Top performing shares

Below are the top performing UK shares (FTSE All-Share) in terms of investment growth.

Rank EPIC Company % change
1 CPI Capita PLC +71.9
2 RPS RPS Group +46
3 MER Mears Group +44.1
4 MTO Mitie Group +35.1
5 IWG IWG PLC +27.4
6 GFTU Grafton Group PLC +26.6
7 ESNT Essentra PLC +23.7
8 VSVS Vesuvius PLC +22.7
9 STEM STHree PLC +22.6
10 HAS Hays PLC +21.9
Rank EPIC Company % change
1 PDG Pendragon PLC +83.1
2 MCS McCarthy & Stone PLC +68.2
3 AO. AO World PLC +66.9
4 RR. Rolls-Royce Group PLC +59.9
5 RCH Reach PLC +42
6 HFD Halfords Group PLC +32.6
7 TLW Tullow Oil PLC +31.5
8 NRR NewRiver REIT PLC +28.7
9 BMY Bloomsbury Publishing PLC +28.4
10 VMUK Virgin Money UK PLC +27.7

 

Worst performing shares

Below are the worst performing UK shares (FTSE All-Share) in terms of investment growth.

Rank EPIC Company % change
1 SRP Serco Group PLC -12.2
2 EXPN Experian PLC -6.1
3 RTO Rentokil Initial PLC -5.5
4 HSV Homeserve PLC -5.4
5 DPLM Diploma PLC -4.8
6 ITRK Intertek Group PLC -0.9
7 EQN Equiniti Group PLC +6.2
8 GFS G4S PLC +8.3
9 CLG Clipper Logistics Group PLC +8.9
10 FERG Ferguson PLC +9.1
Rank EPIC Company % change
1 CEY Centamin PLC -38.8
2 PMO Premier Oil PLC -32.2
3 CINE Cineworld Group PLC -30.1
4 SAGA Saga PLC -26.4
5 KKVL KKV Secured Loan Fund Ltd -24.3
6 TRN Trainline PLC -24.2
7 AA. AA PLC -21.6
8 HYVE Hyve Group PLC -21.2
9 RAV Raven Property Group Ltd -20.3
10 COST Costain Group PLC -20.2

Most sold shares by ii customers

Rank EPIC Company name
1 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group
2 RR. Rolls-Royce Holdings
3 IAG International Consolidated Airlines
4 RMS Remote Monitored Systems
5 BARC Barclays PLC
6 BP. BP
7 NCYT Novacyt
8 BOO Boohoo Group PLC
9 CINE Cineworld Group
10 EZJ Easyjet
Rank EPIC Company name
1 RR. Rolls-Royce Holdings
2 NCYT Novacyt
3 BOO Boohoo Group Plc
4 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group
5 IAG Intl Cons Airline
6 ODX Omega Diagnostics
7 EUA Eurasia Mining
8 CEY Centamin Plc
9 DDDD 4D Pharma Plc
10 SNG Synairgen