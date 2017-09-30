Home >

ETFs

Home
funds & trust news
investment trusts
funds hub
ii super-60
model portfolios
quick start funds
insider interviews
meet the experts
news hub
kepler trust intelligence
ISA
SIPP
Junior ISA
pensions, SIPPs & ISAs news

Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Hub

Get access to more investment opportunities than any other provider in the market. Join ii 

 

Five-minute guide to exchange traded funds

Exchange traded funds (ETFs) are being promoted as a low-cost way of investing and have become more popular in recent years. But what are they all about and should you jump on the ETF bandwagon?

by Sam Barrett from interactive investor 

Read more

ETF ideas to profit from fast-growing economies

Vanguard vs BlackRock: Which of the passive fund titans wins?

How to invest using ETFs: A beginner's guide

Passive investing: three rules to invest in tracker funds and ETFs

sponsored
This section is sponsored. Sponsored content is paid for and produced by an advertiser rather than interactive investor (ii). ii does not endorse any particular product. If you are unsure if an investment is suitable for you please seek advice from an independent financial adviser. Sponsored content (whole pages or sections within a page) will always be marked by a green "Sponsored" tag and have a green border.



description here

 

 

iShares by Blackrock

iShares® is a global leader in exchange-traded funds (ETFs)*, with more than a decade of expertise and commitment to individual and institutional investors of all sizes. *Based on $5.97 trillion in AUM as of 30/09/17


find out more
 

description here

WisdomTree

WisdomTree is one of the world’s leading exchange-traded product (ETP) providers and a pioneer in commodity ETPs. Their work in this asset class is complemented by a range of other investment solutions including currency and thematic equity ETPs.

find out more

Search ETFs

Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) including ETFs, ETCs and ETNs track a wide variety of underlying investments, some of which may be complex in nature and involve leverage, shorting or a high degree of volatility. It is therefore important that you read the Prospectus or Fact Sheet (available on the issuers' websites) prior to investing and ensure that you understand how it is structured and the associated risks. 

Tax laws may change. If you have any queries on taxation in relation to your investments please speak to a qualified tax advisor. Please remember, the value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest.

Invest in ETFs with ii

We believe the cost of investing should be straightforward. 

That's why we charge a flat fee to invest in ETFs. We don't charge a percentage fee for holding funds with us. 

see our charges

ii Super 60

Discover a range of investments rigorously selected by our experts, with quality options for any portfolio.

find out more

Regular investment

A hassle-free way to grow your portfolio with low cost monthly investment amounts.

find out more

Quickrank

Use our ETF selector tool to find your next fund. There's over 1,000 to choose from.

log in

Interactive investor launches an ethical investments long list with jargon consigned to the recycle bin.

find out more

 

 

Take control of your financial future with award-winning, great value investing. Open an account → 

 