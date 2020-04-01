Top Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

How to use this data

The tables on this page showcase the top performing ETFs on the ii platform. These include some specialist ETFs that perform well across all timeframes., Tthese tend to invest in single countries, sectors or commodities. Since they carry greater risk than conventional global or regional funds, they are more suited to adventurous investors.

ETFs can be held in an ISA, SIPP, and other investment accounts. The amount of tax you will pay depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change.

Please bear in mind that past performance is not a guide to future performance. The tables on this page are simply a snapshot of best-performing ETFs. Further research should be carried out to assess performance across wider timeframes and different market conditions. It is always best to look at multi-year performance to ensure a strong long term performance track record is not just the result of one outstanding year.

These performance figures show the total return in sterling unless otherwise specified. Figures are calculated on a bid price to bid price basis or mid to mid for open-ended investment companies (OEICS), with net income (dividends) reinvested.