Home >

Funds

Home
funds & trust news
investment trusts
etf hub
ii super-60
model portfolios
quick start funds
insider interviews
meet the experts
news hub
kepler trust intelligence
ISA
SIPP
Junior ISA
pensions, SIPPs & ISAs news

Fund Investment Hub

Choose from over 3,000 funds, or let our experts help you find your next investment. 

Fund spotlight: Schroder Income Fund

interactive investor's analysts give an update and view on the Schroder Income Fund.

by Dzmitry Lipski from interactive investor | 1st November 2019 15:54

read more
sponsored
This section is sponsored. Sponsored content is paid for and produced by an advertiser rather than interactive investor (ii). ii does not endorse any particular product. If you are unsure if an investment is suitable for you please seek advice from an independent financial adviser. Sponsored content (whole pages or sections within a page) will always be marked by a green "Sponsored" tag and have a green border.
Click on logos below for information from our featured Fund Managers

Search funds

Investment Trust and Funds News updates

3 hours ago

Trust investors: Time to review your emerging market exposure

As the US market becomes more expensive, some eyes are looking further afield once more.

by Fiona Hamilton

5 hours ago

10 most-popular ethical funds of 2019

This list of most-bought ethical products is dominated by investment trusts. Find out which ones here.

by Nina Kelly

17 December

How these 11 'wildcard' fund and trust tips for 2019 fared

Kyle Caldwell crunches the numbers to find out how our experts’ ‘wildcard’ tips turned out in 2019.

by Kyle Caldwell

17 December

The sector investors are backing to perform the best in 2020

One in three investors back this sector to soar over the next 12 months. But is it already overvalued?

by Tom Bailey

16 December

The four UK funds we own and might keep buying

Saltydog analyst reveals his post-election investment plan and funds he’ll buy once sterling settles.

by Douglas Chadwick

16 December

10 fund tips: How to profit as ‘cheap UK’ returns to form

With the election won and Boris Johnson pushing a Brexit resolution, is the British economy a good bet?

by Cherry Reynard

Browse funds
or
Invest in funds with ii

We believe the cost of investing should be straightforward. 

That's why we charge a flat fee to invest in funds. We don't charge a percentage fee for holding funds with us. 

see our charges

Quick start funds

Easy, straightforward investing. Three low cost funds selected by our experts. A simple way to help get you started.

find out more

ii Super 60

Discover a range of investments rigorously selected by our experts, with quality options for any portfolio.

find out more

Funds selector

Log in to use our funds selector tool to find your next fund. There's over 3,000 to choose from.

log in

Interactive investor launches an ethical investments long list with jargon consigned to the recycle bin.

find out more

 

What is a fund?

A fund is a pool of investors' money run by a fund manager who invests on behalf of the customer, invested into different assets and professionally managed by the fund manager and their research team. 

Each investor receives units, which represent a portion of the holdings of the fund.

A mutual fund is a group of various investments, such as stocks, bonds, and cash. There are three main types: equity funds, fixed-income funds, and money market funds. Each type has a different level of risk associated with it.

Active funds

An actively-management investment fund has an individual fund manager or a team of managers who make investment decisions for the fund. 

Passive funds

Passive management of a fund intends to track the returns of an index, it doesn't have a fund management team making decisions and can be structured as an exchange-traded fund (ETF), a mutual fund or a unit trust. 

Low cost does not have to be passive

Three new multi-asset funds from BMO Global Asset Management. 

Click to find out more. Capital at risk. 

 

Take control of your financial future with award-winning, great value investing. Open an account → 

 

Important information: The price and value of investments and their income fluctuates: you may get back less than the amount you invested. If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser.

The information we provide in the ii Super 60 List is an opinion provided by ii or one of its partners on whether to buy a specific investment. Please note that none of the opinions we provide are a “personal recommendation”.

Remember that each fund is unique and hence exposed to different levels of risk. Some are relatively low risk, whilst others can be very risky and those will only be appropriate for more sophisticated investors.

There may be a Fund Manager charge, which is a percentage of the value of your investment. This can differ depending on the fund. We charge a quarterly fee to cover the cost of our services including the administration of your funds.