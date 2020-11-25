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Share tips and ideas

Check our latest news and share tips to help you become a more informed investor.

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Risk Warning: The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser.

Stockwatch: another shorted share now in a bull market?

about 3 hours agoEdmond Jackson

FTSE for Friday: is FTSE 100 about to break above 11,000?

about 7 hours agoAlistair Strang

Georgina Energy and its share price chart outlook

1 day agoAlistair Strang

Midcap’s big signal for the long term

2 days agoAlistair Strang

Stockwatch: could this triple shock disrupt the equities party?

3 days agoEdmond Jackson

A FTSE 100 share about to hit record high?

3 days agoAlistair Strang

Which way will Barclays shares break next?

4 days agoAlistair Strang

Stockwatch: short sellers getting beat by this FTSE 250 share

7 days agoEdmond Jackson
about 3 hours ago

Stockwatch: another shorted share now in a bull market?

By Edmond Jackson
about 7 hours ago

FTSE for Friday: is FTSE 100 about to break above 11,000?

By Alistair Strang
6 August

Georgina Energy and its share price chart outlook

By Alistair Strang
5 August

Midcap’s big signal for the long term

By Alistair Strang
4 August

Stockwatch: could this triple shock disrupt the equities party?

By Edmond Jackson
4 August

A FTSE 100 share about to hit record high?

By Alistair Strang
3 August

Which way will Barclays shares break next?

By Alistair Strang
31 July

Stockwatch: short sellers getting beat by this FTSE 250 share

By Edmond Jackson

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Experts Group

Top 10 performers in July 2026

The top performing share tables highlight the UK shares over the past month, based on companies listed in the FTSE All-Share index. The FTSE All-Share tracks around 600 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, giving a broad snapshot of the UK stock market.

Shares are ranked by percentage change in price over the period, showing which companies delivered the strongest gains. Explore daily risers and fallers across major indices on our shares page to see how markets are moving.

Source: The data is provided by SharePad. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

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