Investment Trust Hub

Invest in shares, bonds, property and other assets with a trust that aligns itself to your goal. Income growth, capital growth, dividend growth.

Fund spotlight: TR European Growth Trust

interactive investor's analysts give an update and view on the TR European Growth Trust.

by Dzmitry Lipski from interactive investor 

Investment Trust insight videos

Why the Temple Bar trust has the Midas touch

Star manager Alastair Mundy talks top stocks and bank shares

Takiing Stock magazine is your window into the world of high-profile Investment Trust managers.

Investment Trust and Funds News updates

3 hours ago

Trust investors: Time to review your emerging market exposure

As the US market becomes more expensive, some eyes are looking further afield once more.

by Fiona Hamilton

5 hours ago

10 most-popular ethical funds of 2019

This list of most-bought ethical products is dominated by investment trusts. Find out which ones here.

by Nina Kelly

17 December

How these 11 'wildcard' fund and trust tips for 2019 fared

Kyle Caldwell crunches the numbers to find out how our experts’ ‘wildcard’ tips turned out in 2019.

by Kyle Caldwell

17 December

The sector investors are backing to perform the best in 2020

One in three investors back this sector to soar over the next 12 months. But is it already overvalued?

by Tom Bailey

16 December

The four UK funds we own and might keep buying

Saltydog analyst reveals his post-election investment plan and funds he’ll buy once sterling settles.

by Douglas Chadwick

16 December

10 fund tips: How to profit as ‘cheap UK’ returns to form

With the election won and Boris Johnson pushing a Brexit resolution, is the British economy a good bet?

by Cherry Reynard

10 most-popular investment trusts for November 2019
Name AIC Sector Rank change from October 1-year share price return (as of 30 November 2019) 3-year share price return ii Super 60 trust Kepler Trust Intelligence report
Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT) Global no change 6.00% 74.90% Yes Read here
Finsbury Growth & Income (LSE:FGT) UK equity income no change 15.60% 51.40%  - Read here
City of London (LSE:CTY) UK Equity Income 1 11.10% 25.00% Yes Read here
Renewables Infrastructure Group (LSE:TRIG) Infrastructure 1 20.80% 42.70%  - Read here
Monks (LSE:MNKS) Global new entry 18.10% 73.60%  - Read here
Polar Capital Technology (LSE:PCT) Technology & Media new entry 24.60% 86.00%  -

 -
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LSE:THRG) UK Smaller Companies 2 43.70% 109%  -  -
Alliance Trust (LSE:ATST) Global new entry 12.20% 49.60%  -  -
Woodford Patient Capital Trust (LSE:WPCT) Growth Capital -6 -65.80% -66.10%  - Read here
F&C Investment Trust (LSE:FCIT) Global -1 8.50% 50.50% Yes Read here

Source: interactive investor  includes buy trades for the month excluding Regular Investing transactions

What is an investment trust?

Investment trusts are listed companies that invest in the shares of other companies or fixed income securities, unquoted securities or property.

As a listed company its shares are quoted on the London Stock Exchange and the share price is determined by demand and supply.

How are they different to funds?

Investment trusts are closed-ended companies. This means they have a fixed number of shares in issue, unlike Funds that are open-ended investment companies ('OEICs') or Unit Trusts. Investment Trusts are also listed companies and must have an independent board of directors that are obliged to answer to their shareholders.

 

The value of your investments can fall as well as rise and you may not get back all the money that you invest. Please note the tax treatment of these products depends on the individual circumstances of each customer and may be subject to change in future.