Investment Trust and Funds News updates
3 hours ago
Trust investors: Time to review your emerging market exposure
As the US market becomes more expensive, some eyes are looking further afield once more.
by Fiona Hamilton
5 hours ago
10 most-popular ethical funds of 2019
This list of most-bought ethical products is dominated by investment trusts. Find out which ones here.
by Nina Kelly
17 December
How these 11 'wildcard' fund and trust tips for 2019 fared
Kyle Caldwell crunches the numbers to find out how our experts’ ‘wildcard’ tips turned out in 2019.
by Kyle Caldwell
17 December
The sector investors are backing to perform the best in 2020
One in three investors back this sector to soar over the next 12 months. But is it already overvalued?
by Tom Bailey
16 December
The four UK funds we own and might keep buying
Saltydog analyst reveals his post-election investment plan and funds he’ll buy once sterling settles.
by Douglas Chadwick
|
10 most-popular investment trusts for November 2019
|Name
|AIC Sector
|Rank change from October
|1-year share price return (as of 30 November 2019)
|3-year share price return
|ii Super 60 trust
|Kepler Trust Intelligence report
|Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT)
|Global
|no change
|6.00%
|74.90%
|Yes
|Read here
|Finsbury Growth & Income (LSE:FGT)
|UK equity income
|no change
|15.60%
|51.40%
|-
|Read here
|City of London (LSE:CTY)
|UK Equity Income
|1
|11.10%
|25.00%
|Yes
|Read here
|Renewables Infrastructure Group (LSE:TRIG)
|Infrastructure
|1
|20.80%
|42.70%
|-
|Read here
|Monks (LSE:MNKS)
|Global
|new entry
|18.10%
|73.60%
|-
|Read here
|Polar Capital Technology (LSE:PCT)
|Technology & Media
|new entry
|24.60%
|86.00%
|-
|
-
|BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LSE:THRG)
|UK Smaller Companies
|2
|43.70%
|109%
|-
|-
|Alliance Trust (LSE:ATST)
|Global
|new entry
|12.20%
|49.60%
|-
|-
|Woodford Patient Capital Trust (LSE:WPCT)
|Growth Capital
|-6
|-65.80%
|-66.10%
|-
|Read here
|F&C Investment Trust (LSE:FCIT)
|Global
|-1
|8.50%
|50.50%
|Yes
|Read here
Source: interactive investor includes buy trades for the month excluding Regular Investing transactions
