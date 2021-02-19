Tax year end deadlines
Want to make the most of your annual allowances? Here is the key information, your deadlines and our contact centre opening hours.
Annual allowances
|Tax year
|2020/21
|ISA allowance
|£20,000
|Junior ISA (JISA) allowance
|£9,000
|SIPP lifetime allowance
|£1,073,100
|SIPP annual allowance
(standard and additional rate taxpayers)
|up to £40,000
|SIPP Money Purchase Allowance
|£4,000
ISA and Junior ISA deadlines
|New ISA applications
|11.59pm, Monday 5th April^
|open an ISA
|New JISA applications
|11.59pm, Thursday 1st April^
|open a JISA
|ISA/JISA subscriptions by debit card
|11.59pm, Monday 5th April^^
|log in
|ISA/JISA subscriptions by internal transfer
|11.59pm, Monday 5th April^^^
|log in
|ISA/JISA subscriptions by bank transfer
|11.59pm, Thursday 1st April^^^^
|find out more
|Bed & ISA/JISA instructions
|4.30pm, Monday 22nd March^^^^^
|find out more
^ Applications with an immediate subscription by debit card as part of the application process will be accepted until this time, however referred applications will not be opened before tax year end. Please allow ample time for your application and payment to be completed.
^^ Online and Mobile Apps only.
^^^ Internal transfers between linked accounts only.
“^^^^ The deadline for receipt of cleared funds in our bank account. Note, bank transfers can take up to 3 working days to clear from initiation depending on the payment service your bank uses.
^^^^^ The deadline for online instructions. Telephone requests will be dealt with on a best endeavours basis after this time.
SIPP deadlines
|New SIPP applications
|11.59pm, Monday 5th April*
|open a SIPP
|Personal SIPP contributions by debit card
|11.59pm, Monday 5th April**
|log in
|Personal SIPP contributions by internal transfer
|11.59pm, Monday 5th April ***
|log in
|Personal, Employer and Third Party SIPP contributions by bank transfer
|12.00pm (noon), Wednesday 31st March****
|find out more
|Taking Pension Benefits forms
|12.00pm (noon), Friday 19th February 2021*****
|find out more
|Starting/amending income payments for flexi-access/capped drawdown forms
|12.00pm (noon), Wednesday 17th March 2021*****
|find out more
|Online benefits confirmation form (for flexi-access drawdown)
|12.00pm (noon), Monday 22nd March 2021*****
|find out more
|Paper Benefit Confirmation & Lifetime Allowance forms (for flexi-access drawdown & UFPLS)
|12.00pm (noon), Monday 22nd March 2021*****
* Applications with an immediate personal SIPP contribution by debit card as part of the application process will be accepted until this time. Referred applications will not be opened before tax year end. Please allow ample time for your application and payment to be completed.
** Online and Mobile Apps only. No contributions form is needed
*** Internal transfers between linked sole name accounts only. No contributions form is needed.
**** We need to be in receipt of both the bank transfer funds and your completed contributions form by this time. Some payments may not be processed until the following day.
***** We need to be in receipt of completed forms by this time. Should we need to contact you about the forms, it could mean you miss taking benefits in the current tax year.
Call centre opening hours
|Customer Services
|UK Trading
|International Trading
|Monday 29th March
|7.45am to 5.30pm
|8.00am to 4.30pm
|2.00pm to 9.00pm
|Tuesday 30th March
|7.45am to 5.30pm
|8.00am to 4.30pm
|2.00pm to 9.00pm
|Wednesday 31st March
|7.45am to 5.30pm
|8.00am to 4.30pm
|2.00pm to 9.00pm
|Thursday 1st April
|7.45am to 5.30pm
|8.00am to 4.30pm
|2.00pm to 9.00pm
|Friday 2nd April
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Saturday 3rd April
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Sunday 4th April
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday 5th April
|Closed
|Closed
|2.00pm to 9.00pm
|Tuesday 6th April
|7.45am to 5.30pm
|8.00am to 4.30pm
|2.00pm to 9.00pm
All times are in United Kingdom Time
