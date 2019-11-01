Funds
Fund spotlight: Schroder Income Fund
interactive investor's analysts give an update and view on the Schroder Income Fund.
by Dzmitry Lipski from interactive investor | 1st November 2019 15:54
3 hours ago
Trust investors: Time to review your emerging market exposure
As the US market becomes more expensive, some eyes are looking further afield once more.
by Fiona Hamilton
5 hours ago
10 most-popular ethical funds of 2019
This list of most-bought ethical products is dominated by investment trusts. Find out which ones here.
by Nina Kelly
17 December
How these 11 'wildcard' fund and trust tips for 2019 fared
Kyle Caldwell crunches the numbers to find out how our experts’ ‘wildcard’ tips turned out in 2019.
by Kyle Caldwell
17 December
The sector investors are backing to perform the best in 2020
One in three investors back this sector to soar over the next 12 months. But is it already overvalued?
by Tom Bailey
16 December
The four UK funds we own and might keep buying
Saltydog analyst reveals his post-election investment plan and funds he’ll buy once sterling settles.
by Douglas Chadwick
Interactive investor launches an ethical investments long list with jargon consigned to the recycle bin.
What is a fund?
A fund is a pool of investors' money run by a fund manager who invests on behalf of the customer, invested into different assets and professionally managed by the fund manager and their research team.
Each investor receives units, which represent a portion of the holdings of the fund.
A mutual fund is a group of various investments, such as stocks, bonds, and cash. There are three main types: equity funds, fixed-income funds, and money market funds. Each type has a different level of risk associated with it.
Active funds
An actively-management investment fund has an individual fund manager or a team of managers who make investment decisions for the fund.
Passive funds
Passive management of a fund intends to track the returns of an index, it doesn't have a fund management team making decisions and can be structured as an exchange-traded fund (ETF), a mutual fund or a unit trust.
