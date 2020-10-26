ii ACE 40
ii ACE 40 investments
The ii ACE 40 makes investing ethically easy.
From our list of more than 140 ethical investment options, we have picked out what we believe to be the 40 best-in-class funds, investment trusts and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These offer the highest quality across a wide variety of markets.
You can find out how each one attained ii rated status by reading our Methodology and FAQs.
Our ii ACE 40 selections are:
- High-quality companies chosen from the widest possible range of ethical investments
- From different sectors and regions, with risk options from core to adventurous
- Designed to suit ALL investors
- Chosen for their potential to deliver strong financial performance
- Managed in a genuinely ethical manner – there is no ‘greenwashing’ of information that aims to mislead about the environmental credentials of a company
Past performance is not a guarantee of future performance.
The ACE 40 list offers a filtered selection of collective investment vehicles for all investors, new or experienced. We aim to provide a menu of high-quality choices across a broad variety of markets and investment types.
Moira O'Neill
Head of Personal Finance
at interactive investor
Ethical growth portfolio – designed to give you an idea about how you can build your own balanced ethical portfolio.
How to use the ii ACE 40
The ii ACE 40 is sorted into asset groups, investment categories and ACE ethical styles.
Asset groups include global equities and fixed-income options, while the investment categories suit the type of investor you are. These range from low cost – for those looking to control what they are paying – to smaller company and adventurous, for investors keen to add higher-risk options to a balanced portfolio.
The investment categories follow a similar structure to our Super 60, but the limited range of ethical options available means some categories are currently blank. We plan to add extra options over time as new ethical investments are launched or build up a good track record of performance.
ACE ethical styles explained
Each fund is given an ACE ethical style. Where a fund’s manager adopts more than one, we use the strongest that applies:
Avoids
Funds that focus on simply excluding companies, sectors or specific business practices.
Considers
Funds that carefully consider an often wide range of ethical and/or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.
Embraces
Funds that focus on companies delivering positive social and/or environmental outcomes.
9 October
ii ACE 30 ethical fund review: Q3 2020
Here’s how interactive investor’s selection of ethical funds performed during a turbulent third quarter.
by Liberty Godfrey
8 October
Does mining have a place in an ESG portfolio?
Are mining stocks too contentious in an ethical portfolio? Hannah Smith reports.
by Hannah Smith
ii ACE 40 investments
Narrow the list using the filters below or download our handy, printable guide.
Asset Groups
ii ACE 40 Fixed Income
ii ACE 40 Alternatives
ii ACE 40 Equities
UK equities
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
L&G Ethical I Acc
|Low cost
|Considers
|find out more
|trade
Royal London Sustainable Leaders C Acc
|Core
|Considers
|find out more
|trade
Aegon Ethical Equity
|Adventurous
|Avoids
|find out more
|trade
Liontrust UK Ethical 2 Net Acc
|Adventurous
|Considers
|find out more
|trade
UK equity income
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
BMO Responsible UK Income 2 Acc
|Core
|Considers
|find out more
|trade
Janus Henderson UK Responsible Income
|Core
|Considers
|find out more
|trade
Unicorn UK Ethical Income B Acc
|Smaller company
|Avoids
|find out more
|trade
Trojan Ethical Income X Acc
|Adventurous
|Avoids
|find out more
|trade
Global equities
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
UBS ETF MSCI World SRI USD A dis GBP
|Low cost
|Avoids
|find out more
|trade
BMO Responsible Global Equity 2 Acc
|Core
|Considers
|find out more
|trade
Baillie Gifford Global Stewardship
|Core
|Considers
|find out more
|trade
Montanaro Better World
|Smaller company
|Embraces
|find out more
|trade
Impax Environmental Markets Ord
|Adventurous
|Embraces
|find out more
|trade
Baillie Gifford Positive Change
|Adventurous
|Embraces
|find out more
|trade
Fundsmith Sustainable Equity I Acc
|Adventurous
|Considers
|find out more
|trade
The classification of this ACE 40 fund has changed. Find out more
Global equity income
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
Baillie Gifford Responsible Global Equity Income
|Core
|Considers
|find out more
|trade
Emerging markets
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
iShares MSCI EM SRI ETF USD Acc GBP
|Low cost
|Avoids
|find out more
|trade
Stewart Investors Glbl EM Sust B Acc GBP
|Core
|Considers
|find out more
|trade
Asian equities
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
UBS ETF MSCI Pacific SRI USD A dis GBP
|Low cost
|Avoids
|find out more
|trade
Pacific Assets Ord
|Core
|Considers
|find out more
|trade
Impax Asian Environmental Markets IRL X
|Adventurous
|Embraces
|find out more
|trade
European equities
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
Vanguard SRI European Stock GBP Acc
|Low cost
|Avoids
|find out more
|trade
Liontrust Sust Fut Eurp Gr 2 Net Acc
|Core
|Considers
|find out more
|trade
ASI Europe ex UK Ethical Equity
|Adventurous
|Considers
|find out more
|trade
EdenTree Amity European Fund has been removed. Find out more
US equities
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
iShares MSCI USA SRI ETF USD Acc GBP
|Low cost
|Avoids
|find out more
|trade
Brown Advisory US Sust Gr GBP B Inc
|Core
|Considers
|find out more
|trade
ii ACE 40 Fixed Income
Global bonds
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
Lyxor Green Bond
|Low cost
|Embraces
|find out more
|trade
PIMCO GIS Global Bond ESG Instl GBPH Inc
|Core
|Considers
|find out more
|trade
Sterling bonds
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
Liontrust Sust Fut Corp Bd 2 Grs Inc
|Core
|Considers
|find out more
|trade
Royal London Ethical Bond
|Core
|Avoids
|find out more
|trade
Rathbone Ethical Bond I Acc
|Income
|Considers
|find out more
|trade
Threadneedle UK Social Bd Z Grs Acc£
|Adventurous
|Embraces
|find out more
|trade
ii ACE 40 Alternatives
Specialist
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF USD Dist GBP
|Low cost
|Embraces
|find out more
|trade
FP Foresight Global Real Infrastructure
|Core
|Embraces
|find out more
|trade
VT Gravis Clean Energy Income C GBP Acc
|Income
|Embraces
|find out more
|trade
Syncona Ord
|Adventurous
|Embraces
|find out more
|trade
The classification of this ACE 40 fund has changed. Find out more
Mixed asset
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
BMO Sustainable Universal MAP Cautious
|Low Cost
|Considers
|find out more
|trade
BMO Sustainable Universal MAP Balanced
|Low Cost
|Considers
|find out more
|trade
BMO Sustainable Universal MAP Growth
|Low Cost
|Considers
|find out more
|trade
Royal London Sustainable Div C Acc
|Core
|Considers
|find out more
|trade
Royal London Sustainable World
|Adventurous
|Considers
|find out more
|trade
Climate Assets B GBP Acc
|Adventurous
|Considers
|find out more
|trade
AXA Ethical Distribution Fund has been removed. Find out more
Removal of AXA Ethical Distribution Fund
Following our annual review, we have decided to remove the fund from our ACE 40 List. The fund has had a disappointing period of performance relative to its peers and we, unfortunately, have lost conviction in its ability to meet its long-term performance objective. The portfolio only allocates between UK Gilts and UK equities with a bias to mid and small-cap stocks, which will significantly impact the fund’s absolute and relative performance.
(26 October 2020)
Impax Environmental Markets Trust
The decision to reclassify Impax Environmental Markets Trust from Global Equity/Smaller Company to Global Equity/Adventurous is in-line with our stated methodology. We have conducted a careful review of the risks associated with the trust, including the style of the manager and portfolio positioning as well as assessment of the sector. We maintain our conviction in the manager and his approach focusing on companies delivering environmental solutions but due to the specialist nature of the strategy Adventurous risk category is more appropriate.
(26 October 2020)
Removal of EdenTree Amity European Fund
While we continue to have a high regard for the firm and the team, the fund has been struggling to achieve its performance objectives in recent years, and we have therefore decided to remove it from our ACE 40 List. The contrarian and value style of the fund has contributed to the fund’s comparatively disappointing performance against peers. We are also conscious of the possibility of longer recovery periods for value investing.
(26 October 2020)
Reclassification of Syncona Limited
The decision to reclassify Syncona Limited from Specialist/Smaller Company to Specialist /Adventurous is in-line with our stated methodology. We have conducted a careful review of the risks associated with the trust, including the style of the manager and portfolio positioning as well as assessment of the sector. We maintain our conviction in the manager and his approach focusing on life science companies but due to the specialist nature of the strategy Adventurous risk category is more appropriate.
(26 October 2020)
Risk warnings
The information we provide in the ACE 40 investments list does not constitute a "personal recommendation". You should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances and that the ethical style of the investment reflects your personal beliefs.
Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.
Annual performance can be found on the factsheet of each fund, trust or ETF. Simply click on the asset’s name and then the performance tab.
If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial advisor.
Any changes to the ii ACE 40 investments list and the rationale behind those decisions will be communicated through the Quarterly Investment Review.
Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12 month period can be found here.
ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares in companies mentioned in the ii ACE 40 investments list, which could create a conflict of interest. Any member of staff intending to complete some research about any financial instrument in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.
In addition, staff involved in the production of this ii ACE 40 list are subject to a personal account dealing restriction. This prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for five working days before and after an investment is included or amended and made public within the list. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of this ii ACE 40 investments list.
