eyeQ: is value building in this blue-chip share?

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

InterContinental Hotels Group

Macro Relevance: 37%

Model Value: 176.12p

Fair Value Gap: -15.19% discount to model value

Data correct as at 11 August 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LSE:IHG) sits around 15% below where macro conditions say the stock should trade.

That would be a big enough fair value gap to fire a bullish signal, but the stock is not in a macro regime. Remember, a stock needs a macro relevance score of 65% or more to be deemed macro-driven and for fair value gaps to be triggered.

Low macro relevance means macro isn’t the dominant driver of moves in the share price. So, the following comes with a health warning, but it is worth pointing out. Current patterns show IHG wants decent economic growth, easy financial conditions and healthy risk appetite.

But it’s also comfortable with higher rate volatility and rising real yields. The latter means it has a degree of immunity if bond markets revolt. Large parts of the equity market would be vulnerable to a bond market tantrum; IHG is seemingly a relative safe haven in that regard.

Again, right now, company news matters more. Results this morning produced a small headline miss but that was due to a one-off incident and most analyst reactions seem relatively constructive. That news will be more important in the near term.

However, watch eyeQ model value for a sense of what’s next in big-picture terms. Macro momentum was strong between March and July, and eyeQ model value rose around 44%. It’s stalled more recently, so we need to wait to see whether this is a pause that refreshes that uptrend, or whether macro is rolling over.

But, given the value that’s potentially building, this is definitely one to add to your watchlist.