
|North America
|No change
|55.13%
|153.07%
|3
|Baillie Gifford Positive Change
|Global
|+1
|54.69%
|123.13%
|4
|Baillie Gifford Global Discovery
|Global
|+1
|30%
|94.81%
|5
|Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth
|Global
|+5
|61.30%
|124.15%
|6
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity
|Mixed investment 40%-85% shares
|-3
|-1.98%
|15.39%
|7
|Baillie Gifford China
|China
|New entry
|31.54%
|46.70%
|8
|Baillie Gifford Managed
|Mixed investment 40%-85% shares
|New entry
|14.73%
|39.75%
|9
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity
|Mixed investment 40%-85% shares
|-3
|0.40%
|15.67%
|10
|Polar Capital Global Technology
|Technology and Telecommunications
|-1
|30.71%
|107.15%
Most purchased funds in June 2020
|1
|Fundsmith Equity
|Global
|No change
|9.20%
|49%
|2
|Baillie Gifford American
|North America
|No change
|53.60%
|138.20%
|3
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity
|Mixed Investment 40%-85% Shares
|No change
|2.30%
|17.70%
|4
|Baillie Gifford Positive Change
|Global
|up 5
|51%
|109.70%
|5
|Baillie Gifford Global Discovery
|Global
|minus 1
|36.40%
|96.20%
|6
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity
|Mixed Investment 40%-85% Shares
|up 1
|3.60%
|17.10%
|7
|Lindsell Train Global Equity
|Global
|up 1
|1.80%
|49.50%
|8
|L&G Global Technology Index
|Technology & Telecommunications
|minus 3
|38.60%
|95.30%
|9
|Polar Capital Global Technology
|Technology & Telecommunications
|minus 3
|31.50%
|87.70%
|10
|Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth
|Global
|new entry
|59.80%
|122.80%
Most purchased funds in May 2020
|1
|Fundsmith Equity
|Global
|No change
|12.90%
|46.20%
|2
|Baillie Gifford American
|North America
|+3
|50.80%
|120.10%
|3
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity
|Mixed Investment 40%-85% Shares
|-1
|4.40%
|14%
|4
|Baillie Gifford Global Discovery
|Global
|+6
|33.90%
|89.60%
|5
|L&G Global Technology Index
|echnology & Telecommunications
|+2
|37.60%
|77.10%
|6
|Polar Capital Global Technology
|Technology & Telecommunications
|+3
|36.20%
|90.50%
|7
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity
|Mixed Investment 40%-85% Shares
|-3
|5.30%
|13.90%
|8
|Lindsell Train Global Equity
|Global
|-5
|2.50%
|47.10%
|9
|Baillie Gifford Positive Change
|Global
|New entry
|50.10%
|101.20%
|10
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity
|Global
|-4
|3.40%
|13.90%
Best performing funds
Below are the top performing funds up to 31 July 2020. For a more comprehensive overview of fund, investment trust and ETF performance, read our latest update.
The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
How to use the data
The tables on this page showcase the best-performing funds across the entire fund universe – comprising both active funds (run by a fund manager) and passive or index funds (which track the up and down movements of a stock market index).
In light of this, you may see more specialist fund types featuring as the best-performing funds across the various timeframes. Such funds tend to invest in a single country, sector or commodity, and are deemed more suitable for adventurous investors as they carry greater levels of risk than more conventional funds, such as a global or regional fund.
Funds can be held in an ISA, SIPP , and other investment accounts. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change.
Please do bear in mind that past performance is not a guide to future performance. The tables below simply offer a snapshot of the best-performing funds over the specified timeframes. When carrying out further research, it makes sense to look at an even greater variety of time periods to assess performance across different market conditions. Moreover, it is prudent to look at performance on a yearly basis in order to ensure a strong long term performance track record is not just the result of one outstanding year.
The performance figures show the total return in sterling unless otherwise specified. Figures are calculated on a bid price to bid price basis or mid to mid for open-ended investment companies (OEICS), with net income (dividends) reinvested.
Choosing the right funds for you
With thousands of funds available to UK investors, seeking out the best investment funds can be a minefield.
Fund performance is only one aspect of choosing an investment - alongside other factors such as your investment goals and appetite for risk.
But to give you some idea of how funds perform relative to each other, we will regularly update this page with the best-performing funds over various timeframes.
As a rule of thumb, five years is widely viewed as the minimum holding period when investing in funds, as over the short term the stock market can be unpredictable.
Important information
Our most popular investments should not be taken as personal recommendations to buy or sell a particular stock or fund, and are not intended to provide advice.
The value of your investments can fall as well as rise and you may not get back all the money that you invest. Please note the tax treatment of these products depends on the individual circumstances of each customer and may be subject to change in future.