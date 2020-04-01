Top Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

ETFs
Top ETFs

View the best performing and most popular ETFs with interactive investor customers.

Please remember, investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. 

Best performing ETFs

Below are the top performing ETFs up to 1 March 2021. For a comprehensive overview of fund, investment trust and ETF performance, read our latest update.

The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

 

Total return %

Invesco Elwood Global Blockchain ETF

25.0

iShares S&P 500 Energy Sect ETF USD Acc

20.5

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil ETC

15.6

iShares S&P U.S. Banks ETF

15.4

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil ETC

15.4

SPDR® MSCI World Energy ETF

13.7

WisdomTree Copper ETC

12.9

iShares S&P 500 Financials Sect ETF $Acc

9.5

SPDR® S&P US Financials Select Sect ETF

9.5

Xtrackers MSCI USA Financials ETF 1D

9.4

 

Total return %

Invesco Elwood Global Blockchain ETF

72.4

iShares S&P U.S. Banks ETF

48.3

WisdomTree Battery Solutions ETF USD Acc

47.6

L&G Battery Value-Chain ETF

42.7

WisdomTree Artificial Intlgc ETF USD Acc

40.6

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF USD Dist

36.7

SPDR® Russell 2000 US Small Cap ETF

35.6

Franklin FTSE Korea UCITS ETF

34.5

Xtrackers Russell 2000 ETF 1C

34.0

iShares Elctrc Vhcl&Drvng Tech ETFUSDAcc

33.2

 

Total return %

Invesco Elwood Global Blockchain ETF

153.0

EMQQ Emerging Mkts Internet&Ecomm ETFAcc

86.3

L&G Battery Value-Chain ETF

83.9

WisdomTree Artificial Intlgc ETF USD Acc

80.9

WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF USD Acc

77.9

WisdomTree Battery Solutions ETF USD Acc

77.8

VanEck Vectors Video Gmng &eSptsETFAUSD

71.1

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF USD

67.5

Lyxor Robotics & AI ETF

57.9

L&G Ecommerce Logistics ETF

57.4

 

Total return %

Xtrackers MSCI USA Info Tech ETF 1D

98.5

Invesco Technology S&P US Sel Sec ETF

95.1

iShares S&P 500 Info Tech Sect ETF$Acc

94.7

Xtrackers MSCI Wld Info Tech ETF 1C

90.4

SPDR® MSCI World Technology ETF USD Acc

90.0

Lyxor MSCI World Info Tech TR ETF C USD

89.0

L&G Cyber Security ETF

77.5

L&G Battery Value-Chain ETF

77.2

iShares Digitalisation ETF USD Acc

59.7

iShares Physical Silver ETC

58.2

How to use this data

The tables on this page showcase the top performing ETFs on the ii platform. These include some specialist ETFs that perform well across all timeframes., Tthese tend to invest in single countries, sectors or commodities.  Since they carry greater risk than conventional global or regional funds, they are more suited to adventurous investors.

ETFs can be held in an ISA, SIPP, and other investment accounts. The amount of tax you will pay depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change.

Please bear in mind that past performance is not a guide to future performance. The tables on this page are simply a snapshot of best-performing ETFs. Further research should be carried out to assess performance across wider timeframes and different market conditions. It is always best to look at multi-year performance to ensure a strong long term performance track record is not just the result of one outstanding year.

These performance figures show the total return in sterling unless otherwise specified. Figures are calculated on a bid price to bid price basis or mid to mid for open-ended investment companies (OEICS), with net income (dividends) reinvested.

Choosing the right ETFs for you

With thousands of ETFs available to UK investors, finding the best investment can be challenging.

Choosing the right ETF should involve studying more than just performance – think about other factors such as your investment goals and appetite for risk.

We will regularly update this page with the best-performing ETFs over various timeframes to give you an idea of how some ETFs perform against others.

As a rule of thumb, five years is widely viewed as the minimum holding period when investing in ETFs, as over the short term the stock market can be unpredictable.

Important information

Our most popular investments should not be taken as personal recommendations to buy or sell a particular stock or fund, and are not intended to provide advice.

The value of your investments can fall as well as rise and you may not get back all the money that you invest. Please note the tax treatment of these products depends on the individual circumstances of each customer and may be subject to change in future.