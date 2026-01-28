ISA investment ideas

Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all the money you invest. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.
We've made it easy to get started with investing in your Stocks and Shares ISA.
Our award-winning team of financial journalists and market experts write daily tips, commentary and insight on market performance.
Take inspiration from our Highly Rated Funds tool, or get a helping hand with our Quick Start Funds.
Our Quick-start Funds are an easy way to start investing in your ISA. Six low-cost funds have been specially selected by experts, and many experienced investors rely on them too.
If you’re looking for simple, diversified options, you can choose between three passive funds from Vanguard: Vanguard LifeStrategy® 20% Equity Fund, Vanguard LifeStrategy® 60% Equity Fund,Vanguard LifeStrategy® 80% Equity Fund, which offer low, medium and higher‑risk profiles.
Each fund carries a different level of risk, and you will need to consider the level of risk you are comfortable with. As a very general rule, investors tend to choose higher risk when investing over longer periods.
Remember that these risk levels are just a guide, and risk exists in every investment.
Are you more of a hands-on investor? Or simply prefer to leave it to the experts? Either way, we have the ISA for you. And all for our same low, flat monthly fee.
As with any tax-efficient wrapper, it's important to make the most of the advantages open to you. Find out more about maximising the value of your ISA portfolio with these tips.
Every investment fund and trust comes with management fees - in addition to your account charges. These are usually represented as an Ongoing Charges Figure (OCF). You can find these in each fund’s Key Information Document (KID).
These fees are usually taken from the value of your investments – not paid up-front.
Since April 2024 you can have - and contribute - to as many ISAs as you want (except for Lifetime ISAs and Junior ISAs). Provided you don't contribute more than your £20,000 ISA allowance across them all. Find out more about Stocks and Shares ISA rules.
If you want to invest more than £20,000 in a tax year, you can also open a Trading Account - but you may have to pay tax when you buy or sell the shares.
Remember, all investing comes with a risk of losing money. You can reduce this risk by spreading your investments across multiple options, but there are no guarantees.
You should never invest money that you can’t afford to lose. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
The ii ISA gives you a range of options to suit all investors.
Here are the shares, funds, investment trusts and ETFs that are most held by our ISA customers (by GBP value, monthly data accurate as at 31 July 2026).
Our free social trading network built for ii customers lets you connect, compare portfolios, and talk strategy with like-minded investors.
Whether you’re after expert insights from our award-winning journalists or want to swap ideas in private groups, this is your space to stay sharp, informed, and inspired.
Maneek wanted to get into investing but wasn’t sure where to start. With the ii Managed ISA, she feels more comfortable with investing than she used to.
“The ii Managed ISA makes it easier for me to invest my money. I know it’s not just sitting there; my money is actually doing something. That’s why I’m with ii.”
The ‘best investment’ for an ISA will vary from person to person, depending on your investment goals, your attitude to risk and your own personal values.
In general, it’s best if you invest for at least 5 years and you diversify your portfolio across several sectors and asset types.
If you find it difficult to choose your own investments, we can do the choosing for you with our Managed Stocks & Shares ISA. Or you can choose one of our Quick Start Funds or use our Highly Rated Funds tool.
Yes. Most stocks and shares ISAs allow you to choose your own investments, unless you don’t want to. At ii, we have one of the widest choices of investments on the market, including shares, funds, ETFs, and more. However, if you’d prefer to sit back and let the experts manage your money, you can invest in our Managed Stocks & Shares ISA.
A well-diversified ISA portfolio will include a range of asset classes, sectors and regions, all to reduce the risk and limit the impact of market downturns. Read more about how to build a diversified portfolio in our guide to investment diversification.
There is no set amount of funds you should have in your ISA portfolio. Focus on building up your ISA portfolio over time, adding funds and other assets when they align with your investment goals.
Summer’s in full swing - make it your time to invest with our latest special offer.
Enjoy £150 towards your trading fees when you open an ii ISA. See more details on this offer.
Offer ends 31 August 2026. New customers only. Terms and fees apply.