How do global funds work?

Global funds invest in a range of companies across international markets. For example the US, Europe, Japan and emerging market shares.

There are two main types of fund, which can affect cost and risk involved:





Active funds - more risk, but a chance of higher returns

Some global funds are actively managed (active funds). This means they have a fund manager choosing investments that they expect to perform well. They aim to out perform a stock market (such as the MSCI World index). However, this can’t be guaranteed.





Passive funds – less risk, but less chance of big returns

‘Passive’ funds are not actively managed. Instead they simply follow the performance of the market(s) they are invested in. For example, a passive global fund will invest in large companies across multiple countries.







Passive funds are usually cheaper than active funds, but returns are limited to overall market performance. Some people are happy with this in return for less cost and less risk. But remember - all investment carries some risk, and you could get back less money than you invest.