Vanguard intensifies price war with global ETF launch
A new exchange-traded fund (ETF) charges 0.07% for global exposure.
25th August 2026 10:42
by Dave Baxter from interactive investor
Share on
Vanguard has intensified the passive price war by launching a global equity tracker that undercuts the competition on fees.
The Vanguard FTSE Global All-Cap ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:VALL) comes with an ongoing charge of just 0.07%.
- Invest with ii: Buy Global Funds | Top Investment Funds | Open a Trading Account
That makes it cheaper than the HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc (BMJJJF9) fund, which previously led the market with a 0.13% yearly fee.
Like the FTSE All-World and MSCI All World Country indices, the FTSE Global All-Cap index that the Vanguard ETF tracks takes some exposure to emerging markets while still being pretty US-heavy.
The US accounted for about 62% of the index at the end of July, with Japan on 5.9%, the UK on 3.2%, Taiwan on 3.1% and China on 2.8%.
The index has exposure to large, mid and small-cap stocks but the former appears to have a dominant presence.
Its top five holdings are NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL), with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:TSM) in sixth place.
|The indices have enjoyed very similar performance
|Index
|One-year sterling total return to 24/08/26 (%)
|Five-year return (%)
|10-year return (%)
|FTSE All-World
|20.9
|70.6
|215.1
|FTSE Global All Cap
|21.2
|71.2
|222
|MSCI All World
|21
|70.5
|216.1
Source: FE Analytics. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Importantly, the index tends to offer the same returns as the FTSE All-World and MSCI All World Country indices, suggesting the fund might be a good option for investors wanting such exposure for a cheaper price.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.