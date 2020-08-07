Funds Fan: upsides to the dividend downturn and Scottish Mortgage
We look at the latest fund industry developments, including good news for income investors.
7th August 2020 12:27
by Kyle Caldwell from interactive investor
Share on
In this episode, Kyle Caldwell, collectives editor at interactive investor, and ETFs editor Tom Bailey look at the latest fund industry developments, including good news for income investors via a handful of investment trust “dividend heroes” and an update on a third payout for Woodford Equity Income investors.
The pair are joined by Douglas Scott, co-manager of the Kames UK Equity Income and Kames Global Equity Income funds. Scott discusses key qualities for stock selection, silver linings amid the dividend drought and his view on the outlook for 2020.
Finally, interactive investor’s Teodor Dilov names his fund of the week from the ii Super 60 list of investments.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.