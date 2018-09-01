Ethical Investing
Ethical investing
A strategy that seeks to profit from investments that are in line with your ethical principles.
To help you identify the socially responsible and environmental funds, investment trusts and ETFs that best reflect your own values, we have identified more than 140 ethical investment options available on our platform. The list has been built in collaboration with independent experts, SRI Services, and using our data provider Morningstar.
This is an extensive index of available ethical options, including the 30 best-in-class investments that make up our rated ACE 30. We also have a new Ethical Growth portfolio, designed to give investors an idea about how they can build their own balanced ethical portfolio.
Thankfully, ethical investment does not have to be difficult or mean you must sacrifice returns. Yes, the list of possible investments is reduced when investing for good, but our article on ethical investment returns looks at why this does not have to compromise performance.
We have also produced a jargon buster to help you get a better understanding of ethical investing and the funds you are considering.
Each ethical fund in the list is indexed by asset class and placed into one of three key investment styles, carefully chosen to avoid jargon: Avoids, Considers and Embraces. These are referred to as our ii ACE ethical styles. Where an ethical investment fund's manager adopts more than one style, we use the strongest ethical category that applies. In short:
Avoids: Funds that focus on simply excluding companies, sectors or specific business practices.
Considers: Funds that carefully consider an often wide range of ethical and/or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.
Embraces: Funds that focus on companies delivering positive social and/or environmental outcomes.
Within each of these groups there is great variation with funds applying different levels and combinations of avoidance, positive stock selection and engagement activity aimed at delivering higher business standards.
Our table has two further categories.
The Fund EcoMarket (FEM) category, produced by SRI Services, a specialist independent company devoted to advancing sustainable and responsible investment (SRI) - which delivers a more granular steer to the core issues and approaches the manager focuses on.
The Morningstar Sustainable Fund Type, which identifies sustainable investments that, by prospectus, either state that they use ESG criteria as a key part of their security-selection process or indicate that they pursue a sustainability-related theme or seek measurable positive impact alongside financial return.
Full definitions of the style and names used can be found here.
Please note: our aim is for our long list to be as comprehensive as possible as we recognise that different people have different aims and opinions. Ethical investment is uniquely personal, meaning that investors may take a significantly different view of an investment.
The information we provide in the Ethical Investments long list does not constitute a “personal recommendation”. You should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances. Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.
"We have collaborated with ethical experts, SRI Services, to identify investments on the ii platform that incorporate an ethical, environmental or sustainable policy into their investment process. This list will be updated as new funds, trusts and ETFs are launched with an ethical or sustainable approach. We hope this list serves as a starting point from which you will need to do your own research to ensure your choices align with your values and priorities."
We asked our Head of Investment, Rebecca O'Keeffe, to answer questions about the Ethical investment list and how to start investing - click here to find out more.
Ethical investments long list
UK equities
|
Name
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Fund EcoMarket (FEM) category
|
Morningstar Sustainable Fund Type
|ASI Responsible UK Equity I Acc
|Embraces
|Ethically Balanced
|ESG Focus
|ASI UK Ethical Plat 1 Acc
|Considers
|Ethically Balanced
|ESG Focus
|BMO Responsible UK Equity 2 Inc
|Considers
|Ethically Balanced
|ESG Focus
|Castlefield B.E.S.T Sust UK SmComs Instl
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|EdenTree Amity UK B
|Considers
|Ethically Balanced
|ESG Focus
|Kames Ethical Equity GBP B Acc
|Avoids
|Negative Ethical
|ESG Focus
|L&G Ethical I Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|L&G Future Wld Gender Lead UK Idx I Acc
|Considers
|Social Themed
|Impact
|Liontrust Sust Fut UK Gr 2 Net Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|Liontrust UK Ethical 2 Net Acc
|Considers
|Negative Ethical
|ESG Focus
|Premier Ethical C Acc
|Considers
|Ethically Balanced
|ESG Focus
|Royal London Sustainable Leaders C Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|Threadneedle UK Sustainable Equity Z Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|UBS ETF MSCI UK IMI SRI GBP A dis
|Avoids
|Negative Ethical
|ESG Focus
UK equity income
|
Name
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Fund EcoMarket (FEM) category
|
Morningstar Sustainable Fund Type
|BMO Responsible UK Income 2 Acc
|Considers
|Ethically Balanced
|ESG Focus
|Castlefield B.E.S.T. Sust Inc Instl
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|Janus Henderson UK Responsible Inc
|Considers
|Ethically Balanced
|ESG Focus
|Jupiter Responsible Inc Fd I Inc
|Considers
|Environmentally Themed
|ESG Focus
|Trojan Ethical Income Fund O Acc
|Avoids
|Negative Ethical
|ESG Focus
|Unicorn UK Ethical Income B Acc
|Avoids
|Negative Ethical
|ESG Focus
Global equities
|
Name
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Fund EcoMarket (FEM) category
|
Morningstar Sustainable Fund Type
|ASI Ethical World Equity I Acc
|Considers
|Ethically Balanced
|ESG Focus
|ASI Multi-Mgr Ethical I Acc
|Considers
|Ethically Balanced
|ESG Focus
|Baillie Gifford Global Stewardship B Acc
|Considers
|ESG Plus
|ESG Focus
|Baillie Gifford Positive Change B Acc
|Embraces
|Sustainability Themed
|Impact
|Baillie Gifford Rspnb Glb Eq Inc B Inc
|Considers
|ESG Plus
|ESG Focus
|BGF Sustainable Energy D4 GBP
|Embraces
|Sustainability Themed
|Sustainable Sector
|BMO Responsible Global Equity 2 Acc
|Considers
|Ethically Balanced
|ESG Focus
|BMO Sustainable Opports Glb Eq C Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|BNY Mellon Sus Global Eq Instl W Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|EdenTree Amity International B
|Considers
|Ethically Balanced
|ESG Focus
|FP WHEB Sustainability C
|Embraces
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity SRI ETF GBP
|Considers
|Ethically Balanced
|ESG Focus
|Fundsmith Sustainable Equity I Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|Hermes Global Equity F GBP Acc
|Considers
|ESG Plus
|ESG Focus
|Hermes Impact Opportunities Eq X GBP Acc
|Embraces
|Sustainability Themed
|Impact
|Impax Environmental Leaders XGBP Acc
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Sustainable Sector
|Impax Environmental Mkts Ire X GBP Acc
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Sustainable Sector
|Impax Environmental Markets Ord
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Sustainable Sector
|iShares Dow Jones Glb Sust Scrn ETF $Acc GBP
|Avoids
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|iShares MSCI World Islamic ETF USD Dist GBP
|Avoids
|Faith Based
|Shariah Focus
|Janus Henderson Global Sust Eq I Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|Jupiter Ecology I Inc
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Sustainable Sector
|Jupiter Green Ord
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Sustainable Sector
|Kames Global Sustainable Eq GBP C Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|L&G Future World Sustainable Opps I £Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|L&G Future Wld Clmt Chg Eq Fct Idx I Acc
|Considers
|Environmentally Themed
|Impact
|M&G Global Select GBP I Acc
|Considers
|ESG Plus
|ESG Focus
|M&G Positive Impact Sterling I GBP Acc
|Embraces
|Sustainability Themed
|Impact
|Menhaden Ord
|Embraces
|Unclassified
|Impact
|Montanaro Better World GBP
|Embraces
|Sustainability Themed
|Impact
|Pictet - Global Envir Opps I dy GBP
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Sustainable Sector
|Quilter Investors Ethical Eq R (GBP) Acc
|Avoids
|Negative Ethical
|ESG Focus
|Rathbone Global Sustainability I Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|Sarasin Responsible Glb Eq Stg Hdg P Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|Sarasin Responsible Global Equity P Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|Stewart Investors Wldwd Sustbl B Acc GBP
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|Triodos Sustainable Equity GBP K Ret Acc
|Embraces
|Sustainability Themed
|Impact
|Triodos Pioneer Impact GBP KRet Acc
|Embraces
|Sustainability Themed
|Impact
|UBS ETF Global Gender Eqlty USD A Acc GBP
|Embraces
|Social Themed
|Impact
|UBS ETF MSCI ACWI Sclly Rspnb H £ A Dis GBP
|Considers
|Unclassified
|ESG Focus
|UBS ETF MSCI World SRI USD A dis GBP
|Avoids
|Negative Ethical
|ESG Focus
|Vanguard SRI Global Stock GBP Acc
|Avoids
|Negative Ethical
|ESG Focus
Emerging markets
|
Name
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Fund EcoMarket (FEM) category
|
Morningstar Sustainable Fund Type
|iShares MSCI EM SRI ETF USD Acc GBP
|Avoids
|Unclassified
|ESG Focus
|Pictet-Emerg Mkt Sustainable Eq I GBP
|Considers
|ESG Plus
|ESG Focus
|Stewart Investors Glbl EM Sust B Acc GBP
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|UBS ETF MSCI Emerging Mkts SRI USD A dis GBP
|Avoids
|Negative Ethical
|ESG Focus
Asian equities
|
Name
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Fund EcoMarket (FEM) category
|
Morningstar Sustainable Fund Type
|Alquity Indian Subcontinent GBP Y
|Considers
|Unclassified
|ESG Focus
|Impax Asian Environmental Markets IRL X
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Sustainable Sector
|Pacific Assets Ord
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Stewart Investors AsiaPac Ldrs B Acc GBP
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Stewart Investors AsiaPac Sust B Acc GBP
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|Stewart Inv Indian Sbctnt Sustnby B GBP
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|UBS ETF MSCI Pacific SRI USD A dis GBP
|Avoids
|Negative Ethical
|ESG Focus
European equities
|
Name
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Fund EcoMarket (FEM) category
|
Morningstar Sustainable Fund Type
|ASI European Ethical Equity Plat 1 Acc
|Considers
|Ethically Balanced
|ESG Focus
|EdenTree Amity European B
|Considers
|Ethically Balanced
|ESG Focus
|iShares MSCI Europe SRI ETF EUR Acc GBP
|Avoids
|Unclassified
|ESG Focus
|Liontrust Sust Fut Eurp Gr 2 Net Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|M&G Pan European Select GBP I Acc
|Considers
|ESG Plus
|ESG Focus
|SVM All Europe SRI B Acc
|Embraces
|Responsible Ownership
|ESG Focus
|UBS ETF MSCI EMU SRI EUR A dis GBP
|Avoids
|Negative Ethical
|ESG Focus
|Vanguard SRI European Stock GBP Acc
|Avoids
|Negative Ethical
|ESG Focus
|Virgin Climate Change
|Considers
|Environmentally Themed
|Impact
US equities
|
Name
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Fund EcoMarket (FEM) category
|
Morningstar Sustainable Fund Type
|Brown Advisory US Sustainable Growth
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|iShares MSCI USA Islamic ETF USD Dist GBP
|Avoids
|Faith Based
|Shariah Focus
|iShares MSCI USA SRI ETF USD Acc GBP
|Avoids
|Negative Ethical
|ESG Focus
|UBS ETF MSCI USA SRI USD A dis GBP
|Avoids
|Negative Ethical
|ESG Focus
Global bonds
|
Name
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Fund EcoMarket (FEM) category
|
Morningstar Sustainable Fund Type
|iShares € Corp Bond SRI 0-3yr ETF € Dist
|Avoids
|Negative Ethical
|ESG Focus
|Lyxor Green Bond (DR) ETF C EUR GBP
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Impact
|PIMCO GIS Global Bond ESG Instl GBPH Inc
|Considers
|ESG Plus
|ESG Focus
Sterling bonds
|
Name
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Fund EcoMarket (FEM) category
|
Morningstar Sustainable Fund Type
|ASI Ethical Corp Bond Inst Inc
|Considers
|Ethically Balanced
|ESG Focus
|BMO Responsible Sterling Corp Bd 2 Inc
|Considers
|Ethically Balanced
|ESG Focus
|EdenTree Amity Sterling Bond B
|Considers
|Ethically Balanced
|ESG Focus
|EdenTree Amity Short Dated Bond B
|Considers
|Ethically Balanced
|ESG Focus
|Kames Ethical Corporate Bond GBP B Acc
|Avoids
|Negative Ethical
|ESG Focus
|Liontrust Sust Fut Corp Bd 2 Grs Inc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|Rathbone Ethical Bond I Acc
|Considers
|Ethically Balanced
|ESG Focus
|Royal London Sustainable Mgd Inc C Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|Royal London Ethical Bond Z Inc
|Avoids
|Negative Ethical
|ESG Focus
|Sarasin Responsible Corporate Bond P Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|Threadneedle UK Social Bd Z Grs Acc£
|Embraces
|Social Themed
|Impact
Money market
|
Name
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Fund EcoMarket (FEM) category
|
Morningstar Sustainable Fund Type
|Royal London Cash Plus Y Acc
|Avoids
|Negative Ethical
|Royal London Enhanced Cash Plus Y Acc
|Avoids
|Negative Ethical
|Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc
|Avoids
|Negative Ethical
Property
|
Name
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Fund EcoMarket (FEM) category
|
Morningstar Sustainable Fund Type
|Civitas Social Housing Ord
|Embraces
|Social Themed
|Impact
|Impact Healthcare REIT
|Embraces
|Social Themed
|Impact
|Sarasin IE Sust Glb Rl Est Eq GBP P Acc
|Embraces
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|Triple Point Social Housing REIT Ord
|Embraces
|Social Themed
|Impact
Specialist
|
Name
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Fund EcoMarket (FEM) category
|
Morningstar Sustainable Fund Type
|Bluefield Solar Income Fund
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Sustainable Sector
|Foresight Solar Ord
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Sustainable Sector
|Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Sustainable Sector
|FP Foresight UK Infras Inc A GBP Inc
|Considers
|Unclassified
|Sustainable Sector
|Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Ord
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Sustainable Sector
|Greencoat UK Wind
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Sustainable Sector
|Guinness Sustainable Energy X GBP Acc
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Sustainable Sector
|iShares Global Clean Energy ETF USD Dist GBP
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Sustainable Sector
|iShares Global Water ETF USD Dist GBP
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Sustainable Sector
|John Laing Environmental Assets Ord
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Sustainable Sector
|NextEnergy Solar Ord
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Sustainable Sector
|Pictet-Clean Energy I dy GBP
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Sustainable Sector
|Pictet-Nutrition I dy GBP
|Avoids
|ESG Plus
|Impact
|Pictet-Water I dy GBP
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Sustainable Sector
|Renewables Infrastructure Grp
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Sustainable Sector
|Sarasin Food & Agriculture Opps P Acc
|Avoids
|ESG Plus
|SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Ord
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Sustainable Sector
|Syncona Ord
|Embraces
|Social Themed
|Triple Point Income VCT C
|Embraces
|Unclassified
|Sustainable Sector
|US Solar Fund Ord
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Sustainable Sector
|Ventus VCT 2 D Ord
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Sustainable Sector
|Ventus VCT Ord
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Sustainable Sector
|Ventus VCT
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Sustainable Sector
|VT Gravis Clean Energy Income C GBP Acc
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Sustainable Sector
Mixed asset
|
Name
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Fund EcoMarket (FEM) category
|
Morningstar Sustainable Fund Type
|7IM Sustainable Balance C Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|AXA Ethical Distribution Z Acc
|Avoids
|Negative Ethical
|ESG Focus
|Climate Assets B GBP Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|Janus Henderson Instl Gl Rpnsb Mgd I Acc
|Considers
|Ethically Balanced
|ESG Focus
|Kames Ethical Cautious Managed GBP B Acc
|Avoids
|Negative Ethical
|ESG Focus
|Liontrust Sust Fut Glbl Gr 2 Net Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|Liontrust Sust Fut Defesv Mgd 2 Net Inc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|Liontrust Sust Fut Absolute Gr 2 Net Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|Liontrust Sust Fut Cau Mgd 2 Net Inc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|Liontrust Sust Fut Mgd 2 Net Inc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|Royal London Sustainable Div C Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|Royal London Sustainable Mgd Gr C Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
|Royal London Sustainable World C Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|ESG Focus
