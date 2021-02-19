Tax year end deadlines

Want to make the most of your annual allowances? Here is the key information, your deadlines and our contact centre opening hours.

Annual allowances

Tax year 2020/21
ISA allowance £20,000
Junior ISA (JISA) allowance £9,000
SIPP lifetime allowance £1,073,100
SIPP annual allowance
(standard and additional rate taxpayers)		 up to £40,000
SIPP Money Purchase Allowance £4,000

ISA and Junior ISA deadlines

New ISA applications 11.59pm, Monday 5th April^ open an ISA
New JISA applications 11.59pm, Thursday 1st April^ open a JISA
ISA/JISA subscriptions by debit card 11.59pm, Monday 5th April^^ log in
ISA/JISA subscriptions by internal transfer 11.59pm, Monday 5th April^^^ log in
ISA/JISA subscriptions by bank transfer 11.59pm, Thursday 1st April^^^^ find out more
Bed & ISA/JISA instructions 4.30pm, Monday 22nd March^^^^^ find out more

^ Applications with an immediate subscription by debit card as part of the application process will be accepted until this time, however referred applications will not be opened before tax year end. Please allow ample time for your application and payment to be completed.

^^ Online and Mobile Apps only.

^^^ Internal transfers between linked accounts only.

“^^^^ The deadline for receipt of cleared funds in our bank account. Note, bank transfers can take up to 3 working days to clear from initiation depending on the payment service your bank uses.

^^^^^ The deadline for online instructions. Telephone requests will be dealt with on a best endeavours basis after this time.

SIPP deadlines

New SIPP applications 11.59pm, Monday 5th April* open a SIPP
Personal SIPP contributions by debit card 11.59pm, Monday 5th April** log in
Personal SIPP contributions by internal transfer 11.59pm, Monday 5th April *** log in
Personal, Employer and Third Party SIPP contributions by bank transfer 12.00pm (noon), Wednesday 31st March**** find out more
Taking Pension Benefits forms 12.00pm (noon), Friday 19th February 2021***** find out more
Starting/amending income payments for flexi-access/capped drawdown forms 12.00pm (noon), Wednesday 17th March 2021***** find out more
Online benefits confirmation form (for flexi-access drawdown) 12.00pm (noon), Monday 22nd March 2021***** find out more
Paper Benefit Confirmation & Lifetime Allowance forms (for flexi-access drawdown & UFPLS) 12.00pm (noon), Monday 22nd March 2021*****  

* Applications with an immediate personal SIPP contribution by debit card as part of the application process will be accepted until this time. Referred applications will not be opened before tax year end. Please allow ample time for your application and payment to be completed.

** Online and Mobile Apps only. No contributions form is needed

*** Internal transfers between linked sole name accounts only. No contributions form is needed.

**** We need to be in receipt of both the bank transfer funds and your completed contributions form by this time. Some payments may not be processed until the following day.

***** We need to be in receipt of completed forms by this time. Should we need to contact you about the forms, it could mean you miss taking benefits in the current tax year.

Call centre opening hours

  Customer Services UK Trading International Trading
Monday 29th March 7.45am to 5.30pm 8.00am to 4.30pm 2.00pm to 9.00pm
Tuesday 30th March 7.45am to 5.30pm 8.00am to 4.30pm 2.00pm to 9.00pm
Wednesday 31st March 7.45am to 5.30pm 8.00am to 4.30pm 2.00pm to 9.00pm
Thursday 1st April 7.45am to 5.30pm 8.00am to 4.30pm 2.00pm to 9.00pm
Friday 2nd April Closed Closed Closed
Saturday 3rd April Closed Closed Closed
Sunday 4th April Closed Closed Closed
Monday 5th April Closed Closed 2.00pm to 9.00pm
Tuesday 6th April 7.45am to 5.30pm 8.00am to 4.30pm 2.00pm to 9.00pm

All times are in United Kingdom Time

