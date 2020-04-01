Home >

Funds and trusts news

Top investment funds

View the best performing and most popular funds over various timeframes.

Most popular with ii customers

Rank   Fund IA sector Ranking change since previous month 1-year return to 1 Sept 3-year return to 1 Sept
1 Fundsmith Equity Global No change 11.31% 52.60%
2 Baillie Gifford American North America No change 79.95% 176.47%
3 Baillie Gifford Positive Change Global No change 75.34% 120.94%
4 Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity Mixed investment 40%-85% shares +2 3.66% 17.05%
5 Baillie Gifford Global Discovery Global -1 43.59% 103.58%
6 Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Global -1 88.49% 138.63%
7 Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity Mixed investment 40%-85% shares -1 3.48% 16.10%
8 Baillie Gifford Managed Mixed investment 40%-85% shares No change 24.45% 43.49%
9 Rathbone Global Opportunities Global New entry 24.06% 60.05%
10 L&G Global Technology Index Technology and Telecommunications New entry 47.80% 102.59%
Rank   Fund IA sector Ranking change since previous month 1-year return to 3 Aug 3-year return to 3 Aug
1 Fundsmith Equity Global No change 4.33% 48.76%
2 Baillie Gifford American North America No change 55.13% 153.07%
3 Baillie Gifford Positive Change Global +1 54.69% 123.13%
4 Baillie Gifford Global Discovery Global +1 30% 94.81%
5 Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Global +5 61.30% 124.15%
6 Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity Mixed investment 40%-85% shares -3 -1.98% 15.39%
7 Baillie Gifford China China New entry 31.54% 46.70%
8 Baillie Gifford Managed Mixed investment 40%-85% shares New entry 14.73% 39.75%
9 Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity Mixed investment 40%-85% shares -3 0.40% 15.67%
10 Polar Capital Global Technology Technology and Telecommunications -1 30.71% 107.15%
Rank   Fund IA sector Ranking change since
previous month		 1-year return
to 1 Jul		 3-year return
to 1 Jul
1 Fundsmith Equity Global No change 9.20% 49%
2 Baillie Gifford American North America No change 53.60% 138.20%
3 Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity Mixed Investment 40%-85% Shares No change 2.30% 17.70%  
4 Baillie Gifford Positive Change Global up 5 51% 109.70%
5 Baillie Gifford Global Discovery Global minus 1 36.40% 96.20%
6 Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity Mixed Investment 40%-85% Shares up 1 3.60% 17.10%
7 Lindsell Train Global Equity Global up 1 1.80% 49.50%
8 L&G Global Technology Index Technology & Telecommunications minus 3 38.60% 95.30%
9 Polar Capital Global Technology Technology & Telecommunications minus 3 31.50% 87.70%
10 Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Global new entry 59.80% 122.80%
Rank Fund IA sector Ranking change since
previous month		 1-year return
to 2 June		 3-year return
to 2 June
1 Fundsmith Equity Global No change 12.90% 46.20%
2 Baillie Gifford American North America +3 50.80% 120.10%
3 Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity Mixed Investment 40%-85% Shares -1 4.40% 14%
4 Baillie Gifford Global Discovery Global +6 33.90% 89.60%
5 L&G Global Technology Index echnology & Telecommunications +2 37.60% 77.10%
6 Polar Capital Global Technology Technology & Telecommunications +3 36.20% 90.50%
7 Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity Mixed Investment 40%-85% Shares -3 5.30% 13.90%
8 Lindsell Train Global Equity Global -5 2.50% 47.10%
9 Baillie Gifford Positive Change Global New entry 50.10% 101.20%
10 Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity Global -4 3.40% 13.90%

Best performing funds

Below are the top performing funds up to 31 July 2020. For a more comprehensive overview of fund, investment trust and ETF performance, read our latest update.

The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

The tables on this page showcase the best-performing funds across the entire fund universe – comprising both active funds (run by a fund manager) and passive or index funds (which track the up and down movements of a stock market index).

In light of this, you may see more specialist fund types featuring as the best-performing funds across the various timeframes. Such funds tend to invest in a single country, sector or commodity, and are deemed more suitable for adventurous investors as they carry greater levels of risk than more conventional funds, such as a global or regional fund.

Funds can be held in an ISA, SIPP , and other investment accounts. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change.

Please do bear in mind that past performance is not a guide to future performance. The tables below simply offer a snapshot of the best-performing funds over the specified timeframes. When carrying out further research, it makes sense to look at an even greater variety of time periods to assess performance across different market conditions. Moreover, it is prudent to look at performance on a yearly basis in order to ensure a strong long term performance track record is not just the result of one outstanding year.

The performance figures show the total return in sterling unless otherwise specified. Figures are calculated on a bid price to bid price basis or mid to mid for open-ended investment companies (OEICS), with net income (dividends) reinvested.

 

Choosing the right funds for you

With thousands of funds available to UK investors, seeking out the best investment funds can be a minefield.

Fund performance is only one aspect of choosing an investment - alongside other factors such as your investment goals and appetite for risk.

But to give you some idea of how funds perform relative to each other, we will regularly update this page with the best-performing funds over various timeframes.

As a rule of thumb, five years is widely viewed as the minimum holding period when investing in funds, as over the short term the stock market can be unpredictable.

