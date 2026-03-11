Top performing UK shares | Top Risers & fallers

Top performing UK shares: risers and fallers

Track the FTSE shares currently rising and falling in terms of investment growth and what is popular among ii customers.

Important information: These figures should not be taken as personal recommendations to buy or sell a particular investment, and are not intended as advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.

Top 10 best performing UK shares

The top performing share tables highlight the UK shares over the past month, based on companies listed in the FTSE All-Share index. The FTSE All-Share tracks around 600 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, giving a broad snapshot of the UK stock market.

Shares are ranked by percentage change in price over the period, showing which companies delivered the strongest gains. Explore daily risers and fallers across major indices on our shares page to see how markets are moving.

Top performers in July 2026

Source: The data is provided by SharePad. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

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What's next for UK shares? Watch our expert webinar

Buying British: Dividends, Defence and Diversification

Catch up on our webinar with ii’s Head of Investment, Victoria Scholar, and our expert panel as they explore the outlook for the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, highlight dividend opportunities, and discuss the trends shaping UK markets.

Previous best performing UK shares

Source: The data is provided by SharePad. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

Source: The data is provided by SharePad. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

Source: SharePad. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

Source: SharePad. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

Source: SharePad. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

Worst performing UK shares

Shares are ranked by percentage change in price over the period, showing which companies delivered the biggest declines. Explore daily risers and fallers across major indices on our shares page to see how markets are moving.

Worst performing in July 2026

Source: The data is provided by SharePad. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

Previous worst performing UK shares

Source: The data is provided by SharePad. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

Source: The data is provided by SharePad. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

Source: SharePad. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

Source: SharePad. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

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Top 10 most popular UK shares with ii customers

Here are the UK shares that are most purchased by ii customers. Our most popular investments show what's trending with ii customers and are not intended to be taken as personal recommendations or advice.

Most popular in July 2026

Source: interactive investor. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of July. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Previous most popular UK shares

Source: interactive investor. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of June. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Source: interactive investor. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of May. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Source: interactive investor. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of April. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Source: interactive investor. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of March. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Top 10 most sold UK shares with ii customers

Here are the UK shares that are most sold by ii customers. Our most sold investments show what's trending with ii customers and are not intended to be taken as personal recommendations or advice.

Most sold in July 2026

Source: interactive investor. The top 10 is based on the number of “sells” during the month of July. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Previous most sold UK shares

Source: interactive investor. The top 10 is based on the number of “sells” during the month of May. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Source: interactive investor. The top 10 is based on the number of “sells” during the month of April. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Source: interactive investor. The top 10 is based on the number of “sells” during the month of March. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

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View the best performing investments with ii customers as well as specific investment type lists.

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Check the top FTSE shares risers and fallers ranked by percentage price change.

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