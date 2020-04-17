Funds Fan: dividends, Terry Smith, and Impax Environmental Markets

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Kyle Caldwell, deputy editor of Money Observer, and editor Faith Glasgow discuss the latest news for fund investors, including the dividend drought, and star fund manager Terry Smith’s verdict on the recent market sell-off.

The episode includes an interview with Bruce Jenkyn-Jones, co-manager of the Impax Environmental Markets (LSE:IEM), which is both a constituent of interactive investor’s ACE 30 list of rated ethical funds and a Money Observer Rated Fund.

Finally, interactive investor’s Dzmitry Lipski outlines how funds in interactive investor’s Super 60 list fared in the first quarter.

Listen to more interactive investor podcasts featuring our own investment experts, fund managers and industry commentators by visiting our podcast page.