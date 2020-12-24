My view on UK bank shares and dividend stocks
Sue Noffke of the Schroder Income Growth Fund explains how she responded to the dividend drought.
24th December 2020 10:01
by Kyle Caldwell from interactive investor
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Sue Noffke, fund manager of the Schroder Income Growth Fund (LSE:SCF), explains how she responded to the dividend drought.
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Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.