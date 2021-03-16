Don't be shy, ask ii...what’s the fuss about tax year end?
Whether you want to find out how to start investing or how the stock market works, don’t be shy, ask ii.
16th March 2021 09:35
by Rebecca O'Connor from interactive investor
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No question is a stupid one, so whether you want to find out what you need to do to start investing or how the stock market works, don’t be shy, ask ii.
Email your questions to: ask@ii.co.uk
- Explore more video content on our YouTube channel
- Visit ii.co.uk/tax-year-end-deadlines to find out more about tax year end
- You can find out more about interactive investor's SIPP at ii.co.uk/existing-customer/sipp
- Find out more about our Quick Start funds to help you start investing: ii.co.uk/quick-start-funds
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