Keith Ashworth-Lord: The Richard Hunter Interview vodcast
The manager of the CFP SDL UK Buffettology fund talks investment style, top stocks and new holdings.
18th May 2021 09:50
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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The manager of the CFP SDL UK Buffettology fund, which appears on our Super 60 rated list of investments, talks to us about his investment style, top stocks and new acquisitions.
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