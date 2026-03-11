Important information: These figures should not be taken as personal recommendations to buy or sell a particular investment, and are not intended as advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.
The top performing share tables highlight the UK shares over the past month, based on companies listed in the FTSE All-Share index. The FTSE All-Share tracks around 600 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, giving a broad snapshot of the UK stock market.
Shares are ranked by percentage change in price over the period, showing which companies delivered the strongest gains. Explore daily risers and fallers across major indices on our shares page to see how markets are moving.
|Rank
|Company
|Change
|1
|Hays (LSE:HAS)
|80.9%
|2
|Michael Page (LSE:PAGE)
|70.9%
|3
|Rotork (LSE:ROR)
|64.6%
|4
|Pinewood Technologies Group (LSE:PINE)
|61.7%
|5
|SThree (LSE:STEM)
|61.3%
|6
|Funding Circle Holdings (LSE:FCH)
|48.8%
|7
|CMC Markets (LSE:CMCX)
|45.6%
|8
|MITIE Group (LSE:MTO)
|38.6%
|9
|Victrex (LSE:VCT)
|36.2%
|10
|Robert Walters (LSE:RWA)
|33.3%
Source: The data is provided by SharePad. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
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|Rank
|Company
|Change
|1
|easyJet (LSE:EZJ)
|40.3%
|2
|Halfords Group (LSE:HFD)
|32.3%
|3
|Applied Nutrition (LSE:APN)
|27.7%
|4
|CMC Markets (LSE:CMCX)
|23.6%
|5
|Evoke (LSE:EVOK)
|23.4%
|6
|Severfield (LSE:SFR)
|21.2%
|7
|Segro (LSE:SGRO)
|21.1%
|8
|EnQuest (LSE:ENQ)
|21.1%
|9
|Biotech Growth Ord (LSE:BIOG)
|20.6%
|10
|ASA International Group (LSE:ASAI)
|20.5%
Source: The data is provided by SharePad. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
|Rank
|Company
|Change
|1
|Synthomer (LSE:SYNT)
|57.9%
|2
|Watches of Switzerland Group (LSE:WOSG)
|41%
|3
|Capita (LSE:CPI)
|37.9%
|4
|Tate & Lyle (LSE:TATE)
|37.6%
|5
|Ceres Power Holdings (LSE:CWR)
|36.4%
|6
|Spire Healthcare Group (LSE:SPI)
|35.6%
|7
|PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (LSE:PPH)
|31.6%
|8
|Raspberry Pi Holdings (LSE:RPI)
|31.2%
|9
|Goodwin (LSE:GDWN)
|30.7%
|10
|Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LSE:ONT)
|27.4%
Source: The data is provided by SharePad. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
|Rank
|Company
|Change
|1
|Ceres Power Holdings (LSE:CWR)
|95.4%
|2
|Synthomer (LSE:SYNT)
|69.7%
|3
|Treatt (LSE:TET)
|52.1%
|4
|Raspberry Pi Holdings (LSE:RPI)
|44.5%
|5
|XP Power Ltd (LSE:XPP)
|42.7%
|6
|Trustpilot Group (LSE:TRST)
|34.9%
|7
|Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LSE:SSIC)
|34.3%
|8
|Renishaw (LSE:RSW)
|34.1%
|9
|Mobico Group (LSE:MCG)
|31.1%
|10
|The Smarter Web Company (LSE:SWC)
|30.9%
Source: SharePad. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
|Rank
|Company
|Change
|1
|Synthomer (LSE:SYNT)
|106%
|2
|Trustpilot Group (LSE:TRST)
|31.3%
|3
|BP (LSE:BP.)
|26.9%
|4
|EnQuest (LSE:ENQ)
|22%
|5
|Bloomsbury Publishing (LSE:BMY)
|21.6%
|6
|Tullow Oil (LSE:TLW)
|21%
|7
|Harbour Energy (LSE:HBR)
|18.3%
|8
|Capricorn Energy (LSE:CNE)
|17.5%
|9
|Shell (LSE:SHEL)
|16.6%
|10
|Trainline (LSE:TRN)
|16.2%
Source: SharePad. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
|Rank
|Company
|Change
|1
|Raspberry Pi Holdings (LSE:RPI)
|39.1%
|2
|EnQuest (LSE:ENQ)
|36.7%
|3
|Pan African Resources (LSE:PAF)
|35.6%
|4
|Mobico Group (LSE:MCG)
|35.2%
|5
|Tullow Oil (LSE:TLW)
|31.4%
|6
|Schroders (LSE:SDR)
|29.8%
|7
|Senior (LSE:SNR)
|25.7%
|8
|Endeavour Mining (LSE:EDV)
|25.3%
|9
|Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LSE:CCEP)
|23.3%
|10
|Coca-Cola HBC AG (LSE:CCH)
|21.8%
Source: SharePad. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
Shares are ranked by percentage change in price over the period, showing which companies delivered the biggest declines. Explore daily risers and fallers across major indices on our shares page to see how markets are moving.
|Rank
|Company
|Change
|1
|Residential Secure Income Ord (LSE:RESI)
|-50.5%
|2
|Vanquis Banking Group (LSE:VANQ)
|-33.2%
|3
|Ceres Power Holdings (LSE:CWR)
|-31.9%
|4
|Luceco (LSE:LUCE)
|-21.3%
|5
|Raspberry Pi Holdings (LSE:RPI)
|-20.2%
|6
|Edinburgh Worldwide Ord (LSE:EWI)
|-20.0%
|7
|IG Group Holdings (LSE:IGG)
|-19.7%
|8
|Rentokil Initial (LSE:RTO)
|-19.2%
|9
|Liontrust Asset Management (LSE:LIO)
|-18.7%
|10
|Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT)
|-18.6%
Source: The data is provided by SharePad. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
|Rank
|Company
|Change
|1
|Ceres Power Holdings (LSE:CWR)
|-39.7%
|2
|ME Group International (LSE:MEGP)
|-31.7%
|3
|Capita (LSE:CPI)
|-31.1%
|4
|Pan African Resources (LSE:PAF)
|-30.6%
|5
|GlobalData (LSE:DATA)
|-29.9%
|6
|Synthomer (LSE:SYNT)
|-26.7%
|7
|Telecom Plus (LSE:TEP)
|-26%
|8
|Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT)
|-24.9%
|9
|Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC)
|-24.8%
|10
|Tullow Oil (LSE:TLW)
|-23.3%
Source: The data is provided by SharePad. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
|Rank
|Company
|Change
|1
|Greencore Group (LSE:GNC)
|-19.3%
|2
|Ithaca Energy Ordinary Share (LSE:ITH)
|-18.3%
|3
|abrdn European Logistics Income PLC (LSE:ASLI)
|-18.2%
|4
|Princes Group (LSE:PRN)
|-16.5%
|5
|C&C Group (LSE:CCR)
|-15.6%
|6
|Vistry Group (LSE:VTY)
|-14.6%
|7
|Telecom Plus (LSE:TEP)
|-14.2%
|8
|EnQuest (LSE:ENQ)
|-13.5%
|9
|The Smarter Web Company (LSE:SWC)
|-13.4%
|10
|Centrica (LSE:CNA)
|-12.7%
Source: The data is provided by SharePad. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
|Rank
|Company
|Change
|1
|Ferrexpo (LSE:FXPO)
|-40.8%
|2
|Crest Nicholson Holdings (LSE:CRST)
|-34.5%
|3
|Riverstone Energy Ord (LSE:RSE)
|-23.7%
|4
|abrdn European Logistics Income PLC (LSE:ASLI)
|-15.8%
|5
|MJ Gleeson (LSE:GLE)
|-14.6%
|6
|Digital 9 Infrastructure Ord (LSE:DGI9)
|-13.4%
|7
|Speedy Hire (LSE:SDY)
|-12.8%
|8
|Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.)
|-12.3%
|9
|WH Smith (LSE:SMWH)
|-11.1%
|10
|Genuit Group (LSE:GEN)
|-10.4%
Source: SharePad. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
|Rank
|Company
|Change
|1
|Goodwin (LSE:GDWN)
|-53.7%
|2
|Vistry Group (LSE:VTY)
|-52.4%
|3
|Mobico Group (LSE:MCG)
|-44.9%
|4
|DFS Furniture (LSE:DFS)
|-36.7%
|5
|Bellway (LSE:BWY)
|-33.8%
|6
|Crest Nicholson Holdings (LSE:CRST)
|-33.8%
|7
|Robert Walters (LSE:RWA)
|-31.1%
|8
|Atalaya Mining Copper SA (LSE:ATYM)
|-31.0%
|9
|Wizz Air Holdings (LSE:WIZZ)
|-30.4%
|10
|FDM Group (Holdings) (LSE:FDM)
|-29.7%
Source: SharePad. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
|Rank
|Company
|Change
|1
|Synthomer (LSE:SYNT)
|-63.1%
|2
|abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Ord (LSE:ADIG)
|-51.6%
|3
|Pinewood Technologies Group (LSE:PINE)
|-38.2%
|4
|Ferrexpo (LSE:FXPO)
|-26.1%
|5
|Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings (LSE:AML)
|-24.5%
|6
|Future (LSE:FUTR)
|-23.3%
|7
|Metlen Energy & Metals (LSE:MTLN)
|-22.7%
|8
|Softcat (LSE:SCT)
|-20.3%
|9
|Oxford BioMedica (LSE:OXB)
|-20.2%
|10
|Trustpilot Group (LSE:TRST)
|-20.2%
Source: SharePad. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
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Here are the UK shares that are most purchased by ii customers. Our most popular investments show what's trending with ii customers and are not intended to be taken as personal recommendations or advice.
|Rank
|Company
|1
|GSK (LSE:GSK)
|2
|Shell (LSE:SHEL)
|3
|National Grid (LSE:NG.)
|4
|Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.)
|5
|Persimmon (LSE:PSN)
|6
|Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS)
|7
|International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG)
|8
|Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN)
|9
|Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY)
|10
|Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY)
Source: interactive investor. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of July. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
|Rank
|Company
|1
|Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN)
|2
|BP (LSE:BP.)
|3
|Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.)
|4
|Tesco (LSE:TSCO)
|5
|BAE Systems (LSE:BA.)
|6
|HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA)
|7
|Diageo (LSE:DGE)
|8
|Unilever (LSE:ULVR)
|9
|Aviva (LSE:AV.)
|10
|Glencore (LSE:GLEN)
Source: interactive investor. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of June. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
|Rank
|Company
|1
|Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY)
|2
|Aviva (LSE:AV.)
|3
|NatWest Group (LSE:NWG)
|4
|Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.)
|5
|HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA)
|6
|M&G Ordinary Shares (LSE:MNG)
|7
|Haleon (LSE:HLN)
|8
|Standard Life (LSE:SDLF)
|9
|Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.)
|10
|Centrica (LSE:CNA)
Source: interactive investor. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of May. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
|Rank
|Company
|1
|GSK (LSE:GSK)
|2
|Shell (LSE:SHEL)
|3
|Barclays (LSE:BARC)
|4
|Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.)
|5
|Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN)
|6
|Unilever (LSE:ULVR)
|7
|Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO)
|8
|Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.)
|9
|Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY)
|10
|BP (LSE:BP.)
Source: interactive investor. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of April. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
|Rank
|Company
|1
|BP (LSE:BP.)
|2
|Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN)
|3
|Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.)
|4
|easyJet (LSE:EZJ)
|5
|AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN)
|6
|Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY)
|7
|Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.)
|8
|Barclays (LSE:BARC)
|9
|Aviva (LSE:AV.)
|10
|International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG)
Source: interactive investor. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of March. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Here are the UK shares that are most sold by ii customers. Our most sold investments show what's trending with ii customers and are not intended to be taken as personal recommendations or advice.
|Rank
|Company
|1
|Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY)
|2
|easyJet (LSE:EZJ)
|3
|BP (LSE:BP.)
|4
|Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.)
|5
|Glencore (LSE:GLEN)
|6
|Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD)
|7
|Barclays (LSE:BARC)
|8
|Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN)
|9
|Aviva (LSE:AV.)
|10
|NatWest Group (LSE:NWG)
Source: interactive investor. The top 10 is based on the number of “sells” during the month of July. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
|Rank
|Company
|1
|Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.easyJet (LSE:EZJ)
|2
|Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY)
|3
|Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.)
|4
|Barclays (LSE:BARC)
|5
|Glencore (LSE:GLEN)
|6
|Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN)
|7
|BP (LSE:BP.)
|8
|NatWest Group (LSE:NWG)
|9
|International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG)
|10
|IQE (LSE:IQE)
Source: interactive investor. The top 10 is based on the number of “sells” during the month of June. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
|Rank
|Company
|1
|Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.)
|2
|Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN)
|3
|Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY)
|4
|Glencore (LSE:GLEN)
|5
|ITM Power (LSE:ITM)
|6
|Ceres Power Holdings (LSE:CWR)
|7
|BP (LSE:BP.)
|8
|Barclays (LSE:BARC)
|9
|International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG)
|10
|Filtronic (LSE:FTC)
Source: interactive investor. The top 10 is based on the number of “sells” during the month of May. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
|Rank
|Company
|1
|BP (LSE:BP.)
|2
|Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.)
|3
|Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY)
|4
|IQE (LSE:IQE)
|5
|Glencore (LSE:GLEN)
|6
|Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN)
|7
|ITM Power (LSE:ITM)
|8
|Greatland Resources Ltd (LSE:GGP)
|9
|Ceres Power Holdings (LSE:CWR)
|10
|Shell (LSE:SHEL)
Source: interactive investor. The top 10 is based on the number of “sells” during the month of April. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
|Rank
|Company
|1
|BP (LSE:BP.)
|2
|Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.)
|3
|Shell (LSE:SHEL)
|4
|Glencore (LSE:GLEN)
|5
|Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY)
|6
|International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG)
|7
|Barclays (LSE:BARC)
|8
|Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN)
|9
|BAE Systems (LSE:BA.)
|10
|Harbour Energy (LSE:HBR)
Source: interactive investor. The top 10 is based on the number of “sells” during the month of March. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
View the best performing investments with ii customers as well as specific investment type lists.
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