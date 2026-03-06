Top Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Top Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

See what ETFs are the most popular with ii customers and check the performance data of the best performing ETFs.

Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Please note images displayed are for illustrative purposes only.

Top 10 most popular ETFs in July 2026

Our most popular investments show what's trending with ii customers and are not intended to be taken as personal recommendations or advice. The table below provides a quick glance at the most purchased funds by ii customers.

Source: FE Analytics. Performance data to 31 July 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of July. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Choosing the right ETFs for you

Finding the right ETF isn't always straightforward. While performance matters, it's only one part of the picture. You also have to consider your personal investment goals and how much risk you're comfortable taking.

We keep this page updated with what's trending with our customers and the best performers, to help you compare how different ETFs stack up.

Keep in mind that most experts suggest holding ETFs for at least five years. Markets naturally fluctuate, so holding onto your investments gives them time to ride out the volatility.

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Previous most popular ETFs

Source: FE Analytics. Performance data to 30 June 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of June. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

 

ETF details

(% return to 31 May 2026)

1Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF(LSE:VWRP)
1-year return: 30.2%
3-year return: 67.9%
2VanEck Semiconductor ETF (LSE:SMGB)
1-year return: 173.6%
3-year return: 273.2%
3Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (LSE:VUAG) (accumulating)
1-year return: 29.5%
3-year return: 72.3%
4iShares Physical Gold ETC(LSE:SGLN)
1-year return: 38.6%
3-year return: 112%
5iShares Physical Silver ETC (LSE:SSLN)
1-year return: 128.7%
3-year return: 197.9%
6Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF (LSE:VUSA) (distributing)
1-year return: 29.5%
3-year return: 72.3%
7Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF (LSE:VWRL) (distributing)
1-year return: 30.2%
3-year return: 67.9%
8Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 ETF GBP (LSE:EQQQ)
1-year return: 42.6%
3-year return: 97.7%
9WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged ETF (LSE:QQQ3)
1-year return: 134.2%
3-year return: 335.8%
10VanEck Space Innovators ETF A USD Acc GBP (LSE:JEDG)
1-year return: 253.5%
3-year return: 422.5%

Source: FE Analytics. Performance data to 31 May 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of May . Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

 

ETF details

(% return to 4 May 2026)

1Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF(LSE:VWRP)
1-year return: 25.9%
3-year return: 61.6%
2iShares Physical Gold ETC(LSE:SGLN)
1-year return: 39.4%
3-year return: 108.5%
3Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (LSE:VUAG) (accumulating)
1-year return: 25.6%
3-year return: 69.8%
4iShares Physical Silver ETC (LSE:SSLN)
1-year return: 120.6%
3-year return: 161.8%
5Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF (LSE:VUSA) (distributing)
1-year return: 25.6%
3-year return: 69.8%
6Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF (LSE:VWRL) (distributing)
1-year return: 25.9%
3-year return: 61.6%
7VanEck Semiconductor ETF (LSE:SMGB)
1-year return: 138%
3-year return: 264.1%
8iShares Core MSCI World ETF (LSE:SWDA)
1-year return: 24.4%
3-year return: 62.1%
9Amundi Smart Overnight Return ETF (LSE:CSH2)
1-year return: 3.6%
3-year return: 8.8%
10WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged ETF (LSE:QQQ3)
1-year return: 109.6%
3-year return: 344.5%

Source: FE Analytics. Performance data to 4 May 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of April. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

 

ETF details

(% return to 31 March 2026)

1iShares Physical Gold ETC GBP (LSE:SGLN)
1-year return: 42%
3-year return: 113.6%
2Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:VWRP)
1-year return: 18.7%
3-year return: 50.1%
3iShares Physical Silver ETC GBP (LSE:SSLN)
1-year return: 102.8%
3-year return: 175.8%
4Vanguard S&P 500 ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:VUAG)
1-year return: 16.5%
3-year return: 56%
5Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF GBP (LSE:VUSA)
1-year return: 16.5%
3-year return: 56%
6WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged (LSE:QQQ3)
1-year return: 26.4%
3-year return: 146.4%
7iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF GBP Dist (LSE:ISF)
1-year return: 21.9%
3-year return: 47.4%
8Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF GBP (LSE:VWRL)
1-year return: 18.7%
3-year return: 50.1%
9Global X Silver Miners ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:SILG)
1-year return: 130.7%
3-year return: 183.3%
10Amundi Smart Overnight Ret GBP H ETF Acc (LSE:CSH2)
1-year return: 2.9%
3-year return: 10.2%

Source: FE Analytics. Performance data to 31 March 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of March. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

 

Fund details

(% return to 28 February 2026)

1iiShares Physical Silver ETC
1-year return: 165.9%
3-year return: 285.9%
2iShares Physical Gold ETC
1-year return: 70.1%
3-year return: 155.9%
3Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF (distributing)
1-year return: 17.7%
3-year return: 57%
4Global X Silver Miners ETF
1-year return: 216.9%
3-year return: N/A
5WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leverage ETF
1-year return: 17.3%
3-year return: 296.6%
6Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (accumulating)
1-year return: 11.6%
3-year return: 61%
7Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (distributing)
1-year return: 11.6%
3-year return: 61%
8WisdomTree Physical Silver
1-year return: 153.4%
3-year return: 265.6%
9Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF (accumulating)
1-year return: 17.7%
3-year return: 157%
10WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leverage ETF
1-year return: 446%
3-year return: 758.4%

Source: FE Analytics. Performance data to 28 February 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of February. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

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Best performing ETFs

Here are the top performing ETFs based on total returns up to 30 June 2026

ETFTotal return after 1 month (%)
WisdomTree Cocoa28.35
ARK Genomic Revolution UCITS ETF25.15
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short18.85
WisdomTree Coffee16.11
VanEck Semiconductor UCITS ETF13.91
HSBC NASDAQ Global Semiconductor UCITS ETF13.36
iShares MSCI Global Semiconductors UCITS ETF13.29
Invesco NASDAQ Biotech UCITS ETF12.47
iShares Nasdaq US Biotechnology UCITS ETF12.08
Invesco Dow Jones US Insurance UCITS ETF11.34

Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

ETFTotal return after 3 month (%)
iShares MSCI Global Semiconductors UCITS ETF97.75
HSBC NASDAQ Global Semiconductor UCITS ETF94.41
VanEck Semiconductor UCITS ETF91.41
Franklin FTSE Korea UCITS ETF75.14
iShares VII PLC - iShares MSCI Korea UCITS ETF USD (Acc)70.76
iShares MSCI Korea UCITS ETF (Dist)70.69
Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF69.35
Xtrackers MSCI Korea UCITS ETF69.26
HSBC MSCI KOREA CAPPED UCITS ETF68.80
Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF65.21

Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

ETFTotal return after 6 months (%)
iShares MSCI Global Semiconductors UCITS ETF116.54
Franklin FTSE Korea UCITS ETF114.48
HSBC NASDAQ Global Semiconductor UCITS ETF112.76
iShares VII PLC - iShares MSCI Korea UCITS ETF USD (Acc)107.52
iShares MSCI Korea UCITS ETF (Dist)107.49
Xtrackers MSCI Korea UCITS ETF106.41
HSBC MSCI KOREA CAPPED UCITS ETF106.31
Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF106.22
VanEck Semiconductor UCITS ETF103.03
HSBC MSCI Emerging Markets Islamic Screened Capped UCITS ETF73.68

Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

ETFTotal return after 1 year (%)
Franklin FTSE Korea UCITS ETF207.67
iShares MSCI Korea UCITS ETF (Dist)204.14
iShares VII PLC - iShares MSCI Korea UCITS ETF USD (Acc)203.07
Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF202.73
Xtrackers MSCI Korea UCITS ETF202.36
HSBC MSCI KOREA CAPPED UCITS ETF201.96
iShares MSCI Global Semiconductors UCITS ETF197.78
HSBC NASDAQ Global Semiconductor UCITS ETF193.40
VanEck Semiconductor UCITS ETF173.77
Invesco Markets II plc - Invesco ChiNext 50 UCITS ETF144.18

Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

ETFTotal return after 3 years (%)
Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF333.69
HSBC NASDAQ Global Semiconductor UCITS ETF328.76
VanEck Semiconductor UCITS ETF316.74
VanEck Space Innovators UCITS ETF290.55
Franklin FTSE Korea UCITS ETF233.59
iShares VII PLC - iShares MSCI Korea UCITS ETF USD (Acc)222.90
iShares MSCI Korea UCITS ETF (Dist)222.43
Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF222.32
Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF219.79
Xtrackers MSCI Korea UCITS ETF219.73

Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

ETFTotal return after 7 years (%)
Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF792.80
HSBC MSCI Taiwan Capped UCITS ETF431.74
Xtrackers MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF427.03
iShares MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF419.68
Invesco Technology S&P US Select Sector UCITS ETF417.44
iShares V PLC - iShares S&P 500 Information Technology Sector UCITS ETF USD (Acc)392.43
Xtrackers MSCI USA Information Technology UCITS ETF370.24
State Street SPDR S&P U.S. Technology Select Sector UCITS ETF341.56
Xtrackers MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF336.90
State Street SPDR MSCI World Technology UCITS ETF335.42

Source: The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

Prices, information, data, analyses and opinions provided by Morningstar © 2025 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data, analyses and opinions (“Information”) contained herein: (1) include the proprietary information of Morningstar and its content providers; (2) may not be copied or redistributed except as specifically authorised; (3) do not constitute investment advice; (4) are provided solely for informational purposes; (5) are not warranted to be complete, accurate or timely; and (6) may be drawn from data published on various dates. Morningstar is not responsible for any trading decisions, damages or other losses related to the Information or its use. Please verify all of the Information before using it and don’t make any investment decision except upon the advice of a professional financial adviser. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The value and income derived from investments may go down as well as up.

How to use our top ETF data

The tables on this page showcase the best-performing ETFs across the various timeframes.

You'll see some specialist ETF types, these typically focus on a single country, sector or commodity and carry higher levels of risk than broader global or regional funds, so they're better suited to adventurous investors.

It's important to remember that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Use the tables on this page as a starting point for your research. We encourage you to look at performance across different timeframes and market conditions as well as check yearly returns in order to ensure a strong long term performance track record isn't just down to one outstanding year.

The performance figures show the total return in GBP unless otherwise specified. Figures are calculated on a bid price to bid price basis or mid to mid for open-ended investment companies (OEICS), with net income (dividends) reinvested.

Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change.

Learn more about ETFs

What are ETFs?

Types of ETF

How to build an ETF ISA portfolio

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