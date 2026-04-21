ii Top 50 Fund Index: most-bought funds, trusts and ETFs in Q1 2026

Welcome to the eighth edition of the ii Top 50 Fund Index, which ranks the most-popular funds, investment trusts and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in each quarter. Grouping all the different collective investments together reveals the strategies and approaches that retail investors are favouring.

The index is based on the number of purchases made by interactive investor customers over a three-month period (with the sixth edition covering 1 January 2026 to 31 March 2026). The data is for real-time trades, which excludes regular investing.

Each quarter, we look at how the index has changed, highlighting key trends. Here’s what caught our eye in the first quarter of 2026.