If you're looking for a low cost, easy way to invest and grow your money over 3 years or more, then the quick start funds range could be just right. We offer a choice of three low cost, passively managed funds from Vanguard, selected by the investment team at interactive investor.

We know costs are important to you, so we have chosen some of the most competitively priced funds on the market.

Please note that the 'quick start funds’ range is not a personal recommendation, which means that we have not assessed your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. Therefore you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances. If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser.