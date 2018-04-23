What are Quick-start Funds?

Our six Quick-start Funds offer a simple starting point for investing. These funds have been specially selected by experts, and many experienced investors rely on them too.

All our Quick-start Funds are invested across a wide range of industries. They are like ready-made portfolios that give you one-stop access to the world's markets. Each one has a different level of risk, so you can decide which one is right for you.

You will need to decide between passive investing and active/sustainable investing and then select the fund that suits your attitude to risk and your goals. But please remember that these risk levels are just a guide, and there is risk involved with any kind of investing.