What is a fund?

A fund is a pool of investors' money run by a fund manager who invests on behalf of the customer, invested into different assets and professionally managed by the fund manager and their research team.

Each investor receives units, which represent a portion of the holdings of the fund.

A mutual fund is a group of various investments, such as stocks, bonds, and cash. There are three main types: equity funds, fixed-income funds, and money market funds. Each type has a different level of risk associated with it.