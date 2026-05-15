Should investment trusts win a place in your portfolio?
Investment trusts have been the bedrock of many seasoned investor portfolios for decades. But with rising interest rates and the rapid growth of ETFs, how can they compete today?
15th May 2026 10:10
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Investment trusts have been the bedrock of many seasoned investor portfolios for decades. But with rising interest rates and the rapid growth of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), how can they compete today?
The panel explore the advantages of investment trusts, their outlook in the current market, and how they can attract the next generation of investors.
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Panel:
Kyle Caldwell, funds and investment education editor, interactive investor
Katya Gorbatiouk, head of investment funds, London Stock Exchange
Christian Pittard, head of closed end funds, Aberdeen
Andrew Lister, director, portfolio manager/analyst, Lazard Asset Management.
This webinar is for experienced investors looking for practical insights.
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