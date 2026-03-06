Top Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

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Our most popular investments show what's trending with ii customers and are not intended to be taken as personal recommendations or advice. The table below provides a quick glance at the most purchased funds by ii customers.
|Ranking
|Exchange-traded fund
|
One-year total return
to 31 July 2026 (%)
|
Three-year total return
to 31 July 2026 (%)
|1
|Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF (LSE: VWRP)
|20
|58.2
|2
|Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 ETF (LSE: EQQQ)
|20
|73.3
|3
|iShares Physical Gold ETC (LSE:SGLN)
|19.9
|94.7
|4
|Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (LSE: VUAG)
|17.3
|61.2
|5
|VanEck Semiconductor ETF (LSE: SMGB)
|108.3
|223.6
|6
|Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (LSE: VUSA)
|17.3
|61.2
|7
|Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF (LSE: VWRL)
|20
|58.2
|8
|iShares Physical Silver ETC (LSE: SSLN)
|56.4
|125.2
|9
|Invesco FTSE All-World ETF (LSE: FWRG)
|22.1
|66
|10
|Amundi Smart Overnight ETF (LSE: CSH2)
|4.3
|15.7
Source: FE Analytics. Performance data to 31 July 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of July. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Finding the right ETF isn't always straightforward. While performance matters, it's only one part of the picture. You also have to consider your personal investment goals and how much risk you're comfortable taking.
We keep this page updated with what's trending with our customers and the best performers, to help you compare how different ETFs stack up.
Keep in mind that most experts suggest holding ETFs for at least five years. Markets naturally fluctuate, so holding onto your investments gives them time to ride out the volatility.
|Ranking
|Exchange-traded fund
|
One-year total return
to 30 June 2026 (%)
|
Three-year total return
to 30 June 2026 (%)
|1
|Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:VWRP) (acc)
|27.6
|64.1
|2
|Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 ETF GBP (LSE:EQQQ)
|36.2
|90.2
|3
|iShares Physical Gold ETC GBP (LSE:SGLN)
|26.6
|101.4
|4
|Vanguard S&P 500 ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:VUAG) (acc)
|26
|66.8
|5
|iShares Physical Silver ETC GBP (LSE:SSLN)
|65.6
|145
|6
|Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF GBP (LSE:VUSA) (dist)
|26
|66.8
|7
|Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF (LSE:VWRD) (dist)
|27.6
|64.1
|8
|iShares MSCI Global Semicondctrs ETF$Acc GBP (LSE:SEMI)
|186.8
|297
|9
|VanEck Space Innovators ETF A USD Acc GBP (LSE:JEDG)
|121.3
|296.5
|10
|Invesco FTSE All-World ETF Acc (LSE:FWRA) (acc)
|27
|63.2
Source: FE Analytics. Performance data to 30 June 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of June. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
|
ETF details
(% return to 31 May 2026)
|1
|Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF(LSE:VWRP)
1-year return: 30.2%
3-year return: 67.9%
|2
|VanEck Semiconductor ETF (LSE:SMGB)
1-year return: 173.6%
3-year return: 273.2%
|3
|Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (LSE:VUAG) (accumulating)
1-year return: 29.5%
3-year return: 72.3%
|4
|iShares Physical Gold ETC(LSE:SGLN)
1-year return: 38.6%
3-year return: 112%
|5
|iShares Physical Silver ETC (LSE:SSLN)
1-year return: 128.7%
3-year return: 197.9%
|6
|Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF (LSE:VUSA) (distributing)
1-year return: 29.5%
3-year return: 72.3%
|7
|Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF (LSE:VWRL) (distributing)
1-year return: 30.2%
3-year return: 67.9%
|8
|Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 ETF GBP (LSE:EQQQ)
1-year return: 42.6%
3-year return: 97.7%
|9
|WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged ETF (LSE:QQQ3)
1-year return: 134.2%
3-year return: 335.8%
|10
|VanEck Space Innovators ETF A USD Acc GBP (LSE:JEDG)
1-year return: 253.5%
3-year return: 422.5%
Source: FE Analytics. Performance data to 31 May 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of May . Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
|
ETF details
(% return to 4 May 2026)
|1
|Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF(LSE:VWRP)
1-year return: 25.9%
3-year return: 61.6%
|2
|iShares Physical Gold ETC(LSE:SGLN)
1-year return: 39.4%
3-year return: 108.5%
|3
|Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (LSE:VUAG) (accumulating)
1-year return: 25.6%
3-year return: 69.8%
|4
|iShares Physical Silver ETC (LSE:SSLN)
1-year return: 120.6%
3-year return: 161.8%
|5
|Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF (LSE:VUSA) (distributing)
1-year return: 25.6%
3-year return: 69.8%
|6
|Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF (LSE:VWRL) (distributing)
1-year return: 25.9%
3-year return: 61.6%
|7
|VanEck Semiconductor ETF (LSE:SMGB)
1-year return: 138%
3-year return: 264.1%
|8
|iShares Core MSCI World ETF (LSE:SWDA)
1-year return: 24.4%
3-year return: 62.1%
|9
|Amundi Smart Overnight Return ETF (LSE:CSH2)
1-year return: 3.6%
3-year return: 8.8%
|10
|WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged ETF (LSE:QQQ3)
1-year return: 109.6%
3-year return: 344.5%
Source: FE Analytics. Performance data to 4 May 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of April. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
|
ETF details
(% return to 31 March 2026)
|1
|iShares Physical Gold ETC GBP (LSE:SGLN)
1-year return: 42%
3-year return: 113.6%
|2
|Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:VWRP)
1-year return: 18.7%
3-year return: 50.1%
|3
|iShares Physical Silver ETC GBP (LSE:SSLN)
1-year return: 102.8%
3-year return: 175.8%
|4
|Vanguard S&P 500 ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:VUAG)
1-year return: 16.5%
3-year return: 56%
|5
|Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF GBP (LSE:VUSA)
1-year return: 16.5%
3-year return: 56%
|6
|WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged (LSE:QQQ3)
1-year return: 26.4%
3-year return: 146.4%
|7
|iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF GBP Dist (LSE:ISF)
1-year return: 21.9%
3-year return: 47.4%
|8
|Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF GBP (LSE:VWRL)
1-year return: 18.7%
3-year return: 50.1%
|9
|Global X Silver Miners ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:SILG)
1-year return: 130.7%
3-year return: 183.3%
|10
|Amundi Smart Overnight Ret GBP H ETF Acc (LSE:CSH2)
1-year return: 2.9%
3-year return: 10.2%
Source: FE Analytics. Performance data to 31 March 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of March. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
|
Fund details
(% return to 28 February 2026)
|1
|iiShares Physical Silver ETC
1-year return: 165.9%
3-year return: 285.9%
|2
|iShares Physical Gold ETC
1-year return: 70.1%
3-year return: 155.9%
|3
|Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF (distributing)
1-year return: 17.7%
3-year return: 57%
|4
|Global X Silver Miners ETF
1-year return: 216.9%
3-year return: N/A
|5
|WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leverage ETF
1-year return: 17.3%
3-year return: 296.6%
|6
|Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (accumulating)
1-year return: 11.6%
3-year return: 61%
|7
|Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (distributing)
1-year return: 11.6%
3-year return: 61%
|8
|WisdomTree Physical Silver
1-year return: 153.4%
3-year return: 265.6%
|9
|Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF (accumulating)
1-year return: 17.7%
3-year return: 157%
|10
|WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leverage ETF
1-year return: 446%
3-year return: 758.4%
Source: FE Analytics. Performance data to 28 February 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of February. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
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Here are the top performing ETFs based on total returns up to 30 June 2026
|ETF
|Total return after 1 month (%)
|WisdomTree Cocoa
|28.35
|ARK Genomic Revolution UCITS ETF
|25.15
|WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short
|18.85
|WisdomTree Coffee
|16.11
|VanEck Semiconductor UCITS ETF
|13.91
|HSBC NASDAQ Global Semiconductor UCITS ETF
|13.36
|iShares MSCI Global Semiconductors UCITS ETF
|13.29
|Invesco NASDAQ Biotech UCITS ETF
|12.47
|iShares Nasdaq US Biotechnology UCITS ETF
|12.08
|Invesco Dow Jones US Insurance UCITS ETF
|11.34
Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
|ETF
|Total return after 3 month (%)
|iShares MSCI Global Semiconductors UCITS ETF
|97.75
|HSBC NASDAQ Global Semiconductor UCITS ETF
|94.41
|VanEck Semiconductor UCITS ETF
|91.41
|Franklin FTSE Korea UCITS ETF
|75.14
|iShares VII PLC - iShares MSCI Korea UCITS ETF USD (Acc)
|70.76
|iShares MSCI Korea UCITS ETF (Dist)
|70.69
|Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF
|69.35
|Xtrackers MSCI Korea UCITS ETF
|69.26
|HSBC MSCI KOREA CAPPED UCITS ETF
|68.80
|Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF
|65.21
Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
|ETF
|Total return after 6 months (%)
|iShares MSCI Global Semiconductors UCITS ETF
|116.54
|Franklin FTSE Korea UCITS ETF
|114.48
|HSBC NASDAQ Global Semiconductor UCITS ETF
|112.76
|iShares VII PLC - iShares MSCI Korea UCITS ETF USD (Acc)
|107.52
|iShares MSCI Korea UCITS ETF (Dist)
|107.49
|Xtrackers MSCI Korea UCITS ETF
|106.41
|HSBC MSCI KOREA CAPPED UCITS ETF
|106.31
|Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF
|106.22
|VanEck Semiconductor UCITS ETF
|103.03
|HSBC MSCI Emerging Markets Islamic Screened Capped UCITS ETF
|73.68
Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
|ETF
|Total return after 1 year (%)
|Franklin FTSE Korea UCITS ETF
|207.67
|iShares MSCI Korea UCITS ETF (Dist)
|204.14
|iShares VII PLC - iShares MSCI Korea UCITS ETF USD (Acc)
|203.07
|Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF
|202.73
|Xtrackers MSCI Korea UCITS ETF
|202.36
|HSBC MSCI KOREA CAPPED UCITS ETF
|201.96
|iShares MSCI Global Semiconductors UCITS ETF
|197.78
|HSBC NASDAQ Global Semiconductor UCITS ETF
|193.40
|VanEck Semiconductor UCITS ETF
|173.77
|Invesco Markets II plc - Invesco ChiNext 50 UCITS ETF
|144.18
Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
|ETF
|Total return after 3 years (%)
|Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF
|333.69
|HSBC NASDAQ Global Semiconductor UCITS ETF
|328.76
|VanEck Semiconductor UCITS ETF
|316.74
|VanEck Space Innovators UCITS ETF
|290.55
|Franklin FTSE Korea UCITS ETF
|233.59
|iShares VII PLC - iShares MSCI Korea UCITS ETF USD (Acc)
|222.90
|iShares MSCI Korea UCITS ETF (Dist)
|222.43
|Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF
|222.32
|Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF
|219.79
|Xtrackers MSCI Korea UCITS ETF
|219.73
Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
|ETF
|Total return after 7 years (%)
|Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF
|792.80
|HSBC MSCI Taiwan Capped UCITS ETF
|431.74
|Xtrackers MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF
|427.03
|iShares MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF
|419.68
|Invesco Technology S&P US Select Sector UCITS ETF
|417.44
|iShares V PLC - iShares S&P 500 Information Technology Sector UCITS ETF USD (Acc)
|392.43
|Xtrackers MSCI USA Information Technology UCITS ETF
|370.24
|State Street SPDR S&P U.S. Technology Select Sector UCITS ETF
|341.56
|Xtrackers MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF
|336.90
|State Street SPDR MSCI World Technology UCITS ETF
|335.42
Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
Prices, information, data, analyses and opinions provided by Morningstar © 2025 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data, analyses and opinions (“Information”) contained herein: (1) include the proprietary information of Morningstar and its content providers; (2) may not be copied or redistributed except as specifically authorised; (3) do not constitute investment advice; (4) are provided solely for informational purposes; (5) are not warranted to be complete, accurate or timely; and (6) may be drawn from data published on various dates. Morningstar is not responsible for any trading decisions, damages or other losses related to the Information or its use. Please verify all of the Information before using it and don’t make any investment decision except upon the advice of a professional financial adviser. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The value and income derived from investments may go down as well as up.
The tables on this page showcase the best-performing ETFs across the various timeframes.
You'll see some specialist ETF types, these typically focus on a single country, sector or commodity and carry higher levels of risk than broader global or regional funds, so they're better suited to adventurous investors.
It's important to remember that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Use the tables on this page as a starting point for your research. We encourage you to look at performance across different timeframes and market conditions as well as check yearly returns in order to ensure a strong long term performance track record isn't just down to one outstanding year.
The performance figures show the total return in GBP unless otherwise specified. Figures are calculated on a bid price to bid price basis or mid to mid for open-ended investment companies (OEICS), with net income (dividends) reinvested.
Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change.
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