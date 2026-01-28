ISA investment ideas

ISA investment ideas

We’ve made it easy to invest in your ISA. Explore our experts’ top picks, ready-made funds and the most popular investments with our customers.

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Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all the money you invest. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.

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Expert ideas for your ISA

We've made it easy to get started with investing in your Stocks and Shares ISA.

Our award-winning team of financial journalists and market experts write daily tips, commentary and insight on market performance.

Take inspiration from our Highly Rated Funds tool, or get a helping hand with our Quick Start Funds.

Explore ISA investment ideas

Quick-start Funds

Investment ideas to get you started

Top tips for ISA investing

Most popular ISA investments

Choosing a Quick-start Fund

Our Quick-start Funds are an easy way to start investing in your ISA. Six low-cost funds have been specially selected by experts, and many experienced investors rely on them too.

If you’re looking for simple, diversified options, you can choose between three passive funds from Vanguard: Vanguard LifeStrategy® 20% Equity Fund, Vanguard LifeStrategy® 60% Equity Fund,Vanguard LifeStrategy® 80% Equity Fund, which offer low, medium and higher‑risk profiles.

Each fund carries a different level of risk, and you will need to consider the level of risk you are comfortable with. As a very general rule, investors tend to choose higher risk when investing over longer periods.

Remember that these risk levels are just a guide, and risk exists in every investment.

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Investment ideas to get you started

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Highly Rated Funds

The Highly rated funds tool is a selection of funds, investment trusts and ETFs that hold strong analyst ratings from our Data provider, Morningstar.

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Top funds for ISA portfolios

Find out what stocks and shares people are investing in. There are options for all kinds of investors.

How do you want to invest in your ISA?

Are you more of a hands-on investor? Or simply prefer to leave it to the experts? Either way, we have the ISA for you. And all for our same low, flat monthly fee.

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Do it myself

A Self-managed ISA puts the control firmly in your hands.

Build your investment portfolio from our full range of UK and international shares, funds, bonds and trusts.

While you manage your ISA yourself, our investment ideas and expert insights are there if you need them.

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Do it for me

Sit back and leave it to the experts with a Managed ISA.

We’ll match you to an investment portfolio that reflects the risk level you’re comfortable with.

Then our experts will look after your investments for you – so you can rest easy knowing your money is managed.

Top tips for ISA investing

As with any tax-efficient wrapper, it's important to make the most of the advantages open to you. Find out more about maximising the value of your ISA portfolio with these tips.

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Keep track of your charges

Every investment fund and trust comes with management fees - in addition to your account charges. These are usually represented as an Ongoing Charges Figure (OCF). You can find these in each fund’s Key Information Document (KID).

These fees are usually taken from the value of your investments – not paid up-front. 

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Make the most of your allowance

Since April 2024 you can have - and contribute - to as many ISAs as you want (except for Lifetime ISAs and Junior ISAs). Provided you don't contribute more than your £20,000 ISA allowance across them all. Find out more about Stocks and Shares ISA rules.

If you want to invest more than £20,000 in a tax year, you can also open a Trading Account - but you may have to pay tax when you buy or sell the shares.

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Consider your risk apetite

Remember, all investing comes with a risk of losing money. You can reduce this risk by spreading your investments across multiple options, but there are no guarantees.

You should never invest money that you can’t afford to lose. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.

A wide choice of investments for your ISA

The ii ISA gives you a range of options to suit all investors.

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Shares

With direct access to the UK, US and several other international markets, you’ll have the world of investing at your fingertips. Search our shares and find tips and ideas to help you build your portfolio.

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Funds

Passive, active, income and accumulation - the full spectrum of fund types are here for your choosing. Explore the range, see our expert picks and learn more about this type of investment.

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ETFs

With over 1,000 Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) to explore, you’ll get access to one of the widest ranges of low-cost ETFs around. Discover more about investing this way and find the ETFs for you.

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Investment trusts

Our selection of investment trusts includes many of the most popular and top-traded choices by investors. Get insights from our experts to help you choose the right trusts for your portfolio.

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Bonds and gilts

Balance your risk and get regular income, with a wide range of corporate and government bonds from the UK and beyond. Browse our bonds and learn why many choose to include them in their portfolio.

Top ISA investments with ii customers

Here are the shares, funds, investment trusts and ETFs that are most held by our ISA customers (by GBP value, monthly data accurate as at 31 July 2026).

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Top 5 shares

  1. Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY)
  2. Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.)
  3. Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN)
  4. Shell (LSE:SHEL)
  5. BP (LSE:BP.)
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Top 5 funds

  1. Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (B8XYYQ8)
  2. Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc (B4PQW15)
  3. Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity A Acc (B41XG30)
  4. Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc (BD3RZ58)
  5. HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc (BMJJJF9)
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Top 5 trusts

  1. Alliance Witan Ord (LSE:ALW)
  2. Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT)
  3. City of London Ord (LSE:CTY)
  4. F&C Investment Trust Ord (LSE:FCIT)
  5. Murray International Ord (LSE:MYI)
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Top 5 ETFs

  1. Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:VWRP)
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF GBP (LSE:VUSA)
  3. iShares Core MSCI World ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:SWDA)
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:VUAG)
  5. iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF GBP Dist (LSE:ISF)
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Join the ii Community

Our free social trading network built for ii customers lets you connect, compare portfolios, and talk strategy with like-minded investors.

Whether you’re after expert insights from our award-winning journalists or want to swap ideas in private groups, this is your space to stay sharp, informed, and inspired.

Maneek started investing thanks to the ii Managed ISA

Maneek wanted to get into investing but wasn’t sure where to start. With the ii Managed ISA, she feels more comfortable with investing than she used to.

“The ii Managed ISA makes it easier for me to invest my money. I know it’s not just sitting there; my money is actually doing something. That’s why I’m with ii.” 

ISA success stories: Maneek

Learn more about ISAs

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General ISAs

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Investing in an ISA

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Building an ISA portfolio

ISA FAQs

The ‘best investment’ for an ISA will vary from person to person, depending on your investment goals, your attitude to risk and your own personal values.

In general, it’s best if you invest for at least 5 years and you diversify your portfolio across several sectors and asset types.

If you find it difficult to choose your own investments, we can do the choosing for you with our Managed Stocks & Shares ISA. Or you can choose one of our Quick Start Funds or use our Highly Rated Funds tool.

Yes. Most stocks and shares ISAs allow you to choose your own investments, unless you don’t want to. At ii, we have one of the widest choices of investments on the market, including shares, funds, ETFs, and more. However, if you’d prefer to sit back and let the experts manage your money, you can invest in our Managed Stocks & Shares ISA.

A well-diversified ISA portfolio will include a range of asset classes, sectors and regions, all to reduce the risk and limit the impact of market downturns. Read more about how to build a diversified portfolio in our guide to investment diversification.

Yes, you can choose to invest sustainably in an ISA using our Highly Rated Funds tool.

There is no set amount of funds you should have in your ISA portfolio. Focus on building up your ISA portfolio over time, adding funds and other assets when they align with your investment goals.

Latest ISA news & analysis

Summer’s brighter with our special offers

Summer’s in full swing - make it your time to invest with our latest special offer.

Enjoy £150 towards your trading fees when you open an ii ISA. See more details on this offer.

Offer ends 31 August 2026. New customers only. Terms and fees apply.

£150 of free trades
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Start investing today

Take control of your investing with an ISA that suits your needs. It’s your money, your future, your way.