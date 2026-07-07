The punchy fund sector topping the tables in June

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After a strong equity rally during April and May, June was more mixed. Only half of the major global stock market indices that we track each week made gains. The star performer was the Japanese Nikkei 225, which went up by 5.6%, adding to the 11.9% that it had made in May and the 15.3% in April. At the opposite end of the spectrum, the Hong Kong Hang Seng fell by 8.9%. Our Services: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts Closer to home, the FTSE 100 ended the month up 0.8%, while the more domestically focused FTSE 250 fell by 1.8%. Across the Atlantic, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.5%, while the S&P 500 fell by 1.1% and the Nasdaq dropped 2.8%. However, the performance of the UK-domiciled funds was more encouraging, with around three-quarters making headway over the month. Most of the Investment Association (IA) sectors also made positive returns in June. Of the 33 that we regularly monitor, 28 posted one-month gains. Leading the way was the new Healthcare & Biotechnology sector, up 8.2%.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Much of this year’s stock market growth has been attributed to artificial intelligence (AI), and the companies providing the hardware and infrastructure needed to help it expand. At some point, we would expect that to include the businesses that can make the most of the technology as it develops. Biotechnology companies could potentially be some of the greatest beneficiaries. When the IA makes changes to its sectors, it is usually to reflect a shift in the investment landscape. The fact that it is making the biotechnology funds more prominent probably means that they are worth keeping on the radar. For more information about Saltydog, or to take the two-month free trial, go to www.saltydoginvestor.com