- Top Investment Funds

The tables on this page showcase the best-performing funds across the entire fund universe – comprising both active funds (run by a fund manager) and passive or index funds (which track the up and down movements of a stock market index).

In light of this, you may see more specialist fund types featuring as the best-performing funds across the various timeframes. Such funds tend to invest in a single country, sector or commodity, and are deemed more suitable for adventurous investors as they carry greater levels of risk than more conventional funds, such as a global or regional fund.

Funds can be held in an ISA, SIPP , and other investment accounts. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change.

Please do bear in mind that past performance is not a guide to future performance. The tables below simply offer a snapshot of the best-performing funds over the specified timeframes. When carrying out further research, it makes sense to look at an even greater variety of time periods to assess performance across different market conditions. Moreover, it is prudent to look at performance on a yearly basis in order to ensure a strong long term performance track record is not just the result of one outstanding year.

The performance figures show the total return in sterling unless otherwise specified. Figures are calculated on a bid price to bid price basis or mid to mid for open-ended investment companies (OEICS), with net income (dividends) reinvested.