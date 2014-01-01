Top UK shares
Important information - these figures should not be taken as personal recommendations to buy or sell a particular investment, and are not intended to provide advice.
The value of your investments can rise or fall, and you may not get back all the money that you invest. The tax treatment of these products depends on the individual circumstances of each customer and may change in future.
Top performing shares
Below are the top performing UK shares (FTSE All-Share) in terms of investment growth.
The data is provided by SharePad. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
Top 10 performers during November 2020
|Rank
|EPIC
|Company
|% change
|1
|CPI
|Capita PLC
|+71.9
|2
|RPS
|RPS Group
|+46
|3
|MER
|Mears Group
|+44.1
|4
|MTO
|Mitie Group
|+35.1
|5
|IWG
|IWG PLC
|+27.4
|6
|GFTU
|Grafton Group PLC
|+26.6
|7
|ESNT
|Essentra PLC
|+23.7
|8
|VSVS
|Vesuvius PLC
|+22.7
|9
|STEM
|STHree PLC
|+22.6
|10
|HAS
|Hays PLC
|+21.9
Top 10 performers during October 2020
|Rank
|EPIC
|Company
|% change
|1
|PDG
|Pendragon PLC
|+83.1
|2
|MCS
|McCarthy & Stone PLC
|+68.2
|3
|AO.
|AO World PLC
|+66.9
|4
|RR.
|Rolls-Royce Group PLC
|+59.9
|5
|RCH
|Reach PLC
|+42
|6
|HFD
|Halfords Group PLC
|+32.6
|7
|TLW
|Tullow Oil PLC
|+31.5
|8
|NRR
|NewRiver REIT PLC
|+28.7
|9
|BMY
|Bloomsbury Publishing PLC
|+28.4
|10
|VMUK
|Virgin Money UK PLC
|+27.7
Worst performing shares
Below are the worst performing UK shares (FTSE All-Share) in terms of investment growth.
The data is provided by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.
Worst performers during November 2020
|Rank
|EPIC
|Company
|% change
|1
|SRP
|Serco Group PLC
|-12.2
|2
|EXPN
|Experian PLC
|-6.1
|3
|RTO
|Rentokil Initial PLC
|-5.5
|4
|HSV
|Homeserve PLC
|-5.4
|5
|DPLM
|Diploma PLC
|-4.8
|6
|ITRK
|Intertek Group PLC
|-0.9
|7
|EQN
|Equiniti Group PLC
|+6.2
|8
|GFS
|G4S PLC
|+8.3
|9
|CLG
|Clipper Logistics Group PLC
|+8.9
|10
|FERG
|Ferguson PLC
|+9.1
Worst performers during October 2020
|Rank
|EPIC
|Company
|% change
|1
|CEY
|Centamin PLC
|-38.8
|2
|PMO
|Premier Oil PLC
|-32.2
|3
|CINE
|Cineworld Group PLC
|-30.1
|4
|SAGA
|Saga PLC
|-26.4
|5
|KKVL
|KKV Secured Loan Fund Ltd
|-24.3
|6
|TRN
|Trainline PLC
|-24.2
|7
|AA.
|AA PLC
|-21.6
|8
|HYVE
|Hyve Group PLC
|-21.2
|9
|RAV
|Raven Property Group Ltd
|-20.3
|10
|COST
|Costain Group PLC
|-20.2
Most purchased shares by ii customers
Most purchased shares in November 2020
|Rank
|EPIC
|Company name
|1
|RR.
|Rolls-Royce Holdings
|2
|IAG
|International Consolidated Airlines
|3
|LLOY
|Lloyds Banking Group
|4
|RMS
|Remote Monitored Systems
|5
|BP.
|BP
|6
|CINE
|Cineworld Group
|7
|NCYT
|Novacyt
|8
|ODX
|Omega Diagnostics
|9
|GSK
|Glaxosmithkline
|10
|EZJ
|Easyjet
Most purchased shares in October 2020
|Rank
|EPIC
|Company name
|1
|RR.
|Rolls-Royce Holdings
|2
|BOO
|Boohoo Group Plc
|3
|NCYT
|Novacyt
|4
|BP.
|BP
|5
|IAG
|Intl Cons Airline
|6
|GSK
|Glaxosmithkline
|7
|EUA
|Eurasia Mining
|8
|ODX
|Omega Diagnostics
|9
|CEY
|Centamin Plc
|10
|RDSB
|Royal Dutch Shell
Most sold shares by ii customers
Most sold shares in November 2020
|Rank
|EPIC
|Company name
|1
|LLOY
|Lloyds Banking Group
|2
|RR.
|Rolls-Royce Holdings
|3
|IAG
|International Consolidated Airlines
|4
|RMS
|Remote Monitored Systems
|5
|BARC
|Barclays PLC
|6
|BP.
|BP
|7
|NCYT
|Novacyt
|8
|BOO
|Boohoo Group PLC
|9
|CINE
|Cineworld Group
|10
|EZJ
|Easyjet
Most sold shares in October 2020
|Rank
|EPIC
|Company name
|1
|RR.
|Rolls-Royce Holdings
|2
|NCYT
|Novacyt
|3
|BOO
|Boohoo Group Plc
|4
|LLOY
|Lloyds Banking Group
|5
|IAG
|Intl Cons Airline
|6
|ODX
|Omega Diagnostics
|7
|EUA
|Eurasia Mining
|8
|CEY
|Centamin Plc
|9
|DDDD
|4D Pharma Plc
|10
|SNG
|Synairgen