ii view: World Cup boost at InterContinental Hotels offset by Iran war

First-half results to 30 June

Total Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) up 4.1%

Operating profit up 10% to $665 million (£492 million)

Interim dividend up 10% to 64.5 US cents per share

Ongoing $950 million 2026 share buyback programme

Net debt up 9% $3.66 billion

Guidance:

Remains on track to meet current City forecasts for full-year profits and earnings

On track to return $1.2 billion (£888 million) or more to shareholders over the full year

Chief executive Elie Maalouf said: “We remain on track to meet full-year consensus profit and earnings expectations. We are also confident in the successful delivery of our growth algorithm, which is driven by the strength of IHG’s enterprise platform and our ability to further capitalise on our scale, leading positions and the attractive long-term demand drivers for our markets.”

ii round-up:

Global hotelier InterContinental Hotels Group (LSE:IHG) today detailed profits marginally missing expectations with the boost from the football World Cup in North America countered by disruption in the Middle East and the timing of public holidays in China.

Second-quarter North American Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR), a key industry metric, accelerated to +5.4%, up from +3.6% in Q1. The metric for the broader European region, and including the Middle East, slowed to +0.6% in Q2, down from +5.6% in Q1. First-half operating profit up 10% from a year ago to $665 million (£492 million) missed analyst forecasts of $669 million.

Shares in the FTSE 100 company fell 2% in UK trading having come into these latest results up around a tenth so far in 2026. That’s similar to rivals Marriott International Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MAR) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT) and just slightly ahead of a near-9% gain for the 100 index year-to-date.

InterContinental opened almost 200 hotels during the first half, leaving it operating more than one million rooms across 7,100 open hotels in more than 100 countries. The group’s 21 brands include InterContinental itself, Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza and Kimpton.

Management continues to expect full-year 2026 operating profits to match City forecasts of around $1.39 billion. That’s potentially up from 2025’s $1.27 billion.

An interim dividend of 64.5 US cents per share, payable to eligible shareholders on 1 October, is up 10% from a year ago and comes alongside an ongoing $950 million 2026 share buyback programme.

InterContinental charges fees to operate and run properties owned by others under its hotel brands. A total of 352 new signings, or almost two a day, pushed its pipeline of future hotels to 2,400.

Group net debt of $3.66 billion as of late June rose 9% from a year ago. A third-quarter trading update is scheduled for 22 October.

ii view:

Headquartered in Buckinghamshire, the hotel company employs around 400,000 people globally. Other group brands include Six Senses, Regent and Candlewood. Geographically, the US generated most revenues over its last financial year at 38%, with the UK coming in at 6%. Management focuses include expanding key geographic markets, developing IHG’s technology and enterprise platform, as well as driving ancillary fee streams such as those for its customer rewards loyalty programme.

For investors, ongoing conflict in the Middle East hinders sales for the group’s EMEAA (Europe, Middle East, Africa & Asia) region. Elevated energy prices now potentially pressure spending for both companies and consumers going forward. Raised energy costs add to the group’s own expenses including higher employee taxes in the UK, while the use of video meetings, increased since the pandemic, now likely replaces some former business travel.

More favourably, a diversity of geographical regions and brands regularly sees challenges for one region or brand offset by strengths in another. The business model is asset-light with other organisations usually owning the properties and IHG charging fees to operate and run under its hotel brands. The group has a sizeable pipeline of potential future hotels, while shareholder returns focus on both share buybacks and an estimated future dividend yield of around 1.3%.

In all, and despite ongoing risks, this global hotelier looks to remain worthy of its place in many already diversified investor portfolios.

Positives:

Brand and geographical diversity

Focus on shareholder returns

Negatives:

Uncertain economic outlook

Heightened global geopolitical tensions

The average rating of stock market analysts:

Strong hold