What is a global fund?

A global fund is an easy way to invest in a range of companies around the world, without picking individual shares.

Investing in funds that cover lots of companies and markets can help to reduce your risk - although this doesn’t make it risk-free.

A lot of global funds invest in popular household names like Amazon, Apple and Microsoft – but there are also funds which focus on faster-growing economies (e.g. emerging markets) and lesser-known growth stocks.

