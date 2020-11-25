Top 10 performers in July 2026

The top performing share tables highlight the UK shares over the past month, based on companies listed in the FTSE All-Share index. The FTSE All-Share tracks around 600 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, giving a broad snapshot of the UK stock market.

Shares are ranked by percentage change in price over the period, showing which companies delivered the strongest gains. Explore daily risers and fallers across major indices on our shares page to see how markets are moving.

Source: The data is provided by SharePad. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.