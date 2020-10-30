Pandemic winners for BMO Responsible UK Income
Catherine Stanley discusses this ACE 40 fund’s objectives, top holdings, and outstanding tech firms.
30th October 2020 10:18
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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Catherine Stanley of the BMO Responsible UK Income fund, which appears on interactive investor’s ACE 40 list of ethical investments, discusses the fund’s objectives, top holdings, where she’s finding outstanding tech firms, and the mushrooming demand for ESG (environmental, social and corporate) investing.
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