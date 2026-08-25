Vanguard intensifies price war with global ETF launch

Vanguard has intensified the passive price war by launching a global equity tracker that undercuts the competition on fees.

The Vanguard FTSE Global All-Cap ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:VALL) comes with an ongoing charge of just 0.07%.

That makes it cheaper than the HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc (BMJJJF9) fund, which previously led the market with a 0.13% yearly fee.

Like the FTSE All-World and MSCI All World Country indices, the FTSE Global All-Cap index that the Vanguard ETF tracks takes some exposure to emerging markets while still being pretty US-heavy.

The US accounted for about 62% of the index at the end of July, with Japan on 5.9%, the UK on 3.2%, Taiwan on 3.1% and China on 2.8%.

The index has exposure to large, mid and small-cap stocks but the former appears to have a dominant presence.

Its top five holdings are NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL), with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:TSM) in sixth place.

The indices have enjoyed very similar performance Index One-year sterling total return to 24/08/26 (%) Five-year return (%) 10-year return (%) FTSE All-World 20.9 70.6 215.1 FTSE Global All Cap 21.2 71.2 222 MSCI All World 21 70.5 216.1

Source: FE Analytics. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Importantly, the index tends to offer the same returns as the FTSE All-World and MSCI All World Country indices, suggesting the fund might be a good option for investors wanting such exposure for a cheaper price.