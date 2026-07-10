Week Ahead: Rio Tinto, Barratt Redrow, Antofagasta, Ocado
The number of companies issuing trading updates is beginning to pick up, with FTSE 100 members featuring. Here are the key dates for your diary.
10th July 2026 11:59
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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Monday 13 July
Trading statements
Grafton Group, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, PageGroup
AGM/EGM
Ampeak Energy, Angus Energy, Zinnwald Lithium
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- Must read weekly preview: Barratt Redrow, Ocado, Burberry, Netflix
Tuesday 14 July
Trading statements
Ashmore Group, BRCK Group, Celebrus Technologies, Hunting, IntegraFin Holdings, Robert Walters, Sosandar, Watches of Switzerland
AGM/EGM
boohoo, British Land, GreenX Metals, Pearce, National Grid, ProVen Growth & Income VCT, ProVen VCT, Sealand Capital Galaxy, Worldwide Healthcare Trust
Wednesday 15 July
Trading statements
Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO), Artisanal Spirits, Barratt Redrow (LSE:BTRW), Cohort, Ferrexpo, Galliford Try, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, ICG, James Cropper, Rio Tinto Ordinary Shares (LSE:RIO), Twentyfour Income Fund, Workspace Group
AGM/EGM
Bloomsbury Publishing, energy B, Fair Oaks Income, Frontier IP Group, HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd, Primorus Investments, Wynnstay Properties
Thursday 16 July
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Cranswick, MITIE Group and Victorian Plumbing.
Trading statements
Amaroq, Crest Nicholson, DCC, Dunelm, Experian, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), SSE, Wise Group
AGM/EGM
Autotrader, DCC, Helical, Johnson Matthey, Oxford Technology 2 VCT, Personal Assets Trust, Premier Foods, QinetiQ, RS Group
Friday 17 July
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Pulsar Helium, Technology Minerals, Thalia Therapeutics, United Utilities
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