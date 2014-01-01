Share Tips and Ideas
5 hours ago
Lookers: can we see a surprised recovery when relisted?
Our chartist gives his take on where things could go for Lookers when they re-enter the market.
by Alistair Strang
25 November
10 cheap small-caps the pros may have mispriced
Ben Hobson reveals a strategy targeting small, high quality firms that are under-researched.
by Ben Hobson
25 November
Recruiters are suffering, but 2021 looks bright
Hiring freezes and mass layoffs have been hard on the firms, but a turnaround could be close.
by Rodney Hobson
25 November
How much higher can Apple go?
This tech stock has made stunning gains, but our technical analyst asks whether it has peaked.
by John Burford
25 November
Remote Monitored Systems: are we about to see a new high?
The company’s share price has been all over the place recently. Our chartist searches for a catalyst.
by Alistair Strang
