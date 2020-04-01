Top Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Top ETFs
Most popular ETFs with our customers
The table below shows the Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that are most purchased by ii customers in an ISA, SIPP or Trading Account.
Most purchased ETFs in February 2021
|ETF
|Change from November
|One-year performance to 1 March (%)
|Three-year performance to 1 March (%)
|1
|iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
|No change
|83
|181.2
|2
|iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF
|No change
|-4.9
|-0.2
|3
|Invesco Elwood Global Blockchain ETF
|New entrant
|148.5
|4
|iShares Physical Silver ETC
|New entrant
|36
|57.8
|5
|iShares Physical Gold ETC
|-1
|-1.7
|29.4
|6
|Vanguard FTSE 100 ETF
|-3
|-5
|-0.3
|7
|WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily
|-1
|-31.4
|-33.3
|8
|Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
|-1
|13.6
|40.7
|9
|WisdomTree Physical Silver ETC
|New entrant
|35.7
|57.2
|10
|Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF
|-1
|3.3
|13.3
Source: interactive investor. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of February.
Most purchased ETFs in January 2021
|ETF
|Change from December
|One-year performance to 1 February (%)
|Three-year performance to 1 February (%)
|1
|iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
|no change
|128.2
|232
|2
|iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF
|no change
|-11.5
|-6.1
|3
|Vanguard FTSE 100 ETF
|1
|-11.6
|-6.2
|4
|iShares Physical Gold ETC
|1
|12
|41.1
|5
|L&G Battery Value Chain ETF
|4
|69.2
|67.3
|6
|WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily
|4
|-46.3
|-45.8
|7
|Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
|-1
|10.9
|41
|8
|Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF
|-1
|8.9
|26.9
|9
|Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF
|-6
|-4
|5.6
|10
|WisdomTree Battery Solutions ETF
|new entry
|-
|-
Source: interactive investor. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of January.
Most purchased ETFs in December 2020
|ETF
|Change from November
|One-year performance to 4 January
|Three-year performance to 4 January
|1
|iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
|1
|127.3
|210.4
|2
|iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF
|-1
|-11.9
|-5
|3
|Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF
|3
|-5.1
|5.7
|4
|Vanguard FTSE 100 ETF
|-1
|-12.5
|-5.7
|5
|iShares Physical Gold ETC
|No change
|16.6
|41.7
|6
|Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
|-2
|12.3
|41.7
|7
|Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF
|2
|10.8
|29.2
|8
|iShares FTSE 250 ETF
|new entry
|-5
|5.4
|9
|L&G Battery Value Chain ETF
|new entry
|70.3
|10
|WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily
|-3
|-50.6
|-47.6
Source: interactive investor and FE Analytics. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of December.
Most purchased funds in November 2020
|Rank
|Fund
|IA sector
|Ranking change since previous month
|1-year return to 1 Dec (%)
|3-year return to 1 Dec (%)
|1
|Fundsmith Equity
|Global
|No change
|16.6%
|52%
|2
|Baillie Gifford American
|North America
|No change
|110.5%
|211.8%
|3
|Baillie Gifford China
|China
|+2
|55.5%
|57%
|4
|Baillie Gifford Positive Change
|Global
|-1
|80.1%
|137.8%
|5
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity
|Mixed investment 40%-85% shares
|+2
|6.3%
|21.5%
|6
|Baillie Gifford Global Discovery
|Global
|-2
|61.9%
|123.9%
|7
|Baillie Gifford Pacific
|Asia Pacific Excluding Japan
|New entry
|62.4%
|73.8%
|8
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity
|Mixed investment 40%-85% shares
|No change
|6.5%
|20.0%
|9
|Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth
|Global
|No change
|96.3%
|154.9%
|10
|Legg Mason IF Japan Equity
|Japan
|no change
|43.6%
|66.9%
Source: interactive investor and FE Analytics. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of November.
Most purchased ETFs in October 2020
|Rank
|ETF
|Change from September
|One-year performance to 3 November (%)
|Three-year return to 3 November (%)
|1
|iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF
|No change
|-21
|-16.9
|2
|iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
|1
|83.9
|121.7
|3
|Vanguard FTSE 100 ETF
|-1
|-21.1
|-17
|4
|WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily
|1
|-63.5
|-63.8
|5
|iShares Physical Gold ETC
|-1
|24.7
|47.6
|6
|Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
|2
|8.8
|35.7
|7
|Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF
|new entry
|4
|17.8
|8
|Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 ETF
|-1
|36.4
|82.3
|9
|Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF
|new entry
|-13
|-9.3
|10
|L&G FTSE 100 Leveraged Daily 2x
|new entry
|-44.2
|-43.1
Source: interactive investor and FE Analytics. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of November.
Most purchased ETFs in September 2020
|Rank
|ETF
|Change from August
|1-year performance to 2 October (%)
|3-year return to 2 October (%)
|1
|iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF
|No change
|-17.5
|-10.4
|2
|Vanguard FTSE 100 ETF
|2
|-17.3
|-10.3
|3
|iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
|4
|62.3
|124
|4
|iShares Physical Gold ETC
|-2
|20.8
|51.5
|5
|WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily
|New entry
|-58.4
|-54.5
|6
|iShares Physical Silver ETC
|-3
|30.6
|44.3
|7
|Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 ETF
|New entry
|41.2
|101.7
|8
|Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
|No change
|9
|43.7
|9
|WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged
|New entry
|-72.7
|-98.4
|10
|L&G FTSE 100 Super Short Strategy (Daily 2x)
|No change
|15.6
|-9.3
Source: interactive investor and FE Analytics. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of November.
Best performing ETFs
Below are the top performing ETFs up to 1 March 2021. For a comprehensive overview of fund, investment trust and ETF performance, read our latest update.
Top 10 performers after 1 month
Top 10 performers after 6 months
Top 10 performers after 1 year
Top 10 performers after 3 years
How to use this data
The tables on this page showcase the top performing ETFs on the ii platform. These include some specialist ETFs that perform well across all timeframes., Tthese tend to invest in single countries, sectors or commodities. Since they carry greater risk than conventional global or regional funds, they are more suited to adventurous investors.
ETFs can be held in an ISA, SIPP, and other investment accounts. The amount of tax you will pay depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change.
Please bear in mind that past performance is not a guide to future performance. The tables on this page are simply a snapshot of best-performing ETFs. Further research should be carried out to assess performance across wider timeframes and different market conditions. It is always best to look at multi-year performance to ensure a strong long term performance track record is not just the result of one outstanding year.
These performance figures show the total return in sterling unless otherwise specified. Figures are calculated on a bid price to bid price basis or mid to mid for open-ended investment companies (OEICS), with net income (dividends) reinvested.
Choosing the right ETFs for you
With thousands of ETFs available to UK investors, finding the best investment can be challenging.
Choosing the right ETF should involve studying more than just performance – think about other factors such as your investment goals and appetite for risk.
We will regularly update this page with the best-performing ETFs over various timeframes to give you an idea of how some ETFs perform against others.
As a rule of thumb, five years is widely viewed as the minimum holding period when investing in ETFs, as over the short term the stock market can be unpredictable.
Important information
