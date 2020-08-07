Funds Fan: upsides to the dividend downturn and Scottish Mortgage

In this episode, Kyle Caldwell, collectives editor at interactive investor, and ETFs editor Tom Bailey look at the latest fund industry developments, including good news for income investors via a handful of investment trust “dividend heroes” and an update on a third payout for Woodford Equity Income investors.

The pair are joined by Douglas Scott, co-manager of the Kames UK Equity Income and Kames Global Equity Income funds. Scott discusses key qualities for stock selection, silver linings amid the dividend drought and his view on the outlook for 2020.

Finally, interactive investor’s Teodor Dilov names his fund of the week from the ii Super 60 list of investments.