After steep market falls, is it time to trust the experts?

Professional fund-pickers can help pick up the portfolio pieces in volatile markets, but the trade-off is that these multi-manager funds come at a cost, writes Cherry Reynard.

As investors survey the wreckage of their portfolios in the wake of the coronavirus slump, they may be asking themselves some pertinent questions. Should I sell? Should I buy? What should I sell/buy? But perhaps one question will be louder than others: couldn’t I get someone else to do this for me?

Enter the multi-managers: fund managers who, rather than investing in portfolios of individual stocks, take positions in a selection of funds or investment trusts run by other managers (usually from different fund management groups). These brave souls will take on the job for you. They will decide on the right asset allocation and pick appropriate funds without you having to lift a finger.

However, this input comes at a price, and at a time of potentially low returns from stock markets, investors need to be sure they’re getting value for money.

In considering whether a multi-manager might be the right option for you, there will be a number of personal factors to consider: how much time you are inclined to devote to your portfolios, for example, and whether you are already a successful investor (some honesty needed), or whether the recent market meltdown has exposed some weaknesses in your approach.

The key advantages of multi-managers are their dedicated research teams and strong networks. This is their day job and they are constantly observing markets, interviewing fund managers and analysing new ideas, all activities difficult for a private investor to replicate. They may also be in a position to shape mandates to their own needs, by either being involved in the creation of a new fund or building a segregated mandate to their exact parameters. Thomas Becket, chief investment officer at Punter Southall Wealth, says its team works with fund managers to launch new funds and seed them.

Specialist solution

There are those who take this a step further. Nick Greenwood, manager of the Miton Global Opportunities investment trust, invests to good effect in parts of the investment trust market many retail investors avoid on the grounds of their complexity, liquidity or obscurity.

His portfolio currently holds Life Settlement Assets, for example, which invests in second-hand life policies, Phoenix Spree Deutschland, which invests in German residential property, and private equity group EPE Special Opportunities. These holdings could not readily be evaluated by a ‘normal’ investor, but Greenwood has many years’ experience in this type of specialist investing.

What’s more, multi-managers can access funds others cannot reach. The team at BMO GAM has been a strong supporter of Prusik Asia. The fund is closed to new investment, having reached capacity, but the BMO GAM team retains a holding. The same is true of top-performing fund managers such as the team at Findlay Park. Multi-managers bring a broader opportunity set to the table of private investors.

But is this important? After all, retail investors have plenty of choice, even if these specialist options are closed to them. For David Thomas, chief executive at Seneca Investment Managers, the key is to invest in “asset managers rather than asset gatherers”. This is an important distinction. The Woodford scandal has highlighted the problems of ‘best buy’ lists, which tend to direct investors to large, well-known funds run by high-profile asset managers. Yet size can be a barrier to strong performance, particularly in sectors such as smaller companies or emerging markets.

Many multi-managers will also talk about the access they have to fund managers. Of course, fund managers will record podcasts, share insights and deliver newsletters, but multi-managers are usually able to pick up the phone, ask probing questions and expect reasonable answers. The difference may not be the quantum of access, but the nature of it.

This can be particularly valuable in markets such as those of the past few weeks. Becket says: “At a time like this, we can pick up the phone and fund managers tend to be keen to keep our capital in the fund. We get their views, how they are positioning the fund.”

John Chatfeild-Roberts, head of strategy for the Jupiter Independent Funds team, says: “This information advantage is key. In the past two weeks – and in spite of working from home – we have had virtual meetings with key fund managers in our portfolio, such as Evenlode, Fundsmith and Findlay Park. We have been going through our portfolio with a fine-tooth comb and we can find out exactly what the managers we hold are thinking right now.”

Equally, at a time when fund managers are still only obliged to make public their top 10 holdings, multi-managers have access to their full portfolio, plus technology that tells them whether a manager’s portfolio reflects their stated objectives. Are they claiming to be a blue-chip manager yet with a portfolio full of niche technology companies, for instance, or a value manager holding growth stocks?

Multi-managers will also know how to interpret the information they are given. Thomas says: “We dictate the terms on which we meet these managers. We don’t just sit there and listen to the presentation. We tell them what we think, and they can challenge us on that basis.”

Chatfeild-Roberts says this interpretive element was important in avoiding the problems at Woodford Investment Management. He says: “Even though Neil Woodford printed his full portfolio on the web every month, to some extent, the problems were hiding in plain sight. If investors had the time and inclination, they could have looked up the portfolio and worked out the problems ahead of time. But why would they when they think they’ve picked someone who knows what they’re doing?”

It is worth noting that, with the exception of the Hargreaves Lansdown in-house team, no major multi-manager held Woodford Investment Management funds at the time the funds closed. Chatfeild-Roberts held a £300 million stake in Neil Woodford’s flagship income fund in the early years, but began selling the stake in late 2015 as he saw liquidity problems emerging.